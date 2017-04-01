Nanoencapsulation Technologies for the Food and Nutraceutical Industries is a compendium which collects, in an easy and compact way, state-of-the-art details on techniques for nanoencapsulation of bioactive compounds in food and nutraceutical industries.

The book addresses important modern technologies, including biopolymer based nano-particle formation techniques, formulation based processes, such as nano-liposomes and nano-emulsions, process based nano-encapsulation, such as electro-spinning and nano-spray drying, natural nano-carrier based processes, like casein and starch nano-particles, and other recent advances.

This definitive reference manual is ideal for researchers and industry personnel who want to learn more about basic concepts and recent developments in nanotechnology research.