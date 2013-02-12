Nanochemistry
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of Nanochemistry covers the main studies of nanoparticle production, reactions, and compounds, and reviews the work of leading scientists from around the world. This book is the first monograph on nanochemistry, giving perspectives on the present status and future possibilities in this rapidly advancing discipline. It provides the solid fundamentals and theory of nanoscience, and progress through topics including synthesis and stabilization of nanoparticles, cryochemistry of metal atoms and nanoparticles, chemical nanoreactors, and more.
Nanoparticles are capable of transformations that have already led to revolutionary applications, including reagents for self-cleaning glass surfaces and fabrics, different antiseptic coverings, sensors for monitoring the environment and catalysts mitigating pollution.
Key Features
- Leads the reader through the theory, research and key applications of nanochemistry, providing a thorough reference for researchers
- 40% more content than the first edition and an expanded author team
- Reviews new advances in the field, including organic nanoparticles and key methods for making nanoparticles (e.g. solvated metal atom dispersion and self-assembly techniques)
Readership
Intended for graduate and postgraduate students, scientific researchers in chemistry, physics and biology.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Survey of the Problem and Certain Definitions
- References
- Chapter 2. Synthesis and Stabilization of Nanoparticles
- 2.1 Chemical Reduction
- 2.2 Reactions in Micelles, Emulsions, and Dendrimers
- 2.3 Photochemical and Radiation-Chemical Reductions
- 2.4 Cryochemical Synthesis
- 2.5 Physical Methods
- 2.6 Particles of Various Shapes and Films
- References
- Chapter 3. Solvated Metal Atom Dispersion (SMAD) for Making Metal Nanoparticles
- 3.1 Experimental Techniques
- 3.2 Aggregation of Metal Atoms or Reactive Molecules in Low-Temperature Matrices/Solvents
- 3.3 Examples of Useful Synthesis
- 3.4 Digestive Ripening or “Nanomachining”
- 3.5 Rods, Wires, and Stars
- References
- Chapter 4. Experimental Techniques
- 4.1 Electron Microscopy
- 4.2 Probe Microscopy
- 4.3 Diffraction Techniques
- 4.4 Miscellaneous Techniques
- 4.5 Comparison of Spectral Techniques Used for Elemental Analysis
- References
- Chapter 5. Cryochemistry of Metal Atoms and Nanoparticles
- 5.1 Reactions of Magnesium Particles
- 5.2 Silver and Other Metals
- 5.3 Reactions of Rare-earth Elements
- 5.4 Activity, Selectivity, and Size Effects
- 5.5 Theoretical Methods
- References
- Chapter 6. Chemical Nanoreactors
- 6.1 General Remarks
- 6.2 Alkali and Alkaline-Earth Elements
- 6.3 Transition Metals of Groups III–VII in the Periodic Table
- 6.4 Elements of the Group VIII of the Periodic System
- 6.5 Subgroups of Copper and Zinc
- 6.6 Subgroup of Boron and Arsenic
- References
- Chapter 7. Assemblies Involving Nanoparticles
- 7.1 Assemblies Involving Nanoparticles
- 7.2 Forces between Nanoparticles
- References
- Chapter 8. Group of Carbon
- 8.1 Fine Particles of Carbon and Silicon
- 8.2 Fullerenes
- 8.3 Carbon Nanotubes
- 8.4 Graphene
- 8.5 Carbon Aerosol Gels/Turbstratic Graphite/Graphene
- References
- Chapter 9. Organic Nanoparticles
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Methods for the Preparation of Nanoparticles
- 9.3 Properties and Application of Organic Nanoparticles
- 9.4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 10. Size Effects in Nanochemistry
- 10.1 Models of Reactions of Metal Atoms in Matrices
- 10.2 Melting Point
- 10.3 Optical Spectra
- 10.4 Kinetic Peculiarities of Chemical Processes on the Surface of Nanoparticles
- 10.5 Thermodynamic Features of Nanoparticles
- 10.6 Magnetic Properties
- 10.7 Electrical/conducting Properties
- References
- Chapter 11. Nanoparticles in Science and Technology
- 11.1 Catalysis on Nanoparticles
- 11.2 Oxide Reactions
- 11.3 Semiconductors, Sensors, and Electronic Devices
- 11.4 Photochemistry and Nanophotonics
- 11.5 Applications of CNTs
- 11.6 Nanochemistry in Biology and Medicine
- References
- Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 12th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444594099
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444593979
About the Author
Kenneth Klabunde
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemistry Department, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS 66506
Gleb Sergeev
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Low Temperature Chemistry, Chemistry Department, Moscow State University, Moscow, Russian Federation
Reviews
"Nanochemistry is a new field arising out of the fact that particles between about 1nm and 10nm have unique types of interactions with each other that differ from bulk materials made of the same type of atoms. Surface and quantum effects that can be ignored for macroscopic objects become dominant at these scales. In this, the second edition of this book, Sergeev and Klabunde present a thorough coverage of the field."-- Reference & Research Book News, December 2013