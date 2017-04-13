NanoArmoring of Enzymes: Rational Design of Polymer-Wrapped Enzymes, Volume 590
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Encapsulating Proteins in Nanoparticles: Batch by Batch or One by One
Y. Liu and A. Cao
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 “Batch-by-Batch” Encapsulation of Proteins in Silica NPs
- 3 “One-by-One” Encapsulation of Proteins in NPs
- 4 Summary and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: Enzyme Adsorption on Nanoparticle Surface Probed by Highly Sensitive Second Harmonic Light Scattering
A. Das, A. Chakrabarti and P.K. Das
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Techniques for Probing Nanoparticle–Protein Interaction
- 3 Second Harmonic Light Scattering
- 4 Sample Preparation
- 5 Interaction of ADH With GNPs
- 6 Interaction of Insulin With GNPs
- 7 Stoichiometry of the Protein–GNP Conjugate
- 8 Summary and Future Outlook
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Three: Armoring Enzymes by Metal–Organic Frameworks by the Coprecipitation Method
M. Hou and J. Ge
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Equipment
- 3 Materials
- 4 Protocol
- 5 Safety
- 6 Step1: Preparation of Enzyme@MOF
- 7 Step2: Preparation of Buffers
- 8 Step3: Purification of the Product
- 9 Step4: Characterization of Enzyme@MOF
- 10 Step5: Measurement of Enzyme Loading in MOFS
- 11 Step6: Analysis of the Location of Enzymes in MOFS
- 12 Step7: Determination of Enzyme Activities
- 13 Conclusions
Chapter Four: Enzyme Armoring by an Organosilica Layer: Synthesis and Characterization of Hybrid Organic/Inorganic Nanobiocatalysts
M.R. Correro, S. Sykora, P.F.-X. Corvini and P. Shahgaldian
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Equipments and Chemicals
- 3 Safety Guidelines
- 4 Procedures
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Strategies for Biophysical Characterization of Protein–Polymer Conjugates
C. Williams, M.L. Dougherty, K. Makaroff, J. Stapleton, D. Konkolewicz, J.A. Berberich and R.C. Page
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biophysical Methods
- 3 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Six: Guide to the Preparation of Molecularly Imprinted Polymer Nanoparticles for Protein Recognition by Solid-Phase Synthesis
J. Xu, P.X. Medina-Rangel, K. Haupt and B.Tse Sum Bui
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Protocols
- 3 Physicochemical Characterization of MIP-NPs
- 4 Evaluation of the Binding Characteristics of MIP-NPs Using a Quartz Crystal Microbalance
- 5 MIP-NPs Protect Enzyme From Thermal and pH Denaturation
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- 7 Notes
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Seven: Armored Urease: Enzyme-Bioconjugated Poly(acrylamide) Hydrogel as a Storage and Sensing Platform
K.R. Kunduru, S.N.R. Kutcherlapati, D. Arunbabu and T. Jana
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Reversible Immobilization
- 3 Jack Bean Urease: Active Site
- 4 Immobilization of Jack Bean Urease
- 5 Methodology
- 6 Results and Discussion
- 7 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Eight: Armored Enzyme–Nanohybrids and Their Catalytic Function Under Challenging Conditions
O.V. Zore, R.M Kasi and C.V. Kumar
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods: Synthesis of Bienzyme–Polymer Conjugates
- 3 Methods: Synthesis of Bienzyme–Polymer–Graphene Oxide (GOx–HRP–PAA/GO) Hybrid Materials
- 4 Characterization
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Nine: Approaches for Conjugating Tailor-Made Polymers to Proteins
M. Paeth, J. Stapleton, M.L. Dougherty, H. Fischesser, J. Shepherd, M. McCauley, R. Falatach, R.C. Page, J.A. Berberich and D. Konkolewicz
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Polymer Synthetic Procedures
- 3 Protein Conjugation Methods—Amine Based
- 4 Polymer Conjugation by GT Using Click Approaches
- 5 Conjugate Characterization Methods
- 6 Conclusions
Chapter Ten: NanoArmoring of Enzymes by Polymer-Functionalized Iron Oxide Nanoparticles
G. Premaratne, L. Coats and S. Krishnan
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 NanoArmoring by Making Polymer–Enzyme Conjugates
- 3 MNP–Polymer–Enzyme Conjugates
- 4 Covalent vs Noncovalent Immobilization of Peroxidase Active Proteins on PolyMNPs. What Difference Does It Make in the Electrocatalytic Activity and Kinetics?
