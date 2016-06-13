Nanobiomaterials in Dentistry
1st Edition
Applications of Nanobiomaterials
Description
Nanobiomaterials in Dentistry: Applications of Nanobiomaterials discusses synthesis methods and novel technologies involving nanostructured bio-active materials with applications in dentistry. This book provides current research results for those working in an applied setting. The advantage of having all this information in one coherent text will be the focused nature of the chapters and the ease of which this information can be accessed.
This collection of titles brings together many of the novel applications these materials have in biology and discusses the advantages and disadvantages of each application and the perspectives of the technologies based on these findings. At the moment there is no other comparable book series covering all the subjects approached in this set of titles.
Key Features
- Offers an updated and highly structured reference material for students, researchers, and practitioners working in biomedical, biotechnological, and engineering fields
- Serves as a valuable resource of recent scientific progress, along with most known applications of nanomaterials in the biomedical field
- Features novel opportunities and ideas for developing or improving technologies in nanomedicine and dentistry
Readership
Academic: Materials science, biotechnology, applied chemistry - professors, PhD, MsC, postdocs, upper level undergraduates
Industry: pharmaceutics and biotechnology companies, medical researchers, biomedical engineers, advanced dental clinicians.
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Preface of the series
- Preface
- About the Series (Volumes I–XI)
- About Volume XI
- Chapter 1. Nanobiomaterials in dentistry
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Nanomedicine
- 1.3 Nanobiomaterials Used in Dentistry
- 1.4 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 2. Understanding dental implants
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Types of Dental Implants
- 2.3 Dental Postimplantation Complications
- 2.4 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 3. Effect of titanium dioxide nanoparticle on proliferation, drug-sensitivity, inflammation, and metabolomic profiling of human oral cells
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Chemical and Physical Properties of TiO2 NPs
- 3.3 Uses of TiO2 and TiO2 NPs
- 3.4 Nanotoxicology and Hormetic Response
- 3.5 Toxicity of TiO2 NPs in Dentistry
- 3.6 Future Direction
- 3.7 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 4. Biocements with potential endodontic use
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Synthesis and in vitro Bioactivity of Dicalcium Silicate and Tricalcium Aluminate
- 4.3 Sol-Gel Synthesis, in vitro Bioactivity and Biological Assay of MTA Cements
- 4.4 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 5. Nanobiomaterials in restorative dentistry
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Composite Resin
- 5.3 Adhesives
- 5.4 Dental Cements and Dental Liners
- 5.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 6. New trends, challenges, and opportunities in the use of nanotechnology in restorative dentistry
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Restorative Dentistry Nanomaterials
- 6.3 New Trends in Restorative Dentistry
- 6.4 Actual Clinic Situation
- 6.5 Conclusions
- 6.6 Future Trends
- References
- Chapter 7. Antimicrobial effect of nanoparticles in endodontics
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Difficulty in Achieving Complete Eradication of Endodontic Pathogens
- 7.3 Need for Nanotechnology in Endodontics
- 7.4 Applications of Antimicrobial Nanoparticles in Endodontics
- 7.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 8. Nanotechnology in dentistry
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 A Short History about Caries Treatment Before Dental Composites
- 8.3 Historical Development of Dental Composites
- 8.4 Vision in Dentistry from Micro- to Nanoscale
- 8.5 Nanotechnology in Restorative Dentistry
- 8.6 Nanotechnology in Periodontics
- 8.7 Nanotechnology in Orthodontics
- 8.8 Nanotechnology in Endodontics
- 8.9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 9. Role of nanomaterials in clinical dentistry
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Role of Nanomaterials in Clinical Dentistry
- 9.3 Dentin Hypersensitivity
- 9.4 Bonding System
- 9.5 Nanoneedles
- 9.6 Future Challenges
- 9.7 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 10. Use of nanotechnology for the superlubrication of orthodontic wires
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Nanotechnology
- 10.3 Nanomedicine
- 10.4 Nanotechnology in Dentistry
- 10.5 Nanotechnology in Orthodontics
- 10.6 Friction Problem in Orthodontic Treatment
- 10.7 Fullerene-Like Nanoparticles
- 10.8 Nanoparticles as Lubricant
- 10.9 Orthodontic Archwires Coated With Nanomaterials
- 10.10 Biocompatible Coatings With Nanomaterials
- 10.11 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 11. Nanosynthesized calcium-silicate-based biomaterials in endodontic treatment of young permanent teeth
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Chemical Properties of Calcium-Silicate-Based Materials
- 11.3 Nanotechnology in the Process of Synthesis of New Calcium-Silicate-Based Materials
- 11.4 Physical and Antimicrobial Properties of Calcium-Silicate-Based Materials
- 11.5 Microbiological Profile of Root Canals Associated with Periapical Pathosis
- 11.6 Management of Teeth with Necrotic Pulps and Immature Root Development
- 11.7 Using Calcium-Silicate-Based Material as an Apical Plug in the Treatment of Teeth with Necrotic Pulps and Immature Root Development
- 11.8 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 12. Characterization and antifungal activity of the modified PMMA denture base acrylic: Nanocomposites impregnated with gold, platinum, and silver nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 12.1 Background of Development for Antimicrobial Denture Acrylic
- 12.2 PMMA Denture NP Nanocomposite
- 12.3 Characterization of PDNC
- 12.4 Physical Properties of PDNC
- 12.5 Antifungal Assay
- 12.6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 13. Tissue engineering applications and nanobiomaterials in periodontology and implant dentistry
- Abstract
- 13.1 Nanobiomaterials and Implant Dentistry
- 13.2 Nanobiomaterials in Periodontology
- 13.3 Conclusions and Future Perspective
- References
- Chapter 14. Nanobiomaterials in endodontics
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Nanoparticles as Irrigants and Antimicrobial Agents
- 14.3 Application of Nanotechnology in Root Canal Sealers
- 14.4 Nanobiomaterials in Endodontics
- 14.5 Regeneration
- 14.6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 15. Scientometric overview regarding the nanobiomaterials in dentistry
- Abstract
- 15.1 Overview
- 15.2 Dental Nanobiomaterials in Teeth
- 15.3 Dental Nanobiomaterials in Dentin
- 15.4 Dental Nanoimplants
- 15.5 Dental Nano-Osteoblasts
- 15.6 Dental Nanobiomaterials in Enamel
- 15.7 Conclusions
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 498
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 13th June 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428903
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323428675
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania