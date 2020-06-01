Nanofabrication and Applications of Smart Nanosensors

Nanofabrication and Applications for Smart Nanosensors addresses the design, manufacture and applications of a variety of nanomaterials classics for sensing applications. In particular, the book explores how nanofabrication techniques are being used to create more efficient nanosensors, and examines their major applications in biomedicine and environmental science.

The book discusses the fundamentals of how nanosensors work, before going on to explain how such sensors can be designed using a variety of different nanomaterial types. The book then moves on to discuss different nanofabrication techniques, exploring when different technique should be applied, and also outlining toxicity and safety issues relating to the creation of nanosensors using certain nanomaterial classes. The book also outlines the major challenges to applying different nanofabrication techniques to certain nanomaterials classes for sensing.

This book is an important resource for materials scientists and engineers wanting to make materials selection decisions for the creation of new nansensor devices.