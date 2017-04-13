NanoArmoring of Enzymes: Rational Design of Polymer-Wrapped Enzymes, Volume 590

Chapter One: Encapsulating Proteins in Nanoparticles: Batch by Batch or One by One

Y. Liu and A. Cao

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 “Batch-by-Batch” Encapsulation of Proteins in Silica NPs

3 “One-by-One” Encapsulation of Proteins in NPs

4 Summary and Outlook

Acknowledgments

Chapter Two: Enzyme Adsorption on Nanoparticle Surface Probed by Highly Sensitive Second Harmonic Light Scattering

A. Das, A. Chakrabarti and P.K. Das

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Techniques for Probing Nanoparticle–Protein Interaction

3 Second Harmonic Light Scattering

4 Sample Preparation

5 Interaction of ADH With GNPs

6 Interaction of Insulin With GNPs

7 Stoichiometry of the Protein–GNP Conjugate

8 Summary and Future Outlook

Acknowledgment

Chapter Three: Armoring Enzymes by Metal–Organic Frameworks by the Coprecipitation Method

M. Hou and J. Ge

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Safety

6 Step1: Preparation of Enzyme@MOF

7 Step2: Preparation of Buffers

8 Step3: Purification of the Product

9 Step4: Characterization of Enzyme@MOF

10 Step5: Measurement of Enzyme Loading in MOFS

11 Step6: Analysis of the Location of Enzymes in MOFS

12 Step7: Determination of Enzyme Activities

13 Conclusions

Chapter Four: Enzyme Armoring by an Organosilica Layer: Synthesis and Characterization of Hybrid Organic/Inorganic Nanobiocatalysts

M.R. Correro, S. Sykora, P.F.-X. Corvini and P. Shahgaldian

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Equipments and Chemicals

3 Safety Guidelines

4 Procedures

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Five: Strategies for Biophysical Characterization of Protein–Polymer Conjugates

C. Williams, M.L. Dougherty, K. Makaroff, J. Stapleton, D. Konkolewicz, J.A. Berberich and R.C. Page

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Biophysical Methods

3 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Six: Guide to the Preparation of Molecularly Imprinted Polymer Nanoparticles for Protein Recognition by Solid-Phase Synthesis

J. Xu, P.X. Medina-Rangel, K. Haupt and B.Tse Sum Bui

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Protocols

3 Physicochemical Characterization of MIP-NPs

4 Evaluation of the Binding Characteristics of MIP-NPs Using a Quartz Crystal Microbalance

5 MIP-NPs Protect Enzyme From Thermal and pH Denaturation

6 Concluding Remarks

7 Notes

Acknowledgments

Chapter Seven: Armored Urease: Enzyme-Bioconjugated Poly(acrylamide) Hydrogel as a Storage and Sensing Platform

K.R. Kunduru, S.N.R. Kutcherlapati, D. Arunbabu and T. Jana

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Reversible Immobilization

3 Jack Bean Urease: Active Site

4 Immobilization of Jack Bean Urease

5 Methodology

6 Results and Discussion

7 Conclusions and Future Perspectives

Acknowledgments

Chapter Eight: Armored Enzyme–Nanohybrids and Their Catalytic Function Under Challenging Conditions

O.V. Zore, R.M Kasi and C.V. Kumar

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Methods: Synthesis of Bienzyme–Polymer Conjugates

3 Methods: Synthesis of Bienzyme–Polymer–Graphene Oxide (GOx–HRP–PAA/GO) Hybrid Materials

4 Characterization

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Nine: Approaches for Conjugating Tailor-Made Polymers to Proteins

M. Paeth, J. Stapleton, M.L. Dougherty, H. Fischesser, J. Shepherd, M. McCauley, R. Falatach, R.C. Page, J.A. Berberich and D. Konkolewicz

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Polymer Synthetic Procedures

3 Protein Conjugation Methods—Amine Based

4 Polymer Conjugation by GT Using Click Approaches

5 Conjugate Characterization Methods

6 Conclusions

Chapter Ten: NanoArmoring of Enzymes by Polymer-Functionalized Iron Oxide Nanoparticles

G. Premaratne, L. Coats and S. Krishnan

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 NanoArmoring by Making Polymer–Enzyme Conjugates

3 MNP–Polymer–Enzyme Conjugates

4 Covalent vs Noncovalent Immobilization of Peroxidase Active Proteins on PolyMNPs. What Difference Does It Make in the Electrocatalytic Activity and Kinetics?

5 Effect of MNP Size on Activity and Recovery of GOx (Park, McConnell, Boddohi, Kipper, & Johnson, 2011)

6 Summary

7 Future Outlook

Acknowledgments

Chapter Eleven: Expression of Cellulolytic Enzyme as a Fusion Protein That Reacts Specifically With a Polymeric Scaffold

P. Katyal, Y. Yang, O. Vinogradova and Y. Lin

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Materials

3 Methods

4 Future Outlook

Acknowledgments

Chapter Twelve: Nanoarmoring of Proteins by Conjugation to Block Copolymer Micelles

N. Suthiwangcharoen and R. Nagarajan

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Synthesis of Block Copolymer–Protein (BSA) Conjugate

3 Characterization of Block Copolymer–Protein Conjugate

4 Characterization of Protein–Polymer Conjugate Micelle

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Thirteen: Semisynthetic Enzymes by Protein–Peptide Site-Directed Covalent Conjugation: Methods and Applications

J.M Palomo

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Protein–Peptide Site-Directed Covalent Conjugation

3 The New Semisynthetic Lipases in Biotransformations

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Fourteen: Transgultaminase-Mediated Nanoarmoring of Enzymes by PEGylation

A. Grigoletto, A. Mero, K. Maso and G. Pasut

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Reagents

3 Methods

Chapter Fifteen: Polymer-Based Protein Engineering: Synthesis and Characterization of Armored, High Graft Density Polymer–Protein Conjugates

S. Carmali, H. Murata, C. Cummings, K. Matyjaszewski and A.J. Russell

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Protocols

3 Protein–Polymer-Based Engineering

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgment

Chapter Sixteen: Nano-Armoring of Enzymes: Rational Design of Polymer-Wrapped Enzymes

K. Raghupathi and S. Thayumanavan

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Covalent Conjugation

3 Electrostatic Complexation

4 Noncovalent Entrapment

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Seventeen: Nanoarmored Enzymes for Organic Enzymology: Synthesis and Characterization of Poly(2-Alkyloxazoline)–Enzyme Conjugates

M. Leurs and J.C. Tiller

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Synthesis of Poly(2-Alkyloxazoline)s With an NH2 End Group

3 Conjugation of Enzymes With Poly(2-Alkyloxazoline)s

4 Conjugate Characterization

5 Activity Evaluation of Poly(2-Alkyloxazoline)–Enzyme Conjugates

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Eighteen: Preparation and Applications of Dendronized Polymer–Enzyme Conjugates

A. Küchler, D. Messmer, A.D. Schlüter and P. Walde

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 The Denpol de-PG2

3 The Denpol–Enzyme Conjugate de-PG2-BAH-proK

4 Synthesis and Characterization of Denpols Carrying Other Types of Enzymes

5 Immobilization of de-PG2-BAH-proK on Silicate Surfaces

6 Entrapment of Denpol–Enzyme Conjugates Inside Phospholipid Vesicles

7 Conclusions and Outlook

Acknowledgments

Chapter Nineteen: Nanoarmoring of Enzymes by Interlocking in Cellulose Fibers With Poly(Acrylic Acid)

C.M. Riccardi, R.M. Kasi and C.V. Kumar