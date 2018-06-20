Nanofinishing of Textile Materials

Professor Majid Montazer is director of the nano-bio finishing research laboratory at Amirkabir University of Technology, Iran and part of the Functional Fibrous Structures & Environmental Enhancement (FFSEE) research group. He is also a head of Nanotechnology Research Institute at Amirkabir University of Technology. He was born in 1965 in Tehran, Iran. He obtained BS and MS degrees in Textile Chemistry and Fiber Science from the Textile Engineering Department of Amirkabir University of Technology, Tehran, Iran, and received his PhD degree, in 1996, from the Textile Institute at Leeds University, England. He has coauthored over 200 scientific articles during the last 15 years. He received the title of one of the best nano researchers of years 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014 from the nano organization of Iran, and the best researcher of the year, in 2010, from Amirkabir University of Technology. He also received a Scopous award in 2014, as an Iranian young scientist, for meritorious contributions in the field of material science. He is collaborating with German part to engage in scientific exchange and cooperation on topics of common interest. He has been awarded for participation in a challenge proposed by Inocrowd (Innovation-based R&D management systems), Portugal. He is currently working on the in situ synthesis of nano particles and nanocomposites on textiles in order to obtain multi-functional properties. He is also interested in medical, industrial, protective and sport textiles and also natural products.