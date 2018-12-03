Nanocarbon and Its Composites
1st Edition
Preparation, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Nanocarbon aerogel composites
Mohamad Omaish Ansari
2. Highly active and reusable nanocomposites for hydrogen generation
Fatih Sen
3. Carbon foam preparation and applications
Ali Kilic
4. Electrospun polymeric nanocarbons nanomats for tissue engineering
Prosenjit Saha
5. Graphene and polymer composites for supercapacitor applications
Fatih Sen
6. Interface engineering in nanocarbon – metal oxide hybrid and their applications
Anish Khan
7. Nanocarbon: preparation and performance evaluation for EMI shidling, cloak, spintronics, and hybrid capacitor applications
Prashant S. Alegaonkar
8. Nanocarbon and biofeature
Sabyasachi Sarkar
9. Nanocarbon and its composites: preparation, properties and applications
Mohammed Jawaid
10. Nanocarbon as electrode materials for supercapacitor
Jesús Muñiz
11. Nanocarbon composite for poisonous gas degradation
Shahid Pervez Ansari
12. Nanocarbon composites for detection of volatile organic compounds
Akil Ahmad
13. Nanocarbon epoxy composites preparation properties and applications
Agnieszka Monika Dąbrowska
14. Nanocarbon tri-component composites with synthetic fibers
Sandro Campos Amico
15. Preparation and properties of fibrous nanocarbon
Yoshiyuki Suda and H Shima
16. Preparation and properties of manipulated carbon nanotubes composites and applications
Raghavan Baby Rakhi
17. Recent advances of nanocarbon and its composites in photocatalysis
Ipn-esiqie A. Valenzuela
18. Synthesis of Nanocarbon Polyaniline Composite and Investigation of its Optical and Electrical Properties
Manoj Balacha Ndran
19. Monodisperse PVP stabilized Nanoclusters as Highly Efficient and Reus able Catalyst for the Dehydrogenation of Dimethyl Ammonia– Borane (DMAB)
Fatih Sen
20. Nanocarbon supported catalysts for the efficient dehydrogenation of dimethylamino borane
Fatih Sen
21. Nanographene composition exchanger properties and applications
Anish Khan
22. Carbon dots: preparation properties and application
Nurettin Sahiner
23. Phthalocyanine-Nanocarbon Composites: Preparation, Properties and Applications
Mahmut Durmuş
24. Nanocarbon and its composite for water purification
Anish Khan
25. Ultrasonic trеаtment in the production of classical composites and carbon nanocomposite
Oleksandr E. Kolosov
26. Nanocarbon material–filled cementitious composites for construction applications
Baoguo Han
27. Synthesis, Properties & Characterization of Carbon Nanotube Reinforced Metal Matrix Composites
Anish Khan
Description
Nanocarbon and Its Composites: Preparation, Properties and Applications provides a detailed and comprehensive review of all major innovations in the field of nanocarbons and their composites, including preparation, properties and applications. Coverage is broad and quite extensive, encouraging future research in carbon-based materials, which are in high demand due to the need to develop more sustainable, recyclable and eco-friendly methods for materials. Chapters are written by eminent scholars and leading experts from around the globe who discuss the properties and applications of carbon-based materials, such as nanotubes (buckytubes), fullerenes, cones, horns, rods, foams, nanodiamonds and carbon black, and much more.
Chapters provide cutting-edge, up-to-date research findings on the use of carbon-based materials in different application fields and illustrate how to achieve significant enhancements in physical, chemical, mechanical and thermal properties.
Key Features
- Demonstrates systematic approaches and investigations from design, synthesis, characterization and applications of nanocarbon based composites
- Aims to compile information on the various aspects of synthesis, properties and applications of nano-carbon based materials
- Presents a useful reference and technical guide for university academics and postgraduate students (Masters and Ph.D.)
Readership
Academic researchers, PhD students and industrial professionals working in materials science, chemical and materials engineering and energy, especially with nanocarbon composite materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 872
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 3rd December 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025109
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025093
About the Editors
Anish Khan Editor
Anish Khan is Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials (CEAMR) at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. His research interests include polymer nano-composites, nanomaterials in electroanalytical chemistry, material chemistry, ion-exchange chromatography, and electro-analytical chemistry, among others. He olds a PhD from Aligarh Muslim University in India, and has published books and papers in the field.
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research (CEAMR), Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Mohammad Jawaid Editor
Mohammad Jawaid is currently working as a Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor), at the Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia and has also been a Visiting Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He is also a Visiting Scholar at TEMAG Labs, Department of Textile Engineering, Istanbul Technical University, Turkey. Previously he worked as a Visiting Lecturer, at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and also worked as an Expatriate Lecturer under the UNDP project with the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia at Adama University, Ethiopia. He received his Ph.D. from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research, and with industry. His research interests include Hybrid Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Lignocellulosic Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, and Polymer blends. So far he has published 5 books, 12 book chapters, and more than 130 International journal papers and 4 Published review papers in the Top 25 hot articles on Science Direct during 2014-2015. He is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian Polymer Journal and Guest Editor for Current Organic Synthesis and Current Analytical Chemistry. He is the reviewer of several high impact ISI journals (44 Journals).
Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia
Dr. Inamuddin Editor
Inamuddin is currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is also a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He obtained a Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) University, Meerut, India, in 2002. He then received his Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Applied Chemistry from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), India, in 2004 and 2007, respectively. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, renewable energy and environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has received the Fast Track Young Scientist Award from the Department of Science and Technology, India, to work in the area of bending actuators and artificial muscles. He has completed four major research projects sanctioned by University Grant Commission, Department of Science and Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and Council of Science and Technology, India. He has published 138 research articles in international journals of repute and eighteen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. Additionally, he has published forty-two edited books and is an editorial board member and associate editor for a number of journals. He has attended as well as chaired sessions in various international and national conferences. He has worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow, leading a research team at the Creative Research Initiative Center for Bio-Artificial Muscle, Hanyang University, South Korea, in the field of renewable energy, especially biofuel cells. He has also worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center of Research Excellence in Renewable Energy, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia, in the field of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells and computational fluid dynamics of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells. His research interest includes ion exchange materials, a sensor for heavy metal ions, biofuel cells, supercapacitors and bending actuators.
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Abdullah M. Asiri Editor
Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed Asiri is full Professor in the Chemistry Department – Faculty of Science-King Abdulaziz University. He obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Cardiff, U.K in 1995. He is currently Chairman of the chemistry department, at King Abdulaziz University and also Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research. His research interests include: Color chemistry; Synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, Synthesis of novel colorants and coloration of textiles and plastics, Molecular Modeling, Applications of organic materials into optics such as OEDS, High performance organic Dyes and pigments. As well as New applications of organic photochromic compounds; Organic synthesis of heterocyclic compounds as precursor for dyes; Synthesis of polymers functionalized with organic dyes; Preparation of some coating formulations for different applications.
Professor, Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science-King Abdulaziz University