Nanocrystalline Materials - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124077966, 9780124078987

Nanocrystalline Materials

2nd Edition

Their Synthesis-Structure-Property Relationships and Applications

Authors: Sie-Chin Tjong
eBook ISBN: 9780124078987
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124077966
Paperback ISBN: 9780081015094
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th September 2013
Page Count: 418
Description

This second edition of Nanocrystalline Materials provides updated information on the development and experimental work on the synthesis, properties, and applications of nanocrystalline materials. Nanocrystalline materials with new functionalities show great promise for use in industrial applications — such as reinforcing fillers in novel polymer composites — and substantial progress has been made in the past decade in their synthesis and processing. 

This book focuses primarily on 1D semiconducting oxides and carbon nanotubes, 2D graphene sheets and 0D nanoparticles (metals and inorganic semiconductors). These materials are synthesized under different compositions, shapes and structures, exhibiting different chemical, physical and mechanical properties from their bulk counterparts. 

This second edition presents new topics relevant to the fast-paced development of nanoscience and nanotechnology, including the synthesis and application of nanomaterials for drug delivery, energy, printed flash memory, and luminescent materials. With contributions from leading experts, this book describes the fundamental theories and concepts that illustrate the complexity of developing novel nanocrystalline materials, and reviews current knowledge in the synthesis, microstructural characterization, physical and mechanical behavior, and application of nanomaterials.

Key Features

  • Investigates the synthesis, characterization, and properties of a large variety of nanocrystalline materials, and their applications in industry
  • Keeps the prominent challenges in nanomaterials fabrication at the forefront while offering the most up-to-date scientific findings
  • Written by experts in nanomaterials with academic backgrounds in chemistry, physics, and materials engineering

Readership

Graduate students, chemists, physicists, materials scientists and engineers working in the exciting field of nanomaterials

Table of Contents

1.Preparation, Structure and Application of Carbon Nanotubes/Bamboo Charcoal Composite
2.Hierarchically Nanostructured One-Dimensional Metal Oxide Arrays for Solar Cells
3.One-Dimensional Nanomaterials  for Energy Applications
4.Lanthanide-Doped Nanoparticles: Synthesis, Property, and Application 
5.Self-Assembled Monolayer Covalently Fixed on Oxide-Free Silicon
6.Nanocomposite Dielectric Materials for Organic Flexible Electronics
7.Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery
8.Processing and Deformation Characteristics of Metals Reinforced with Ceramic Nanoparticles
9.Polymer Nanocomposites with High Permittivity
10.Synthesis and Structural-Mechanical Property Characteristics of Graphene-Polymer Nanocomposites
11.Zener Tunneling in Polymer Nanocomposites with Carbonaceous Fillers

About the Author

Sie-Chin Tjong

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics & Materials Science, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

