Nanoencapsulation of Food Ingredients by Specialized Equipment, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
An overview of specialized equipment for nanoencapsulation of food ingredients
1. Production of bioactive-loaded nanofibers by electrospinning
2. Production of bioactive-loaded nanoparticles by electrospraying
3. Production of bioactive-loaded nanoparticles by nano spray dryer
4. Production of bioactive-loaded nanocapsules by micro/nanofluidics
5. Production of bioactive-loaded nanocapsules by high pressure homogenizers
6. Production of bioactive-loaded nanocapsules by ultrasound devices
Description
Nanoencapsulation of Food Ingredients by Specialized Equipment, a volume in the Nanoencapsulation in the Food Industry series, provides an overview of specialized developed equipment for the nanoencapsulation of food ingredients. Electro-spinning, electro-spraying, nano-spray dryer, micro/nano-fluidics systems and sonication devices are some of the equipments analyzed in the book.
Each chapter reviews the mechanisms of innovative devices for preparation of nanostructures, exploring the key factors in each device to control the efficiency of nanoencapsulation and revealing the morphologies and properties of nanoencapsulated ingredients produced by each equipment. Authored by a team of global experts in the fields of nano and microencapsulation of food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients, this title is of great value to those engaged in the various fields of of nanoencapsulation.
Key Features
- Thoroughly explores the mechanisms of nanoencapsulation by specialized equipment
- Elucidates the key factors in each device to control the efficiency of nanoencapsulation
- Discusses the morphologies and properties of nanoencapsulated ingredients produced by each equipment
Readership
Academics, students, researchers, practitioners, and those who are working or interested in various fields of micro/nanoencapsulation of food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 11th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156711
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Seid Jafari Series Volume Editor
Dr. Seid Mahdi Jafari received his PhD degree in 2006 in Food Process Engineering from the University of Queensland, Australia. He has been working on the nanoemulsification and nanoencapsulation of food ingredients for the past decade. He is Associate Professor in the Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran, and he is an academic member of GAU (Iran). He has published more than 85 papers in top-ranked international food science journals and 18 book chapters, along with editing four books with LAP and Elsevier publishers. In November 2015, he was awarded as one of the top 1% scientists of the world with the highest citations by Thompson Reuters (Essential Scientific Indicators) in the field of Biological Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran