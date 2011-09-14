Nanocoatings and Ultra-Thin Films - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845698126, 9780857094902

Nanocoatings and Ultra-Thin Films

1st Edition

Technologies and Applications

Editors: Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf I Tiginyanu
eBook ISBN: 9780857094902
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845698126
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 14th September 2011
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Introduction

Part I: Technologies

Chapter 1: Current and advanced coating technologies for industrial applications

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Electro-and electroless chemical plating

1.3 Conversion coatings

1.4 Chemical and physical vapor deposition (CVD and PVD)

1.5 Spray coating

1.6 Other coating techniques

1.7 New lightweight materials

1.8 Trends in environmentally friendly coatings, self-assembling and self-cleaning coatings

1.9 Trends in nanocoatings

1.10 New composite and powder coatings

1.11 Advanced polymers and fillers

1.12 Developments in coating processes

1.13 Acknowledgements

Chapter 2: Nanostructured thin films from amphiphilic molecules

Abstract:

2.1 Langmuir monolayer

2.2 Amphiphilic polymers

2.3 Dendrons and dendrimers

2.4 Metal/semiconductor nanoparticles

2.5 2-D arrays of colloidal spheres

2.6 Conclusions

2.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 3: Chemical and physical vapor deposition methods for nanocoatings

Abstract:

3.1 Substrate preparation for ultra-thin films and functional graded nanocoatings

3.2 Paradigm of functional graded layer-by-layer coating fabrication

3.3 Nanocoating fabrication methods

3.4 Physical vapor deposition-based technologies

3.5 Chemical vapor deposition-based technologies

3.6 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 4: Surface-initiated polymerisation for nanocoatings

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Physisorption and chemisorption, equilibrium and irreversible adsorption

4.3 Preparation of surface-bound polymer layers

4.4 Properties and applications

4.5 Acknowledgement

Chapter 5: Methods for analysing nanocoatings and ultra-thin films

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electrochemical methods

5.3 Surface-sensitive analytical methods for ultra-thin film coatings

5.4 Spectroscopic, microscopic and acoustic techniques for ultra-thin film coatings

5.5 Conclusions

5.6 Acknowledgements

Part II: Applications

Chapter 6: Conventional and advanced coatings for industrial applications: an overview

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Conventional coating technologies for the automotive and aerospace industries

6.3 Advanced coating technologies for the automotive and aerospace industries

6.4 Packaging applications

6.5 Coatings for the electronics and sensors industry

6.6 Paints and enamels industry

6.7 Biomedical implants industry

6.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 7: Nanocoatings for architectural glass

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Spectrally selective glass

7.3 Dynamic smart glazings

7.4 Glass surface protections

7.5 Conclusion

7.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: Nanocoatings and ultra-thin films for packaging applications

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nanomaterials in packaging

8.3 High barrier packaging

8.4 Anti-microbial packaging

8.5 Nanosensors in packaging

8.6 Packaging as a drug carrier and for drug delivery

8.7 Nanotechnology solutions for the packaging waste problem

8.8 Anti-static packaging applications

8.9 Regulation and ethical issues in the new packaging industry

8.10 Future trends

Chapter 9: Advanced protective coatings for aeronautical applications

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction: corrosion in aeronautical structures

9.2 Types of corrosion in aircraft

9.3 Factors influencing corrosion

9.4 Corrosion of aluminum and its alloys

9.5 Corrosion of magnesium alloys

9.6 Protective coatings in aerospace engineering

9.7 Pre-treatments

9.8 Anodizing coatings

9.9 Functional nanocoatings in aerospace engineering

9.10 Nanocoatings for detection of corrosion and mechanical damage

9.11 Self-healing coatings: nanostructured coatings with triggered responses for corrosion protection

9.12 Application of nanomaterials for protection of aeronautical structures

9.13 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 10: Nanoimprint lithographic (NIL) techniques for electronics applications

Abstract:

10.1 Lithography techniques and nanoimprint lithography (NIL) fundamentals

10.2 Thermoplastic and laser-assisted NIL

10.3 Photo-assisted nanoimprinting

10.4 Soft NIL

10.5 Extensions of soft NIL

10.6 Scanning probe lithography (SPL)

10.7 Edge lithography

10.8 NIL for three-dimensional (3D) patterning

10.9 Combined nanoimprint approaches

10.10 Applications

10.11 Conclusions

10.12 Acknowledgement

Chapter 11: Ultra-thin membranes for sensor applications

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Graphene and related two-dimensional (2D) structures

11.3 Nanometer-thick membranes of layered semiconductor compounds

11.4 Ultra-thin membranes of gallium nitride

11.5 Conclusion

11.6 Acknowledgement

Chapter 12: Nanocoatings for tribological applications

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Use of nanostructured coatings in tribology

12.3 Review of nanostructured coatings for friction and wear applications

12.4 Advanced techniques for characterizing tribological properties of nanostructured coatings

12.5 Conclusions and future trends

12.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 13: Self-cleaning smart nanocoatings

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction: TiO2 photocatalysis

13.2 Photocatalysis processes

13.3 The photocatalytic cleaning effect of TiO2‐coated materials

13.4 New and smart applications of TiO2 coatings

13.5 Conclusions

Index

Description

Coatings are used for a wide range of applications, from anti-fogging coatings for glass through to corrosion control in the aerospace and automotive industries. Nanocoatings and ultra-thin films provides an up-to-date review of the fundamentals, processes of deposition, characterisation and applications of nanocoatings.

Part one covers technologies used in the creation and analysis of thin films, including chapters on current and advanced coating technologies in industry, nanostructured thin films from amphiphilic molecules, chemical and physical vapour deposition methods and methods for analysing nanocoatings and ultra-thin films. Part two focuses on the applications of nanocoatings and ultra-thin films, with chapters covering topics such as nanocoatings for architectural glass, packaging applications, conventional and smart nanocoatings for corrosion protection in aerospace engineering and ultra-thin membranes for sensor applications.

With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Nanocoatings and ultra-thin films is an essential reference for professional engineers in the glazing, consctruction, electronics and transport industries, as well as all those with an academic research interest in the field.

Key Features

  • Provides an up-to-date review of the fundamentals, processes of deposition, characterisation and applications of nanocoatings
  • Focuses on the applications of nanocoatings and ultra-thin films, covering topics such as nanocoatings for architectural glass, packaging applications and ultra-thin membranes for sensor applications
  • Includes chapters on current and advanced coating technologies in industry, nanostructured thin films from amphiphilic molecules, chemical and physical vapour deposition methods and methods for analysing nanocoatings and ultra-thin films

Readership

Professional engineers in the glazing, construction, electronics and transport industries, as well as all those with an academic research interest in the field.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857094902
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845698126

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf Editor

Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf is a Full Professor (Tenured) at the College of Engineering and Computer Science, University of Texas Pan-American, USA. Professor Makhlouf has received several prestigious international awards for his research work and is an expert evaluator for the EU FP7 programme and various scholarship programmes around the world. He is an Editor for the Nanotechnology section of Insciences Journal and for the International Journal of Applied Sciences. He is also an Advisory Editor for books published by Elsevier in the area of advanced coatings and thin films.

Affiliations and Expertise

Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces, Germany

I Tiginyanu Editor

Ion Tiginyanu is Professor of Electronic Engineering at the Academy of Sciences of Moldova.

Affiliations and Expertise

Academy of Scientific Research, Moldova

