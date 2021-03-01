Nanofluid Boiling
1st Edition
Description
Nanofluid Boiling presents valuable insights into boiling heat transfer mechanisms, offering state-of-the-art techniques for overcoming obstacles against nanofluid applications. In addition, the book points out emerging industrial applications and guides researchers and engineers in their research and design efforts. In addition, recommendations on future research directions and the design of systems involving nanofluids are presented at the end of each chapter. The book's authors comprehensively cover mechanisms, parametric effects and enhancement techniques in the boiling of nanofluids, providing updated, detailed information about recent developments and findings.
Key Features
- Gives insights into nanofluid boiling heat transfer mechanisms
- Offers state-of-the-art techniques for overcoming challenges and difficulties in the applications of nanofluids
- Presents the most updated information about nanofluid boiling heat transfer, mechanisms of heat transfer, and critical heat flux enhancements
- Focuses on parametric effects, such as nanofluid properties (size, concentration, nanoparticle type), preparation methods on heat transfer and critical heat flux mechanisms, bubble dynamics, flow patterns and pressure drop
Readership
Thermal fluid and heat transfer engineers working in industries such as refrigeration, power generation, heat exchangers and power electronics cooling looking for new techniques and technologies for performance enhancement. The work will also be of interest to graduate level students and researchers in thermal engineering working on boiling heat transfer and applications of nanofluids
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Preparation and Characterization
3. Stability
4. Heat and Fluid Flow Characterization
5. Pool Boiling
6. Flow Boiling
7. Critical Heat Flux
8. Applications
9. Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169230
About the Authors
Ali Kosar
Ali Koşar (Professor of Mechatronics, Sabanci University Nanotechnology Research and Application Center, Istanbul, Turkey) is interested in the design and development of new generation micro heat sinks and microfluidic devices. His research interests cover heat and fluid flow in micro/nano scale, nanofluids, forced convection, boiling heat transfer, and cavitation. He has broad experience and knowledge on various types of experiments on heat and fluid flow and phase change phenomena in micro/nano scale. His research made significant contributions to the scientific knowledge in heat and fluid flow in micro/nano domains.
Affiliations and Expertise
Microthermal and Microfluidic Systems Laboratory, Center of Excellence for Functional Surfaces and Interfaces for Nano Diagnostics FENS1014 Sabanci University, Orhanli, Tuzla, 34956, Istanbul, Turkey Turkey
Abdolali Sadaghiani
Abdolali Sadaghiani (Postdoctoral Researcher, Sabanci University Nanotechnology Research and Application Center, Istanbul, Turkey) is interested in applied mechanics related research. Developing and utilizing novel experimental and numerical techniques to solve practical problems and study complex phenomenon in fluid mechanics, heat and mass transfer and multiphase flows.
Affiliations and Expertise
Micro-Nano Scale Heat Transfer & Microfluidics Research Group Nanotechnology Research and Application Center (SUNUM), Orhanli, Tuzla, 34956, Istanbul, Turkey Turkey
