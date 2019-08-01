Nanocomposite Structures and Dispersions
2nd Edition
Description
Nanocomposite Structures and Dispersions deals with the preparation of gelled, branched and crosslinked nanostructured polymers in the solution free radical polymerization and controlled/living radical polymerization and polymer and composite nanoparticles and nanostructures in disperse systems, the kinetics of direct and inverse disperse polymerizations (microemulsion, miniemulsion, emulsion, dispersion and suspension polymerization), the bottom-up approach building of functionalized nanoparticles, modelling of radical microemulsion polymerization, the characterization of traditional and non-traditional polymer dispersions, the collective properties of nanomaterials and their (bio)applications.
This book is designed to bridge that gap and offers several unique features. First, it is written as an introduction to and survey of nanomaterials with a careful balance between basics and advanced topics. Thus, it is suitable for both beginners and experts, including graduate and upper-level undergraduate students. Second, it strives to balance the colloidal aspects of nanomaterials with physical principles. Third, the book highlights nanomaterial based architectures including composite or hybrid conjugates rather than only isolated nanoparticles. A number of ligands have been utilized to biodecorate the polymer and composite nanocarriers. Finally, the book provides an in depth discussion of important examples of reaction mechanisms of bottom-up building of functionalized nanoparticles, or potential applications of nanoarchitectures, ranging from physical to chemical and biological systems.
Key Features
- Free radical (controlled) polymerization, branching, crosslinking and gelling
- Kinetics and mechanism of polymer nanoparticles formation
- Modelling of radical polymerization in disperse systems
- Polymer, composite and metal nanoparticles, nanostructures and nanomaterials
- Smart nanostructures, biodecorated particles, nanocarriers and therapeutics
Readership
Graduate and postgraduate students in the area of colloid and surface chemistry and materials chemistry/materials science, Physical chemists and chemical engineers, academic researchers, industrial researchers, postgraduate students (M.Sc. and PhD), technologists and engineers in nanoscience and metal fluids, fine and specialty chemicals industries
Table of Contents
1. Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials
2. Solution Radical Polymerization
3. Preparation of Polymer-Based Nanomaterials
4. Water-in-Oil Microemulsion Polymerization
5. Modeling of MEP
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444637482
About the Author
Ignac Capek
Professor Ignác Capek studied at Waterloo University, Ontario, Canada, Stuttgart University, Germany (supported by Humboldt Fellowship), Kagoshima University, Japan (supported by the Japan Society for the promotion of Science), Maramara Res. Center, Turkey, San Sebastian University, Spain, Mulhouse University, France, and National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan. His research topics encompass: Preparation of conventional and nonconventional polymer and polymer/metal dispersions and metal fluids. Modification, functionalization and decoration of polymer and metal nanoparticles, dendrimers, CNTs, lyposomes, etc. by biomolecules (aptamers, oligomers, peptides, antibodies, antigens, etc). Development of biosensors on the base of polymer and metal nanoparticles, DNA aptamers, oligopeptides, oligosaccharides, enzymes, etc. Professor I. Capek is author and co-author of 7 scientific books, 25 chapters, ca. 200 scientific papers and more than 25 patents. Literární Fond granted professor I. Capek several awards in the scientific literature in 1996, 2006, 2016 and 2018 for the scientific books (Radical Polymerization in Disperse Systems), Elsevier granted him for a paper published in Adv. Colloid Interface Sci. the Most Cited Paper 2004 – 2007 Award. International agency ARRA included research team leading by prof. I. Capek into the category of extraordinary teams. He is the member of several well-known scientific societies such as: Alexander von Humboldt (Germany), Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (Japan), etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Polymer Institute, Slovak Academy of Sciences, Bratislava, Slovakia