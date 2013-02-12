The second edition of Nanochemistry covers the main studies of nanoparticle production, reactions, and compounds, and reviews the work of leading scientists from around the world. This book is the first monograph on nanochemistry, giving perspectives on the present status and future possibilities in this rapidly advancing discipline. It provides the solid fundamentals and theory of nanoscience, and progress through topics including synthesis and stabilization of nanoparticles, cryochemistry of metal atoms and nanoparticles, chemical nanoreactors, and more.

Nanoparticles are capable of transformations that have already led to revolutionary applications, including reagents for self-cleaning glass surfaces and fabrics, different antiseptic coverings, sensors for monitoring the environment and catalysts mitigating pollution.