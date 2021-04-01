Nano-Enhanced and Nanostructured Polymer-Based Membranes for Energy and Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Nanostructured Membranes
2. Membranes for Blue Energy Conversion by Pressure Retarded Osmosis
3. Membranes for Blue Energy Conversion by Reverse Electrodialysis
4. Nanostructures Membranes for Gas Separation
5. Mixed Matrix Membranes for Gas Separation
6. Membranes for Flow Batteries: Overview and Advances
Description
Nano Enhanced and Nanostructured Polymer-based Membranes for Energy and Environmental Applications deals with composite, in most cases hybrid polymer-based membranes, for three separate application fields, energy conversion, energy storage and water treatment and recovery. Each chapter clearly explains the various membrane processes and details the corresponding advanced membranes used. Currently, there are no other similar books that deal with these three hot topics from the point-of-view of real applications. As there is growing need for better membranes in several emerging application fields, especially those relating to energy conversion, storage, water treatment and recycling, this book is all the more timely.
Key Features
- Discusses interdisciplinary content by a single author, approaching synthesis and development of materials from the perspective of their processability
- Describes the novel aspects of membrane science that is related to energy storage, conversion and wastewater treatment
- Presents an emphasis on scientific results which have an impact on real applications in terms of renewable and clean energy challenges
Readership
Renewable and environmentally-friendly clean energy professionals and consultants, materials scientists, Ph.D and under-graduate students on materials science courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081019856
Ratings and Reviews
About the Author
Maria Giovanna Buonomenna
Maria Giovanna Buonomenna was born in 1975, and obtained her degree in Chemistry from the University of Salerno (Italy) in 1998. In 1999 she was granted a research fellowship for 2 years from the National Research Council (CNR), the largest public research institution in Italy, at IRMERC-CNR
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, National Research Council (CNR), IRMERC-CNR, Italy
