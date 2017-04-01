Nanoencapsulation Technologies for the Food and Nutraceutical Industries
1st Edition
Description
Nanoencapsulation Technologies for the Food and Nutraceutical Industries is a compendium which collects, in an easy and compact way, state-of-the-art details on techniques for nanoencapsulation of bioactive compounds in food and nutraceutical industries.
The book addresses important modern technologies, including biopolymer based nano-particle formation techniques, formulation based processes, such as nano-liposomes and nano-emulsions, process based nano-encapsulation, such as electro-spinning and nano-spray drying, natural nano-carrier based processes, like casein and starch nano-particles, and other recent advances.
This definitive reference manual is ideal for researchers and industry personnel who want to learn more about basic concepts and recent developments in nanotechnology research.
Key Features
- Serves as a compendium of recent techniques and systems for nanoencapsulation of bioactive compounds
- Brings together basic concepts and the potential of nanoencapsulation technologies, also including their novel applications in functional foods and nutraceutical systems
- Includes biopolymer based nano-particle formation techniques, formulation based processes, process based nanoencapsulation, and nano-carrier based process
Readership
Researchers and industry personnel in food science in general, professionals in the food engineering, food processing, food ingredients and nutraceutical areas that are related to the nanotechnology/ microencapsulation field
Table of Contents
1: An overview of nanoencapsulation techniques and their classification
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Encapsulation in the food sector
- 1.3. Microencapsulation techniques
- 1.4. Nanoencapsulation of food ingredients and nutraceuticals
- 1.5. Nanoencapsulation techniques
- 1.6. Conclusions and final remarks
Part One: Lipid-Formulation Based Nanoencapsulation Technologies
2: Encapsulation by nanoemulsions
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Materials used for preparing nanoemulsions
- 2.3. Preparation methods
- 2.4. Structural emulsions
- 2.5. Double emulsions
- 2.6. Conclusions and further remarks
3: Encapsulation by nanoliposomes
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Design of liposomes
- 3.3. Determination of encapsulation efficiency
- 3.4. Encapsulation of hydrophilic materials
- 3.5. Encapsulation of hydrophobic materials
- 3.6. Novel techniques in the design of nanoliposomes
- 3.7. Phytosomes: highly efficient delivery of phytochemicals
- 3.8. Incorporation into food systems
- 3.9. Bioactivities of nanoliposomal encapsulation systems
- 3.10. Digestion of bioactive bearing nanoliposomes
- 3.11. Conclusions and future perspectives
- Acknowledgments
4: Encapsulation by nanostructured lipid carriers
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. The logic behind the development of solid lipid nanoparticles
- 4.3. First two generations of lipid nanoparticles: SLN vs. NLC
- 4.4. The third generation: smartLipids
- 4.5. Selection of ingredients for SLN/NLC production—screening
- 4.6. Industrial relevant production processes: high pressure homogenization on lab scale
- 4.7. Medium and large scale industrial production
- 4.8. Regulatory aspects—nanotechnology
- 4.9. Chemical stabilization of actives
- 4.10. Controlled release—structures of particle matrix
- 4.11. Oral delivery in mouth cavity—mechanisms
- 4.12. Peroral bioavailability enhancement—mechanism and efficiency
- 4.13. Examples of SLN and NLC formulations from food industry
- 4.14. Examples of oral bioavailability enhancement
- 4.15. Lipid nanoparticle products on the market
- 4.16. Commercial suppliers of lipid nanoparticle concentrates
- 4.17. Perspectives for food and nutraceutical products
Part Two: Natural Nanocarrier-Based Nanoencapsulation Technologies
5: Nanocapsule formation by caseins
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Nanoencapsulation of food bioactive components and nutraceuticals by caseins
- 5.3. Advantages and disadvantages
- 5.4. Insight for future work
6: Nanocapsule formation by nanocrystals
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Definitions of nanocrystals
- 6.3. Special properties of nanocrystals
- 6.4. Mechanisms of absorption enhancement
- 6.5. Encapsulated (coated) nanocrystals
- 6.6. Lab scale and industrial scale production of nanocrystals
- 6.7. Nanocrystals in functional drinks
- 6.8. Nanocrystal technology in oral nutraceutical products
- 6.9. Nanocrystal technology in food products
- 6.10. Conclusions and perspectives
7: Nanocapsule formation by cyclodextrins
- Abstract
- 7.1. Historical background of cyclodextrins
- 7.2. Regulatory issues of cyclodextrins
- 7.3. Principles of encapsulation by cyclodextrins
- 7.4. Encapsulation technologies with cyclodextrins
- 7.5. Selecting an encapsulation technology with cyclodextrins
- 7.6. Cyclodextrin modification
- 7.7. Amphiphilic cyclodextrins
- 7.8. Nanoencapsulation with amphiphilic cyclodextrins
- 7.9. Effective factors on the characteristics of amphiphilic cyclodextrin nanoparticles
- 7.10. Formation techniques of the cyclodextrin-based polymeric nanoparticles
- 7.11. Cyclodextrin-based magnetic nanoparticles
- 7.12. Layer by layer (LBL): an ideal process to form nanoparticles
- 7.13. Cyclodextrins in gold nanoparticles
- 7.14. Concluding remarks and future trends
Part Three: Nanoencapsulation Technologies Based on Special Equipment
8: Nanocapsule formation by electrospinning
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Principles of electrospinning
- 8.3. Electrospinning versus electrospraying
- 8.4. The electrospinning process
- 8.5. The physical elements of electrospinning and typical apparatus
- 8.6. Base encapsulating materials for electrospinning
- 8.7. Conclusions and future trends
9: Nanocapsule formation by electrospraying
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Electrospraying: an overview
- 9.3. Types of electrospraying
- 9.4. Parameters for obtaining micro- and nanoparticles
- 9.5. Obtaining materials by electrospraying for the food and nutraceutical industries
- 9.6. Encapsulation of nutraceuticals
- 9.7. Conclusions
10: Nanocapsules formation by nano spray drying
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Nano spray drying
- 10.3. Optimizing the Nano Spray Drying Process Parameters
- 10.4. Nano spray drying applications
- 10.5. Conclusions
Part Four: Nanoencapsulation Technologies Based on Biopolymer Nanoparticles
11: Nanocapsule formation by individual biopolymer nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Protein nanoparticles (desolvation method)
- 11.3. Polysaccharide nanoparticles (nanoprecipitation method)
- 11.4. Future trends
12: Nanocapsule formation by complexation of biopolymers
- Abstract
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Molecular forces between biopolymers and factors affecting them
- 12.3. Application of biopolymer complexes in nanoencapsulation technology
- 12.4. Conclusions and future trends
Part Five: Bioavailability, Characterization, and Safety of Nano-Encapsulated Ingredients
13: Bioavailability and release of bioactive components from nanocapsules
- Abstract
- 13.1. Overview of release
- 13.2. Release mechanisms
- 13.3. Bioavailability of nutraceuticals and their uptake in gut
- 13.4. Different approaches for studying the release profile
- 13.5. Release modeling
- 13.6. Targeted release
- 13.7. Conclusions
14: Instrumental analysis and characterization of nanocapsules
- Abstract
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Morphology of nanocapsules
- 14.3. Size of nanocapsules
- 14.4. Electric charge of nanocapsules
- 14.5. Surface component of nanocapsules
- 14.6. Physicochemical properties of nanocapsules
- 14.7. Stability of nanocapsules
- 14.8. Image analysis of nanocapsules
- 14.9. Fluorescence spectroscopy of nanocapsules
15: Safety and regulatory issues of nanocapsules
- Abstract
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Safety and toxicity aspects of food nanoparticles
- 15.3. Regulatory principles legislated by various organizations and countries
- 15.4. Panorama and challenges for the future
- 15.5. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 636
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st April 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128113646
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128094365
About the Editor
Seid Jafari
Dr. Seid Mahdi Jafari received his PhD degree in 2006 in Food Process Engineering from the University of Queensland, Australia. He has been working on the nanoemulsification and nanoencapsulation of food ingredients for the past decade. He is Associate Professor in the Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran, and he is an academic member of GAU (Iran). He has published more than 85 papers in top-ranked international food science journals and 18 book chapters, along with editing four books with LAP and Elsevier publishers. In November 2015, he was awarded as one of the top 1% scientists of the world with the highest citations by Thompson Reuters (Essential Scientific Indicators) in the field of Biological Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran