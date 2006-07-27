Nanocomposite Structures and Dispersions summarizes the fundamentals and mechanistic approaches in preparation and characterization of colloidal nanoparticles and dispersions, providing the readers a systematic and coherent picture of the field. The book serves as an introduction to the interesting field of nanoscience based on polymer and metal colloidal nanoparticles, and also presents the basic knowledge of polymer colloids preparation. It places a special emphasis on polymer, inorganic and metal nanomaterials classified as nanoparticles, nanocrystals, nanorods, nanotubes, nanobelts, etc. deals with the chemistry of the reaction approaches by which polymer and metal particles are synthesized.

The book explores both organic (synthetic and natural) and inorganic materials, as well as their hybrids. It describes in detail terms, definitions, theories, experiments, and techniques dealing with synthesis of polymer and metal particles. It also discusses a variety of synthetic approaches including emulsion, miniemulsion and microemulsion approaches, homogeneous and heterogeneous nucleation approaches under mild and high temperatures. There is also a chapter on modification and passivation of colloidal particles.

This book would be of interest to chemical engineers, polymer chemists, organic chemists, colloid chemists, materials scientists and nanotechnologists. Although the text discusses nanoscience and nanotechnology from the viewpoint of a chemist, it would also appeal to those just entering the field and experts seeking information in other sub-fields.