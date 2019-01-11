Nanoencapsulation of Food Ingredients by Specialized Equipment, Volume 3

Nanoencapsulation of Food Ingredients by Specialized Equipment, a volume in the Nanoencapsulation in the Food Industry series, provides an overview of specialized developed equipment for the nanoencapsulation of food ingredients. Electro-spinning, electro-spraying, nano-spray dryer, micro/nano-fluidics systems and sonication devices are some of the equipments analyzed in the book.

Each chapter reviews the mechanisms of innovative devices for preparation of nanostructures, exploring the key factors in each device to control the efficiency of nanoencapsulation and revealing the morphologies and properties of nanoencapsulated ingredients produced by each equipment. Authored by a team of global experts in the fields of nano and microencapsulation of food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients, this title is of great value to those engaged in the various fields of of nanoencapsulation.