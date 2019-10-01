Nanoengineering in the Beverage Industry
1st Edition
Volume 20: The Science of Beverages
Description
Nanoengineering in the Beverages Industry, Volume 20 in the Science of Beverages series, presents the impact of novel technologies in nanoengineering on the design of improved and future beverages. This reference explains how novel approaches of nanoengineering can advance beverage science through proven research results and industrial applications. This multidisciplinary resource will help augment research ideas in the development or improvement of beverage production for a wide audience of beverage science research professionals, professors and students.
Key Features
- Includes up-to-date information on nanotechnology applications within the beverages industry, along with the latest technologies employed
- Presents various approaches for innovation based on scientific advancements in the field of nanotechnology
- Provides methods and techniques for research analysis using novel technologies across the globe
Readership
Food scientists, food chemists, food microbiologists, food engineers in the beverages sector (R&D, Gov. and academia)
Table of Contents
- Recent advances and future perspectives in the application of nanotechnology in food industry
2. Nanoengineering tools in beverage industry
3. Modern analytical nanotechnologies for beverages quality control
4. Design of Nanoparticles for future beverage industry
5. Application of Nanotechnology in Food and Beverage development
6. Use of nanomaterials as an alternative to the inhibition of enzymatic browning in juices
7. Modulating functionality of beverages through nanostructured interventions
8. Nanoencapsulation of Green Tea Polyphenols
9. Metallic nanoparticles: Development, applications, and future trends in alcoholic and non- alcoholic beverages
10. Improving the Delivery System and Bioavailability of Beverages through Nanoencapsulation
11. Potential Applications of Nanofibers in Beverage Industry
12. Recent Advances in Application of nanoBiosensors in Beverages
13. A step forward on micro- and nanotechnology in beverage industry
14. Nanoparticles designed to enhance nutritional content of beverages
15. Improving wine quality and safety through nanotechnology applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 562
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128166772
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania