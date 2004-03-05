Nano Plating - Microstructure Formation Theory of Plated Films and a Database of Plated Films - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080443751, 9780080537252

Nano Plating - Microstructure Formation Theory of Plated Films and a Database of Plated Films

1st Edition

Authors: T Watanabe
eBook ISBN: 9780080537252
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th March 2004
Page Count: 714
Description

Modern plating technology is highly advanced, and has developed to cover a wide range of applications. In addition to the traditional use for surface finishing, plating technology can now offer novel processes to fabricate high-performance films or fine microstructural bodies in the microelectronics industry. This rapid progress reflects the potential for the electroplating plating method to become one of today's leading-edge technologies. This book will introduce a concept of a Microstructure Control Theory for plated films, describe and discuss various experimental results that support the theory, and finally, present a collection of experimental data on 53 types of plated metal/alloy systems with a special emphasis on their microstructure.The unique feature of this database is that most of the plating baths are simple and contain no additives. In addition, amorphous materials were used as substrates to avoid the effects of substrate structure, and single-crystal substrates were chosen to study the epitaxial growth phenomenon.

Key Features

  • Contains a comprehensive database for the microstructure of plated films

  • The book is very logically structured with a very detailed contents which makes finding information easy

  • The book gives a very good overview of the research and development in this field and each chapter is fully referenced

Readership

academic or research based scientists who are primarily concerned with thin film coatings, and those working in the field of solid state physics and electronic devices or components

Table of Contents

Fine Plating, Microstructure Control and Measurements for Plated Films; Research Process of Plating Technology; Review of Previous TMC and Practical Plated Films; Theory of Microstructure Control For Plated Films; Film Formation Mechanism In Electrodeposition; Plating In Organic Electrolyte; Experimental Methods; Selection of Plating Electrolyte; Cobalt Deposition from various Organic Solvent Solutions; Formation of Electrolytic Films; Electroless Films; Microstructural Changes in Plated Films during Heat Treatment; A Change of Meta-Stable and Non-Equilibrium Phases to Stable Crystals; Transformation of Amorphous Phase to Equilibrium Phase; Macrostructure Control in Plated Films; Fabrication of 3-D Microstructural Body; Characterization Methods for Plated Films; Structure of Metal Substrates; Structural Determination of Plated Films; Grain Size Measurements; Observations of Surface Morphology; Measurement of Preferred Orientation; Plating Methods; Microstructure Observations and Measurements Methods For Plated Films; Data Base on the Microstructure of Plated Films

Details

No. of pages:
714
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080537252

About the Author

T Watanabe

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Chemistry, Tokyo Metropolitan University, Japan

