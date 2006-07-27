Nanocomposite Structures and Dispersions
1st Edition
Description
Nanocomposite Structures and Dispersions summarizes the fundamentals and mechanistic approaches in preparation and characterization of colloidal nanoparticles and dispersions, providing the readers a systematic and coherent picture of the field. The book serves as an introduction to the interesting field of nanoscience based on polymer and metal colloidal nanoparticles, and also presents the basic knowledge of polymer colloids preparation. It places a special emphasis on polymer, inorganic and metal nanomaterials classified as nanoparticles, nanocrystals, nanorods, nanotubes, nanobelts, etc. deals with the chemistry of the reaction approaches by which polymer and metal particles are synthesized.
The book explores both organic (synthetic and natural) and inorganic materials, as well as their hybrids. It describes in detail terms, definitions, theories, experiments, and techniques dealing with synthesis of polymer and metal particles. It also discusses a variety of synthetic approaches including emulsion, miniemulsion and microemulsion approaches, homogeneous and heterogeneous nucleation approaches under mild and high temperatures. There is also a chapter on modification and passivation of colloidal particles.
This book would be of interest to chemical engineers, polymer chemists, organic chemists, colloid chemists, materials scientists and nanotechnologists. Although the text discusses nanoscience and nanotechnology from the viewpoint of a chemist, it would also appeal to those just entering the field and experts seeking information in other sub-fields.
Key Features
- Serves as a general introduction for those just entering the field and experts seeking information in other sub-fields
- Variety of synthetic approaches is described including emulsion, miniemulsion and microemulsion approaches, hogeneous and heterogeneous nucleation approaches under mild and high temperatures
- Focused on both the organic (synthetic and natural) and inorganic materials, and their hybrids
Readership
Chemical engineers, polymer chemists, organic chemists, colloid chemists, materials scientists and nanotechnologists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Nanotechnology and nanomaterials
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Nanotechnology
1.3. Nanoparticles – basic component of nanotechnology
1.4. Nanodevices, nanoelectronics
1.5. Industrial aspects of nanotechnology
1.6. Investigative tools
1.7. Nano-architectures
Chapter 2 - Preparation of polymer-based nanomaterials
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Solution or bulk polymerization
2.3. Emulsion polymerization
2.4. Microemulsion polymerization
2.4.1. Micelles and microemulsion
2.4.2. Microemulsion polymerization
2.5. Miniemulsion polymerization
2.6. Dispersion polymerization
2.7. Assemblies
Chapter 3 - Preparation of colloidal metal particles
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Bottom-up approach
3.2.1. Precipitation
3.2.2. Microemulsion
3.2.2.1.Inverse microemulsion
3.2.2.2.Inverse copolymer micelles
3.2.3. Other approaches
3.2.4. Bimetalic particles
3.2.5. Reducing agents and processes
3.2.6. Recipes for magnetic colloidal particles
Chapter 4 - Modification and passivation of colloidal particles
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Solvents and ligands
4.3. Ligand exchange
4.4. Particle growth techniques
4.5. Digestive ripening process
4.6. Deposition
4.7. Recipes for nanocomposite particles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 27th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479590
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444527165
About the Author
Ignac Capek
Born: February 5th, 1947 in Czechoslovakia (Slovakia). Studied at Commenius University, Faculty of Organic Chemistry, Bratislava, 1965 - 1970 (M.Sc thesis). PhD thesis finished in1975 and D.Sc. thesis in 1996 at Polymer Institute, Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAS), Bratislava, Slovakia. Prof. thesis defenced in 2005 at T.Bata University, Zlin, Czech Republic. Head of Department, Member of Commission for Ph.D Defence, Garant of PhD studies, Chairman of 15th Bratislava International Conference on Polymers, IUPAC Sponsored International Microsymposium, “Nonconventional Polymer Dispersions”, Smolenice, June 25-28, 2001, Slovakia. Employed at Polymer Institute SAS, Bratislava and in Faculty of industrial technologies Trencin University, Puchov. Principle investigator of ca. 30 (basic) research and industrial projects. Topics studied: Preparation and characterization of conventional and nonconventional polymer and polymer/metal dispersions and metal fluids. Modification, functionalization and decoration of polymer and metal nanoparticles by DNA aptamers and oligomers and peptides. Development of biosensors on the base of metal nanoparticles and DNA and peptides conjugates. Study stays (long) abroad: Waterloo University, Polymer Institute, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, as a post-doc, 1979 (15 months), Stuttgart University, Ins. Tech. Chemie, Stuttgart, Germany, (supported by Humboldt Fellowship), 1988 (15 months), Kagoshima University, Dept. Chem. Eng., Kagoshima, Japan (a post of Old Scientist., supported by the Japan Society for the promotion of Science), 1991 (10months), Prof. M.Akashi, MARAMARA Res. Center, Turkey, 1993, San Sebastian University, Spain, 1994, Prof. J.M.Asua, Mulhouse University, France (1995), Prof. J. P. Fouassier National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, Taipei 106, Taiwan, 1998 and 1999. Prof. I. Capek is author and co-author of several scientific books, many chapters, articles and review articles and patents. Lecturer in the Slovak, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, etc. universities and Principal of MSc, PhD and prof. studies. He spent several long-term visits as visiting professor at foreign universities and scientific institutes in Canada, Germany, Japan, France and Taiwan. Prof. I. Capek is a referee of prestigious international journals in the field of macromolecular and colloidal chemistry, and nano(bio)technology. Literarny fond granted prof. I. Capek several awards in the scientific literature in 1996 - 2018 for the books 1) Radical Polymerization in Disperse Systems, 2) Nanocomposite Structures and Dispersions, Science and Nanotechnology, 3) DNA Engineered Noble Metal Nanoparticles, 4) Noble Metal Nanoparticles, etc. ELSEVIER granted prof. I. Capek for one of paper published in Adv. Colloid Interface Sci Most Cited Paper 2004 - 2007 Award. International agency ARRA included research team leading by prof. I. Capek into the category of extraordinary teams. He is the member of several well-known scientific societies such as: Alexander von Humboldt (Germany), Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (Japan), etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Polymer Institute, Slovak Academy of Sciences