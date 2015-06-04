Nanoengineering
Nanoengineering: Global Approaches to Health and Safety Issues provides a global vision on the impact of engineered nanomaterials both for the consumer/general public and in occupational settings. The book also presents a hint on what can be expected for the future from nanomaterials and their effects on our lives, both at home and at work. In addition, users will find valuable information on nanomaterials' irreplaceable value and their risks for health, safety, and environmental issues. Case studies illustrate key points and provide information on important processes.
- Provides a global vision on the different aspects related to nanosafety and a synthesis of the information available
- Gives all the information required for precision decision-making in a single book, offering both general public and occupational aspects
- Contains separate chapters on each subject written by world-renowned contributors
- Presents a complete vision of the problem, with perspectives on global approaches
- Includes case studies that illustrate important processes
Academic and research institute scientists doing research on nanomaterials; Professors teaching about nanotechnologies; Researchers and engineers in companies manufacturing and using nanomaterials; Health and Safety preventionists; Public Health personnel; Consumer protection analysts; Company directors and supervisors; Worker protection advisors. Workers and consumers concerned about nanomaterials; legislators and law makers
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Section 1. Introduction/General Points
- Chapter 1.1. Nanomaterials Definitions, Classifications, and Applications
- 1. Definitions
- 2. Classifications of Nanomaterials
- 3. Properties of Nanomaterials
- 4. Fabrication Methods
- 5. Applications
- 6. Conclusions
- 7. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 1.2. Routes of Exposure to Nanoparticles: Hazard Tests Related to Portal Entries
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Possible Routes of Exposure to Nanoparticles—A Brief Review
- 3. Nano Risk Framework or Nanoparticle Risk Management—Development of Base Set Toxicity Tests as Related to Potential Routes of NP Exposures—As Related to Portals of Entry
- 4. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 1.3. Methods of Detection and Characterization
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Concepts of Airborne Particle Behavior
- 3. Concepts of Particle Morphology
- 4. Methods for Detection and Chemical Characterization of Particles Dispersed in the Air
- 5. Methods for Size Distribution Characterization of Particles Dispersed in the Air
- 6. Conclusion
- Chapter 1.4. Nanotoxicology: Determining Nano-Bio Interactions and Evaluating Toxicity Using In vitro Models
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Summary of the Field
- 3. Making Nanotoxicology Experimental Design Relevant to Real-Life Exposure Scenarios
- 4. Promises and Risks
- 5. Current Status of Initiatives
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 1.5. Fire and Explosion of Nanopowders
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Where Do Explosions Usually Occur?
- 3. What is an Explosion of Nanopowder?
- 4. Detonation/Deflagration: Explosion Regimes
- 5. Main Necessary Conditions Triggering Fires and Explosions
- 6. What is the Difference Between a Fire and an Explosion?
- 7. Classical Nanopowder Explosivity Laboratory Tests
- 8. Typical Safety Parameters for Microsized Combustible Powders and Their Trends with the Powder Particle Size: What Effects to Expect for Nanopowders?
- 9. Experimental Explosion Safety Parameters for a Few Nanopowders
- 10. Influence of the Particle Size on the MIE
- 11. Turbulence and Scaling Effects on Explosion Characteristics
- 12. Reliability of the Extrapolation Scaling Laws on Explosion Parameters
- 13. Relationship Between the Explosion Severity and the Flame Velocity
- 14. Intrinsic Limitations of Previously Described Experimental Methods
- 15. How to Secure Nanopowder Production Facilities?
- 16. Worldwide Initiatives
- 17. Future Trends
- 18. Conclusions
- Section 2. Consumer/General Public
- Chapter 2.1. Public’s Understanding, Perceptions, and Acceptance of Nanotechnology through the Lens of Consumer Products
- 1. Background/History of the Project on Emerging Nanotechnologies Consumer Products Inventory
- 2. Public Understanding of Nanotechnology in the US Has Not Changed
- 3. Methodology behind the CPI
- 4. Pitfalls of the Inventory
- 5. A Need for LCA of Nano-Enabled Consumer Products
- 6. Nanosilver—Excerpt from “Release of Silver from Nanotechnology Consumer Products and Potential for Human Exposure”
- 7. US Regulatory System
- 8. European Regulatory System
- 9. Public Engagement with Insufficient and Complicated Data
- 10. Looking Forward
- Chapter 2.2. The Application of Nanotechnology to Drug Delivery in Medicine
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Types of Nanomaterials Used as Nanomedicines
- 3. How Nanomaterials Address Biological Problems in Medicine
- 4. Where We Stand: Current Clinically Used Nanomedicines
- 5. Promises/Risks: Existing and Potential Risks of Nanomedicines
- 6. Current Status, Future Direction, and Global Initiatives
- 7. What is Expected for the Future: Current Therapies in Clinical Trials, Future Nanomaterial Design for Improving Treatments
- 8. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 2.3. Life Cycle Assessment and Risk Assessment of Manufactured Nanomaterials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Life Cycle Assessment of MNMS
- 3. Risk Assessment of MNMS
- 4. Concluding Remarks
- 5. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 2.4. Environmental Perspectives
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Use of ENMs that Could Improve Environmental Health
- 3. Effects of Incidental ENMs
- 4. Considerations for Environmental Risk and Hazard Assessment
- 5. Chapter Summary and Ways Forward
- 6. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 2.5. Risk Management and Surveillance of Nanomaterials for Public Health
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Knowledge Gaps for Nanomaterial Toxicity and Surveillance Systems
- 3. Regulatory Gaps for Nanomaterials and Surveillance Systems
- 4. Risk Management Approaches for Nanomaterials and Surveillance
- 5. Public Health Surveillance Tools and Databases
- 6. Overcoming Knowledge Gaps and Improving Public Health Surveillance
- 7. Conclusion
- 8. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 2.6. Nanoengineering: Ethical Issues and Social Governance
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Identifying Ethical Issues: A Cultural-, Social-, and Disciplinary-Context-Based Approach
- 3. Where We Stand: The Complexity of Identifying Ethical Issues in Nanoengineering
- 4. Public Communication: Promises and Risks
- 5. Current Status of World Initiatives
- 6. What Is Expected for the Future/What Should Be Done
- Chapter 2.7. The EU Regulation of Nanomaterials: Smoother or Harder? The Precautionary Tool Chest as the Basis for Better Regulating Nanomaterials
- 1. The EU Policy Framework for Nanomaterials
- 2. The EU Legislative Framework for Nanomaterials: Recent Developments
- 3. “Hard” Regulation of Nanotechnologies: Conceptualizing Precaution with the Help of the Precautionary Toolbox?
