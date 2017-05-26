Nanoencapsulation of Food Bioactive Ingredients
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
Nanoencapsulation of Food Bioactive Ingredients: Principles and Applications brings different nanoencapsulated food bioactive ingredients, their structure, applications, preparation, formulations and encapsulation methodologies, covering a wide range of compounds and giving detailed examples of the issues faced in their nano-encapsulation. The book addresses findings related to the study of natural food colorants, vitamins, antimicrobial agents, phenolic compounds, antioxidants, flavors, essential oils, fish oil and essential fatty acids, and other related ingredients. As a definitive manual for researchers and industry personnel working, or interested in, various branches of encapsulation for food ingredients and nutraceutical purposes, users will find this a great reference.
Key Features
- Explains different categories of nanoencapsulated food ingredients, covering their applications, nanoencapsulation techniques, release mechanisms and characterization methods
- Addresses findings related to the study of natural food colorants, vitamins, antimicrobial agents, phenolic compounds, antioxidants, flavors and essential oils
- Provides a deep understanding and potential of nanoencapsulated food ingredients, as well as their novel applications in functional foods and nutraceutical systems
Readership
Researchers, industrials, academics, students, and those who are working or interested in various branches of encapsulation for food ingredients and nutraceutical purposes
Table of Contents
- Introduction to nano-encapsulation techniques
2. Nano-encapsulation of natural food colorants
3. Nano-encapsulation of phenolic compounds and antioxidants
4. Nano-encapsulation of food antimicrobial agents
5. Nano-encapsulation of vitamins
6. Nano-encapsulation of fish oil and essential fatty acids
7. Nano-encapsulation of flavors and essential oils
8. Nano-encapsulation of enzymes, bioactive peptides and biological molecules
9. Nano-encapsulation of other food ingredients
10. Controlled release of bioactive components from nano-capsules
11. Analysis and characterization of nano-encapsulated food ingredients
12. Conclusion, future trends, and regulatory issues
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 26th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097410
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128097403
About the Editor
Seid Jafari
Dr. Seid Mahdi Jafari received his PhD degree in 2006 in Food Process Engineering from the University of Queensland, Australia. He has been working on the nanoemulsification and nanoencapsulation of food ingredients for the past decade. He is Associate Professor in the Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran, and he is an academic member of GAU (Iran). He has published more than 85 papers in top-ranked international food science journals and 18 book chapters, along with editing four books with LAP and Elsevier publishers. In November 2015, he was awarded as one of the top 1% scientists of the world with the highest citations by Thompson Reuters (Essential Scientific Indicators) in the field of Biological Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran