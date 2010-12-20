Nanoclusters, Volume 1
1st Edition
A Bridge across Disciplines
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Atomic Clusters, P. Jena and A. W. Castleman, Jr
2. Clusters: An Embryonic Form of Crystals and Nano-structures, K. Hoang, M. S. Lee, S. D. Mahanti, and P. Jena
3. Applications of the Cluster Method for Biological Systems, R. H. Scheicher, M. Pujari, K. Ramini Lata, N. Sahoo and T. P. Das
4. Cluster Structures: Bridging Experiment and Theory, F. Janetzko, A. Goursot, T. Mineva, P. Calaminici, R. Flores-Morenocd, A.M. Köster, D.R. Salahub
5. Multiple Aromaticity, Multiple Antiaromaticity, and Conflicting Aromaticity in Planar Clusters, D. Yu. Zubarev and A. I. Boldyrev
6. Reactivity and Thermochemistry of Transition Metal Cluster Cations, P. B. Armentrout
7. Hydrogen and Hydrogen Clusters Across Disciplines, I. Cabria, M. Isla, M. J. Lόpez, J. I. Martínez, L. M. Molina and J. A. Alonso
8. Laser Induced Crystallization, A. Fischer, R.M. Pagni, R.N. Compton, and D. Kondepudi
9. Superatoms: From Motifs to Materials, A. C. Reber, S. N. Khanna and A. W. Castleman, Jr
10. Silica as an Exceptionally Versatile Nanoscale Building Material: (SiO2)N Clusters to Bulk, S. T. Bromley
11. Uncovering New Magnetic Phenomena in Metal Clusters , Mark B. Knickelbein
12. Metal clusters, Quantum Dots and Trapped Atoms – From Single-Particle Models to Correlation, M. Manninen and S.M. Reimann
13. Tailoring Functionality of Clusters and Their Complexes with Biomolecules by Size, Structures, and Lasers, V. Bonačić-Koutecký, R. Mitríc, C. Bürgel, and J. Petersen
14.Interfacing Cluster Physics with Biology at the Nanoscale, C. Leung and R. Palmer
15. Dynamics of Biomolecules from Firstprinciples, I. M. Degtyarenko and R. M. Nieminen
Description
This comprehensive book on Nanoclusters comprises sixteen authoritative chapters written by leading researchers in the field. It provides insight into topics that are currently at the cutting edge of cluster science, with the main focus on metal and metal compound systems that are of particular interest in materials science, and also on aspects related to biology and medicine. While there are numerous books on clusters, the focus on clusters as a bridge across disciplines sets this book apart from others.
Key Features
-
Delivers cutting edge coverage of cluster science
-
Covers a broad range of topics in physics, chemistry, and materials science
- Written by leading researchers in the field
Readership
Advanced undergraduate students, graduate students and postdoctoral fellows in nanoscience, biology and biomedical systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 20th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080964225
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444534408
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Purusottam Jena Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, USA
A. Castleman, Jr. Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA