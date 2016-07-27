Nanoarchitectonics for Smart Delivery and Drug Targeting
1st Edition
Description
Nanoarchitectonics for Smart Delivery and Drug Targeting is one of the first books on the market to exclusively focus on the topic of nanoarchitectonics, a rapidly developing area of nanotechnology which allows scientists to arrange nanoscale structural units, typically a group of atoms or molecules, in an intended configuration.
This book assesses novel applications of nanomaterials in the areas of smart delivery and drug targeting using nanoarchitectonics and discusses the advantages and disadvantages of each application.
Key Features
- Provides a scholarly introduction to the uses of nanoarchitectonics in drug delivery and targeting
- Explores novel opportunities and ideas for developing and improving nanoscale drug delivery systems through the use of nanoarchitectonics, allowing scientists to see how this exciting new technology is used in practice
- Assesses the pros and cons of each application, allowing readers to assess when it is most appropriate to use nanoarchitectonics in drug delivery
Readership
Nanomaterials scientists and biomedical scientists seeking to learn more about how nanoarchitectonics can help them to create more effective drug delivery systems.
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Part 1: Smart Delivery
- 1: Therapeutic Nanostructures: Application of Mechanical Engineering in Drug Delivery
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Application of Electromagnetism in Drug Delivery
- 3. Application of Ultrasonic Waves in Drug Delivery
- 4. Simulation Methods for Dispersion of Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems
- 5. Conclusions
- 2: Nanoarchitectured Biomaterials: Present Status and Future Prospects in Drug Delivery
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Liposomes
- 3. Dendrimers
- 4. Aquasomes
- 5. Nanoparticles
- 6. Nanogels
- 7. Nanoemulsions
- 8. Carbon Nanotubes
- 9. Quantum Dots
- 10. Conclusions
- 3: Smart Nanopolysaccharides for the Delivery of Bioactives
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Structural Basis for Smartness of Nanopolysaccharides
- 3. Fabrication of Polysaccharide Nanostructures
- 4. Polysaccharide Nanostructures in the Delivery of Therapeutics
- 5. Conclusions
- 4: Drug-Delivery Applications of Cellulose Nanofibrils
- Abstract
- 1. Background
- 2. Preparation and Methods
- 3. Drug Delivery and Other Pharmaceutical Applications of CNFs
- 4. Toxicology of CNFs
- 5. Conclusions
- 5: Nanoarchitectured Polysaccharide-Based Drug Carrier for Ocular Therapeutics
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Barriers in Ophthalmic Therapeutics
- 3. Nanotechnology in Ocular Drug Delivery
- 4. Polysaccharide Nanocarrier in Ocular Drug Delivery
- 5. Physicochemical Properties of Polysaccharide Nanocarrier
- 6. Preparation of Polysaccharide Nanocarrier
- 7. Polysaccharide Nanoparticles and the Anterior Section of the Eye
- 8. Polysaccharide Nanoparticles and the Posterior Segment of the Eye
- 9. Polysaccharide Nanoparticles for Gene Therapies
- 10. Future Prospects
- 11. Conclusions
- 6: Current Polyesteric Systems for Advanced Drug Delivery
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Chemistry of Biodegradable Polyesters
- 3. Biocompatibility and Regulatory Status
- 4. Applications
- 5. Limitations of Polyesters in Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery
- 6. Future Prospects
- 7: Nanobiomaterials Architectured for Improved Delivery of Antimalaria Drugs
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanobiomaterials in Drug Delivery
- 3. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- 8: Formulation of Innovative Hybrid Chitosan/TiO2- and Chitosan/SiO2-Based Drug-Delivery Systems
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Innovative Hybrid Chitosan/TiO2-and Chitosan/SiO2
- 3. Drug-Delivery Systems
- 4. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 9: Lanthanide Ions Doped Upconversion Nanomaterials: Synthesis, Surface Engineering, and Application in Drug Delivery
- Abstract
- 1. Mechanism for Upconversion Emission
- 2. Upconversion Nanoparticles: Dopants and Hosts
- 3. Enhancement for UC Luminescence
- 4. Controllable Synthesis of UCNPs
- 5. Surface Engineering
- 6. UCNPs-Based Systems for Drug Delivery
- 7. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- 10: Nanocomposite Drug Carriers
