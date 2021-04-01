COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Nano-Enhanced and Nanostructured Polymer-Based Membranes for Energy Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081019856

Nano-Enhanced and Nanostructured Polymer-Based Membranes for Energy Applications

1st Edition

Author: Maria Giovanna Buonomenna
Paperback ISBN: 9780081019856
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Nanostructured Membranes
2. Membranes for Blue Energy Conversion by Pressure Retarded Osmosis
3. Membranes for Blue Energy Conversion by Reverse Electrodialysis
4. Nanostructures Membranes for Gas Separation
5. Mixed Matrix Membranes for Gas Separation
6. Membranes for Flow Batteries: Overview and Advances

Description

Nano Enhanced and Nanostructured Polymer-based Membranes for Energy and Environmental Applications deals with composite, in most cases hybrid polymer-based membranes, for three separate application fields, energy conversion, energy storage and water treatment and recovery. Each chapter clearly explains the various membrane processes and details the corresponding advanced membranes used. Currently, there are no other similar books that deal with these three hot topics from the point-of-view of real applications. As there is growing need for better membranes in several emerging application fields, especially those relating to energy conversion, storage, water treatment and recycling, this book is all the more timely.

Key Features

  • Discusses interdisciplinary content by a single author, approaching synthesis and development of materials from the perspective of their processability
  • Describes the novel aspects of membrane science that is related to energy storage, conversion and wastewater treatment
  • Presents an emphasis on scientific results which have an impact on real applications in terms of renewable and clean energy challenges

Readership

Renewable and environmentally-friendly clean energy professionals and consultants, materials scientists, Ph.D and under-graduate students on materials science courses

Details

About the Author

Maria Giovanna Buonomenna

Maria Giovanna Buonomenna was born in 1975, and obtained her degree in Chemistry from the University of Salerno (Italy) in 1998. In 1999 she was granted a research fellowship for 2 years from the National Research Council (CNR), the largest public research institution in Italy, at IRMERC-CNR

Research Fellow, National Research Council (CNR), IRMERC-CNR, Italy