- 4. Nanomaterials and Precaution: Lessons Learned
- 5. Sources for Further Information
- Chapter 2.8. A Case Study: Nano-sized Titanium Dioxide in Sunscreens
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Life Cycle of Nano-sized TiO2 as Sunscreen Ingredient
- 3. Characterization of Human Exposure to Nano-sized Sunscreen TiO2
- 4. Characterization of Health Effects of Nano-sized TiO2 in Sunscreens
- 5. Conclusion
- Section 3. Occupational Settings
- Chapter 3.1. Overview of Workplace Exposure to Nanomaterials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Situations of Exposure
- 3. Exposure Study Methodologies
- 4. Exposure Study Tools and Strategies
- 5. Results on Workplace Exposure
- 6. New Strategies and Tools
- 7. Challenges
- 8. International Initiatives
- 9. Future Trends
- 10. Conclusions
- 11. sources of Further Information
- Chapter 3.2. Addressing the Challenges to the Risk Assessment of Nanomaterials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Current Practices for Risk Assessment in the EU
- 3. Challenges to Nanospecific Risk Assessment
- 4. Strategies for Improving the Risk Assessment of NMS
- 5. Discussion and Future Prospects for Nanospecific Risk Assessment and Risk Governance
- 6. sources of Further Information
- Chapter 3.3. Exposure Measurement at Workplaces
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Exposure Assessment Strategy
- 3. Exposure Metrics
- 4. Instrument Classification
- 5. Stationary Equipment
- 6. Portable Equipment
- 7. Personal Equipment
- 8. Conclusions
- 9. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 3.4. Nanoengineering: A Toolbox of Standards for Health and Safety
- 1. Why Standards for Nanotechnologies Matter
- 2. ISO/TC229 and IEC/TC113
- 3. The Role of Standards in Regulations
- 4. The ISO and IEC Standards Process
- 5. ISO and IEC Standards for Nanotechnologies—Toolbox Specifics for Health and Safety
- 6. What Is Expected for the Future?
- 7. Sources for Further Information
- Chapter 3.5. Risk Management and Good Practices Guidelines
- 1. Context
- 2. Risk Management
- 3. Design Stage
- 4. Risk Assessment
- 5. The Hierarchy of Controls for ENMS Exposures
- 6. Evaluation of Controls
- 7. Periodic Reevaluation Process
- 8. Managing the Safety of ENMS
- 9. Challenges for Risk Management: What is Expected for the Future?
- 10. Sources of Further Information
- 11. Conclusion
- Chapter 3.6. Progress in Personal Protective Equipment for Nanomaterials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Current State of Knowledge
- 3. Remaining Questions
- 4. Current Status of World Initiatives
- 5. Future Trends
- 6. Conclusions
- 7. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 3.7. Occupational Regulations
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Lessons Learned from the Past
- 3. The Worldwide Community
- 4. Global Efforts
- 5. Conclusion
- Chapter 3.8. CNTs in Composites: A Case Study
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Case Studies
- 3. Issues Regarding Exposure Assessment During Handling of CNT Composites
- 4. Recommendations for Handling CNT Composites in the Workplace
- Abbreviations
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 4th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444627452
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444627476
Patricia Dolez
Dr. Patricia Dolez has recently joined the Department of Human Ecology of the University of Alberta, Canada, to work as an Assistant Professor in Textile Science. Before that, she had been a researcher at CTT Group in St-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada since 2012. She holds an engineering degree in Materials Science and a Ph.D. in Physics. Her expertise includes textiles, polymers, and composites. She is especially interested in the application of nanotechnologies, smart textiles, natural fibres, and recycled materials in personal protective equipment and other textile-based products as well as in the aging behavior of protective materials. Dr. Dolez has authored more than 100 articles in books, scientific and technical journals, and conference proceedings. She was also the editor of a book entitled “Nanoengineering: Global Approaches to Health & Safety Issues”, published in 2015 by Elsevier.
Assitant Professor in Textile Science, Department of Human Ecology of the University of Alberta, Canada.