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Porous/Hollow Nanovehicles for Anticancer Drug Delivery
- 3. Hydrogel Contact Lens for the Delivery of Ophthalmic Drugs
- 4. Hydrogel Film as Wound Dressings in Drug-Delivery Systems
- 5. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- 11: Lipid Nanoparticle Formulations for Enhanced Antituberculosis Therapy
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Limitations of Conventional Antitubercular Therapy
- 3. Limitations of Oral Delivery of First-Line Antitubercular Drugs
- 4. Need and Novel Strategies for Antitubercular Drug Delivery
- 5. Lipid Nanoparticle Formulations
- 6. Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
- 7. Nanostructured Lipid Carriers
- 8. Production Procedure of LNFs at Laboratory Scale
- 9. Role of LNFs in Antitubercular Drug Delivery
- 10. Rationale for Using LNFs in Antitubercular Therapy
- 11. Future Translational Approach
- 12. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Disclosures/Conflict of Interest
- Abbreviations
- 12: Relevant Aspects on Peptide Delivery from Nanostructured Therapeutic Systems
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Therapeutic Significance of Peptides in the Treatment of Diseases
- 3. Limitations of Peptides and Routes of Administration to Succeed the Therapeutics
- 4. Aspects of Preformulation
- 5. Drug-Delivery Systems for Peptides
- 6. Future Perspectives
- 13: Nanoarchitectured Mesoporous Silica-Based Drug-Delivery Systems: Toward Perfect Nanomedicine
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis and Functionalization
- 3. Pharmacokinetics of MSNs
- 4. Multifunctionality of Mesoporous Silica Particles
- 5. Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- 14: Recent Advances in Self-Emulsifying Drug-Delivery Systems for Oral Delivery of Cancer Chemotherapeutics
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Self-Emulsifying Drug-Delivery Systems: Compositions and Ingredient Selection
- 3. Mechanisms for Enhancing Oral Bioavailability Using SEDDS Formulations
- 4. Advances in SEDDS Formulations
- 5. SEDDS for Oral Delivery of Chemotherapeutic Agents
- 6. Combinatorial Chemotherapy Using Self-Emulsifying Drug-Delivery Systems
- 7. Conclusions
- 15: Scientometric Overview in Nanobiodrugs
- Abstract
- 1. Overview
- 2. Anticancer Nanobiodrugs
- 3. Other Nanobiodrugs
- 4. Conclusions
- Part 2: Drug Targeting
- 16: Polymer: Lipid Hybrid Nanostructures in Cancer Drug Delivery: Successes and Limitations
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Polymer–Lipid Hybrid Nanostructures
- 3. Preparation Methods of PLH
- 4. Factors Affecting Formation of PLH Nanoparticles
- 5. Applications of PLH in Cancer Therapy
- 6. Conclusions and Future Scope
- Abbreviations
- 17: Carbon Nanotubes: A Promising Carrier for Drug Delivery and Targeting
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Types of CNTs
- 3. Synthesis of CNTs
- 4. Purification
- 5. Properties
- 6. Functionalization
- 7. Drug-Loading Mechanisms and Cellular Uptake of CNTs
- 8. Breakdown Mechanism of CNTs in the Body
- 9. Targeted Drug Delivery by CNTs
- 10. Conclusions
- 18: Polymeric Nanoparticles as siRNA Drug Delivery System for Cancer Therapy: The Long Road to Therapeutic Efficiency
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Structure and Characteristics of Polymers
- 3. Formulation of Polyplexes
- 4. Physicochemical Characterization
- 5. Stability of Polyplexes
- 6. Blood Stability After Systemic Injection
- 7. Targeting
- 8. Endocytosis
- 9. Endosomal Escape
- 10. Release of the siRNA From the Polyplexes
- 11. mRNA Degradation and Protein Shutdown
- 12. Nanotoxicity
- 13. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Abbreviations
- 19: Polymeric Nanobiomaterials for Tumor Targeting
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Natural Polymeric Nanobiomaterials Used for Tumor Targeting
- 3. Synthetic Polymeric Nanobiomaterials Used for Tumor Targeting
- 4. Patents of Polymeric Nanobiomaterials for Tumor Targeting
- 5. Current Status and Commercial Aspects
- 6. Conclusions
- 20: Alginate Containing Nanoarchitectonics for Improved Cancer Therapy
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Advantages of the Use of Alginate Nanocarriers for the Treatment of Cancer
- 3. Disadvantages of the Use of Alginate Nanocarriers for the Treatment of Cancer
- 4. Physical and Chemical Properties of Alginate
- 5. Nanotechnology for Cancer Treatment
- 6. Alginate Nanocarriers
- 7. Preparation of Alginate Nanoparticles
- 8. Alginate Nanocarriers for Controlled Drug Delivery
- 9. Alginate Nanocarriers for the Treatment of Various Cancers
- 10. Future Prospects
- 11. Conclusions
- 21: Multifunctional Magnetic Nanostructures for Cancer Hyperthermia Therapy
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. An Overview of Cancer Treatments
- 3. Hyperthermia Treatment for Cancer
- 4. Theory of Magnetic Fluid Hyperthermia
- 5. Literature Survey on MNPs Used for Hyperthermia
- 6. Surface Coating on Magnetic Nanoparticles for Hyperthermia
- 7. Biocompatibility Issue of Magnetic Nanoparticles for Hyperthermia
- 8. In Vitro and In Vivo Hyperthermia
- 9. In Vivo Hyperthermia by Using Magnetic Nanoparticles: Challenges, Possibilities, and Outcomes
- 10. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgment
- 22: Advances in Lasers and Nanoparticles in Treatment and Targeting of Epithelial Originated Cancers
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cancer
- 3. Principles of Nanotechnology
- 4. Principles of Lasers
- 5. Combination of Lasers and Nanoparticles for Treatment of Cancers With Epithelial Origin
- 6. Discussion
- 7. Conclusions
- 23: Gold Nanoparticles: Their Properties and Role as Therapeutic Anticancer Agents
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cancer and Its Types
- 3. Properties of AuNPs
- 4. Synthesis of AuNPs
- 5. Bioapplications
- 6. Drawbacks of AuNPs
- 7. Future Aspects
- 8. Conclusions
- 24: Iron Oxide Nanoparticles for Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Basic Requirements for Biomedical Applications
- 3. Synthesis of Iron Oxide Nanoparticles
- 4. MNP Surface Modification
- 5. Application of Therapeutic Iron Oxide Nanoparticles in Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
- 6. Future Prospects for Nanotechnology in Cancer Medicine
- 25: Nanoparticle and Targeted Systems for Colon Cancer Therapy
- Abstract
- 1. Overview
- 2. Cancer Nanotechnology
- 3. Classes of Nanomaterials
- 4. Nanoparticle-Based Colon-Specific Drug Delivery
- 5. Nanotherapies for Colon Cancer
- Abbreviations
- 26: Nanohybrid Stimuli-Responsive Microgels: A New Approach in Cancer Therapy
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Microgels and Nanogels
- 3. Stimuli-Responsive Polymers
- 4. Synthesis of Microgels and Nanogels
- 5. Applications in Cancer Therapy
- 6. Conclusions
- 27: Multifunctional Magnetic Liposomes for Cancer Imaging and Therapeutic Applications
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Chronological Developmental Stages of Cancer Therapeutics
- 3. Cancer Imaging—A Crucial Diagnosis Method
- 4. Overview of the Different Magnetic Nanostructures Used in Cancer Theragnostic Applications
- 5. Cancer Targeting
- 6. Magnetic Liposomes and Their Applications in Nanomedicines
- 7. Stimuli-Responsive Release of Anticancer Agents From Magnetic Liposomes
- 8. Magnetic Liposomes for Overcoming Multidrug Resistance in Tumors
- 9. Biocompatibility and Toxicity Issues
- 10. Current Status and Future Prospects
- 11. Challenges Encountered
- 12. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 28: The Chemotherapeutic Potential of Gold Nanoparticles Against Human Carcinomas: A Review
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanoparticles
- 3. Green Synthesis
- 4. M. oleifera Leaves and Flowers
- 5. Gold Nanoparticles
- 6. Gold Nanoparticles in Chemotherapy
- 7. Potential Targets for Chemotherapy
- 8. Conclusions and Future Prospects
- Acknowledgments
- 29: Nanotherapeutic Platforms for Cancer Treatment: From Preclinical Development to Clinical Application
- Abstract
- 1. Cancer
- 2. Nanocarriers
- 3. Mechanisms of Targeted Delivery of Nanocarriers
- 4. Nanocarriers for Cancer Therapy in Clinical Development
- 5. Ligand-Based Active Targeting in Preclinical Development
- 6. Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- 30: The Scientometric Overview in Cancer Targeting
- Abstract
- 1. Overview
- 2. The Nanoparticle Anticancer Nanobiomaterials
- 3. The Other Anticancer Nanobiomaterials
- 4. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 970
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 27th July 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323473477
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323477222
About the Author
Alina Butu
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania
Alexandru Grumezescu
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania