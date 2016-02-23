Nanocomposites for Musculoskeletal Tissue Regeneration
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Designing nanocomposites for musculoskeletal tissue regeneration
1. Design and fabrication of nanocomposites for musculoskeletal tissue regeneration
2. Nanomaterials as Reinforcing Agents for Biodegradable and Biocompatible Polymeric Tissue Engineering Implants
3. Effects of surface modification on polymeric biocomposites for orthopaedic applications
4. Proliferation and Osteogenic Differentiation of Mesenchymal Stem Cells on composites
Part 2 Polymer nanocomposites for musculoskeletal tissue regeneration
5. Toxicity and biocompatibility of nanocomposites for musculoskeletal tissue regeneration
6. Advanced polymer Composites and Structures for bone and cartilage Tissue Engineering
7. Biodegradable polymer nanocomposites for spine tissue engineering
8. Chitosan nanocomposites for bone tissue regeneration
9. Polymer nanocomposites for drug delivery applications in bone tissue regeneration
10. Fabrication of Cellulosic Composite Scaffolds for Cartilage Tissue Engineering
11. Electrospun scaffolds for cartilage regeneration
12. Nanocomposites for cartilage and osteochondral repair
13. In vitro Studies of Hydrogels for cartilage repair
Part three Ceramic and glass nanocomposites for musculoskeletal tissue regeneration
14. Biomimetic phosphate nanocomposites for bone tissue regeneration
15. Hydroxapatite nanocomposites for tendon repair
16. Ceramic-polymer nanocomposites for bone tissue regeneration
Description
Nanocomposites for Musculoskeletal Tissue Regeneration discusses the advanced biomaterials scientists are exploring for use as tools to mimic the structure of musculoskeletal tissues. Bone and other musculoskeletal tissues naturally have a nanocomposite structure, therefore nanocomposites are ideally suited as a material for replacing and regenerating these natural tissues. In addition, biological properties such as biointegration and the ability to tailor and dope the materials make them highly desirable for musculoskeletal tissue regeneration.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive discussion on the design and advancements made in the use of nanocomposites for musculoskeletal tissue regeneration
- Presents an In-depth coverage of material properties
- Includes discussions on polymers, ceramics, and glass
Readership
Researchers in industry and academia with a particular interest in tissue engineering of bone and other hard tissues.
About the Editors
Huinan Liu Editor
Dr. Huinan Liu is Assistant Professor of Bioengineering at University of California actively explore nanomaterials and nanotechnology for medical applications. Her interests lay in both fundamental mechanistic research at the interface of cell and material and applied research that targets specific disease or injury and develop more effective treatment.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, USA