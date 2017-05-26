Nanoencapsulation of Food Bioactive Ingredients - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128097403, 9780128097410

Nanoencapsulation of Food Bioactive Ingredients

1st Edition

Principles and Applications

Editors: Seid Jafari
eBook ISBN: 9780128097410
Paperback ISBN: 9780128097403
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th May 2017
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
89.25
160.86
136.73
108.00
91.80
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
95.00
80.75
209.94
178.45
150.00
127.50
108.00
91.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nanoencapsulation of Food Bioactive Ingredients: Principles and Applications brings different nanoencapsulated food bioactive ingredients, their structure, applications, preparation, formulations and encapsulation methodologies, covering a wide range of compounds and giving detailed examples of the issues faced in their nano-encapsulation. The book addresses findings related to the study of natural food colorants, vitamins, antimicrobial agents, phenolic compounds, antioxidants, flavors, essential oils, fish oil and essential fatty acids, and other related ingredients. As a definitive manual for researchers and industry personnel working, or interested in, various branches of encapsulation for food ingredients and nutraceutical purposes, users will find this a great reference.

Key Features

  • Explains different categories of nanoencapsulated food ingredients, covering their applications, nanoencapsulation techniques, release mechanisms and characterization methods
  • Addresses findings related to the study of natural food colorants, vitamins, antimicrobial agents, phenolic compounds, antioxidants, flavors and essential oils
  • Provides a deep understanding and potential of nanoencapsulated food ingredients, as well as their novel applications in functional foods and nutraceutical systems

Readership

Researchers, industrials, academics, students, and those who are working or interested in various branches of encapsulation for food ingredients and nutraceutical purposes

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to nano-encapsulation techniques
    2. Nano-encapsulation of natural food colorants
    3. Nano-encapsulation of phenolic compounds and antioxidants
    4. Nano-encapsulation of food antimicrobial agents
    5. Nano-encapsulation of vitamins
    6. Nano-encapsulation of fish oil and essential fatty acids
    7. Nano-encapsulation of flavors and essential oils
    8. Nano-encapsulation of enzymes, bioactive peptides and biological molecules
    9. Nano-encapsulation of other food ingredients
    10. Controlled release of bioactive components from nano-capsules
    11. Analysis and characterization of nano-encapsulated food ingredients
    12. Conclusion, future trends, and regulatory issues

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128097410
Paperback ISBN:
9780128097403

About the Editor

Seid Jafari

Seid Jafari

Dr. Seid Mahdi Jafari received his PhD degree in 2006 in Food Process Engineering from the University of Queensland, Australia. He has been working on the nanoemulsification and nanoencapsulation of food ingredients for the past decade. He is Associate Professor in the Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran, and he is an academic member of GAU (Iran). He has published more than 85 papers in top-ranked international food science journals and 18 book chapters, along with editing four books with LAP and Elsevier publishers. In November 2015, he was awarded as one of the top 1% scientists of the world with the highest citations by Thompson Reuters (Essential Scientific Indicators) in the field of Biological Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.