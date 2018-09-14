Nanocrystalline Titanium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128145999, 9780128146002

Nanocrystalline Titanium

1st Edition

Editors: Halina Garbacz Irina Semenova Sergey Zherebtsov Maciej Motyka
eBook ISBN: 9780128146002
Paperback ISBN: 9780128145999
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th September 2018
Page Count: 277
Table of Contents

Section 1 Production of Nanocrystalline Titanium by Large or Severe Plastic Deformation
1. High-pressure torsion and equal-channel angular pressing
2. Combined processing ECAP + TMP
3. Hydrostatic extrusion
4. Friction-stir processing
5. Production of bulk nanocrystalline mill products by conventional metalforming methods

Section 2 Properties of Nanocrystalline Titanium Determining its Applications
6. Advanced mechanical properties
7. Strengthening mechanisms and super-strength of severely deformed titanium
8. Corrosion resistance of nanocrystalline titanium
9. Biological properties
10. Tribology
11.  Machinability
12. Dental application

Description

Nanocrystalline Titanium discusses the features of nanocrystalline titanium production by various SPD methods, also comparing their microstructure and properties. The authors characterize the physical, chemical and mechanical properties of ultrafine grained titanium, indicating which are crucial for their application. Titanium alloys are characterized by high specific strength combined with excellent corrosion resistance, whereas the mechanical properties of pure (or commercial purity - CP) titanium are much lower. SPD methods are proving to be an effective way to increase strength, even to a level typical for structural titanium alloys. This book is useful for academics and professionals studying the behavior of metallic materials.

Key Features

  • Discusses various SPD techniques and their applications for titanium
  • Previews the limitations of SPD methods for titanium, along with the problems that can be encountered during production
  • Characterizes the physical, chemical and mechanical properties of ultrafine grained titanium and indicates which are crucial for its production applications

Readership

Academics, researchers and professionals in the fields of materials science, engineering and chemistry

About the Editors

Halina Garbacz Editor

Halina Garbacz, Ph.D. is a professor with the Materials Science and Engineering Department at the Warsaw University of Technology, Warsaw, Poland. Her main achievements are related to the fabrication of ultrafine grained materials using the method of severe plastic deformation and understanding phenomena that determine their performance. She combines experience in material processing with the expertise in materials characterization in nano-scale using advanced microscopic techniques. Her scientific interest is focused on the relationship between microstructure and properties (mechanical, tribological, corrosion resistance) of metals. She is an author or co-author of more than 140 scientific papers and 6 books (4 book chapters). Her achievements in the field of industrial property rights has been confirmed by 9 patents. She is a laureate of Prize from the Rector of the Warsaw University of Technology for scientific achievement (2010, 2012, 2014).

Affiliations and Expertise

Warsaw University of Technology, Poland

Irina Semenova Editor

Irina P. Semenova, Ph.D. is a Leading Researcher at the Institute of Physics of Advanced Materials and Professor with the Ufa State Aviation Technical University, Russia. Dr. Semenova has authored numerous research articles, most notably on the topic of severe plastic deformation

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, Institute of Physics of Advanced Materials, Ulfa, Russia

Sergey Zherebtsov Editor

Dr. Sergey Zherebtsov is the Head of the Department of Materials Science and Technology at the Belgorod State University, Russia. His research areas relate to the Formation of ultrafine-grain microstructure in titanium and titanium alloys via warm large plastic working, as well as extensive TEM/SEM/EBSD studies of structural changes resulting in grain refinement during large strain deformation; effect of plastic working on evolution of interphase and grain boundaries and evaluation of mechanical properties of ultrafine grained metals and alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Department of Materials Science and Nanotechnology, Belgorod State University, Russia

Maciej Motyka Editor

Maciej Motyka, Ph.D. serves as an Associate Professor with the Department of Materials Science, Rzeszow University of Technology, Poland. Dr. Motyka’s area of interest include: the relationships between processing, microstructure and mechanical properties of the advanced structural materials. Dr. Motyka’s main activity is focused on hot plasticity and fine-structure superplasticity phenomena in titanium alloys; as well as the characterization of ultrafine-grained materials –submicrocrystalline aluminium alloys and nanocrystalline titanium alloys – obtained by plastic consolidation and severe plastic deformation methods

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Rzeszow University of Technology, Poland

