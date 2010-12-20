Nanoclusters - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444534408, 9780080964225

Nanoclusters, Volume 1

1st Edition

A Bridge across Disciplines

Series Volume Editors: Purusottam Jena A. Castleman, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780080964225
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444534408
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th December 2010
Page Count: 700
Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Atomic Clusters, P. Jena and A. W. Castleman, Jr
2. Clusters: An Embryonic Form of Crystals and Nano-structures, K. Hoang, M. S. Lee, S. D. Mahanti, and P. Jena
3. Applications of the Cluster Method for Biological Systems, R. H. Scheicher, M. Pujari, K. Ramini Lata, N. Sahoo  and T. P. Das
4. Cluster Structures: Bridging Experiment and Theory, F. Janetzko, A. Goursot, T. Mineva, P. Calaminici, R. Flores-Morenocd, A.M. Köster, D.R. Salahub
5. Multiple Aromaticity, Multiple Antiaromaticity, and Conflicting Aromaticity in Planar Clusters, D. Yu. Zubarev and A. I. Boldyrev
6. Reactivity and Thermochemistry of Transition Metal Cluster Cations, P. B. Armentrout
7. Hydrogen and Hydrogen Clusters Across Disciplines, I. Cabria, M. Isla, M. J. Lόpez, J. I. Martínez, L. M. Molina and J. A. Alonso
8. Laser Induced Crystallization,  A. Fischer, R.M. Pagni, R.N. Compton, and D. Kondepudi
9. Superatoms: From Motifs to Materials, A. C. Reber, S. N. Khanna and A. W. Castleman, Jr
10. Silica as an Exceptionally Versatile Nanoscale Building Material: (SiO2)N Clusters to Bulk, S. T. Bromley
11. Uncovering New Magnetic Phenomena in Metal Clusters , Mark B. Knickelbein
12. Metal clusters, Quantum Dots and Trapped Atoms – From Single-Particle Models to Correlation, M. Manninen and S.M. Reimann
13. Tailoring Functionality of Clusters and Their Complexes with Biomolecules by Size,  Structures, and Lasers, V. Bonačić-Koutecký, R. Mitríc, C. Bürgel, and J. Petersen
14.Interfacing Cluster Physics with Biology at the Nanoscale, C. Leung and R. Palmer
15. Dynamics of Biomolecules from Firstprinciples, I. M. Degtyarenko and R. M. Nieminen

Description

This comprehensive book on Nanoclusters comprises sixteen authoritative chapters written by leading researchers in the field. It provides insight into topics that are currently at the cutting edge of cluster science, with the main focus on metal and metal compound systems that are of particular interest in materials science, and also on aspects related to biology and medicine. While there are numerous books on clusters, the focus on clusters as a bridge across disciplines sets this book apart from others.

Key Features

  • Delivers cutting edge coverage of cluster science

  • Covers a broad range of topics in physics, chemistry, and materials science

  • Written by leading researchers in the field

Readership

Advanced undergraduate students, graduate students and postdoctoral fellows in nanoscience, biology and biomedical systems

About the Series Volume Editors

Purusottam Jena Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, USA

A. Castleman, Jr. Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA

