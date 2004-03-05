Nano Plating - Microstructure Formation Theory of Plated Films and a Database of Plated Films

Modern plating technology is highly advanced, and has developed to cover a wide range of applications. In addition to the traditional use for surface finishing, plating technology can now offer novel processes to fabricate high-performance films or fine microstructural bodies in the microelectronics industry. This rapid progress reflects the potential for the electroplating plating method to become one of today's leading-edge technologies. This book will introduce a concept of a Microstructure Control Theory for plated films, describe and discuss various experimental results that support the theory, and finally, present a collection of experimental data on 53 types of plated metal/alloy systems with a special emphasis on their microstructure.The unique feature of this database is that most of the plating baths are simple and contain no additives. In addition, amorphous materials were used as substrates to avoid the effects of substrate structure, and single-crystal substrates were chosen to study the epitaxial growth phenomenon.