- 5 Effect of MNP Size on Activity and Recovery of GOx (Park, McConnell, Boddohi, Kipper, & Johnson, 2011)
- 6 Summary
- 7 Future Outlook
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Eleven: Expression of Cellulolytic Enzyme as a Fusion Protein That Reacts Specifically With a Polymeric Scaffold
P. Katyal, Y. Yang, O. Vinogradova and Y. Lin
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials
- 3 Methods
- 4 Future Outlook
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Twelve: Nanoarmoring of Proteins by Conjugation to Block Copolymer Micelles
N. Suthiwangcharoen and R. Nagarajan
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Synthesis of Block Copolymer–Protein (BSA) Conjugate
- 3 Characterization of Block Copolymer–Protein Conjugate
- 4 Characterization of Protein–Polymer Conjugate Micelle
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Thirteen: Semisynthetic Enzymes by Protein–Peptide Site-Directed Covalent Conjugation: Methods and Applications
J.M Palomo
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Protein–Peptide Site-Directed Covalent Conjugation
- 3 The New Semisynthetic Lipases in Biotransformations
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Fourteen: Transgultaminase-Mediated Nanoarmoring of Enzymes by PEGylation
A. Grigoletto, A. Mero, K. Maso and G. Pasut
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Reagents
- 3 Methods
Chapter Fifteen: Polymer-Based Protein Engineering: Synthesis and Characterization of Armored, High Graft Density Polymer–Protein Conjugates
S. Carmali, H. Murata, C. Cummings, K. Matyjaszewski and A.J. Russell
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Protocols
- 3 Protein–Polymer-Based Engineering
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Sixteen: Nano-Armoring of Enzymes: Rational Design of Polymer-Wrapped Enzymes
K. Raghupathi and S. Thayumanavan
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Covalent Conjugation
- 3 Electrostatic Complexation
- 4 Noncovalent Entrapment
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Seventeen: Nanoarmored Enzymes for Organic Enzymology: Synthesis and Characterization of Poly(2-Alkyloxazoline)–Enzyme Conjugates
M. Leurs and J.C. Tiller
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Synthesis of Poly(2-Alkyloxazoline)s With an NH2 End Group
- 3 Conjugation of Enzymes With Poly(2-Alkyloxazoline)s
- 4 Conjugate Characterization
- 5 Activity Evaluation of Poly(2-Alkyloxazoline)–Enzyme Conjugates
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Eighteen: Preparation and Applications of Dendronized Polymer–Enzyme Conjugates
A. Küchler, D. Messmer, A.D. Schlüter and P. Walde
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Denpol de-PG2
- 3 The Denpol–Enzyme Conjugate de-PG2-BAH-proK
- 4 Synthesis and Characterization of Denpols Carrying Other Types of Enzymes
- 5 Immobilization of de-PG2-BAH-proK on Silicate Surfaces
- 6 Entrapment of Denpol–Enzyme Conjugates Inside Phospholipid Vesicles
- 7 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Nineteen: Nanoarmoring of Enzymes by Interlocking in Cellulose Fibers With Poly(Acrylic Acid)
C.M. Riccardi, R.M. Kasi and C.V. Kumar
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Equipment and Reagents
- 3 Methods
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Description
Nanoarmoring of Enzymes: Rational Design of Polymer-Wrapped Enzymes, Volume 590 is the latest volume in the Methods in Enzymology series that focuses on nanoarmoring of enzymes and the rational design of polymer-wrapped enzymes. This new volume presents the most updated information on a variety of topics, including specific chapters on Encapsulating Proteins in Nanoparticles: Batch by Batch or One by One, Enzyme Adsorption on Nanoparticle Surfaces Probed by Highly Sensitive Second Harmonic Light Scattering, Armoring Enzymes by Metal–Organic Frameworks by the Coprecipitation Method, and Enzyme Armoring by an Organosilica Layer: Synthesis and Characterization of Hybrid Organic/Inorganic Nanobiocatalysts.
Users will find this to be an all-encompassing resource on nanoarmoring in enzymes.
Key Features
- Focuses on the nanoarmoring of enzymes
- Covers the rational design of polymer-wrapped enzymes
- Includes contributions from leading authorities working in enzymology
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of enzymology
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 13th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128105030
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128105023
About the Serial Volume Editors
Challa Vijaya Kumar Serial Volume Editor
Department of Chemistry, University of Connecticut, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Connecticut, USA