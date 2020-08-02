Nano Drug Delivery Strategies for the Treatment of Cancers
1st Edition
Description
Nano Drug Delivery Strategies for the Treatment of Cancers discusses several current and promising approaches for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer by using the most recent developments in nanomedical technologies.
This book presents in its first chapters introductory information about the biology of different types of cancer, in order to provide the reader with knowledge on their specificities to make a better decision on which treatment to choose for each case. It also discusses various novel drug delivery systems, detailing their functionalities, expected outcomes and future developments of the field, focusing on brain, mouth and throat, breast, lung, liver, pancreas, stomach, colon, bool, skin, and prostate cancers.
The book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists, pharmacologists and nanotechnologists who are interested in novel drug delivery systems and devices for treatment of various types of cancer that take advantage of recent advances in this exciting field.
Key Features
- Discusses a wide range of promising approaches for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer using the latest advancement in cutting-edge nanomedical technologies
- Provides foundational information on different types of cancer and their biology to help the reader choose the best nano drug delivery system for patients
- Presents novel drug delivery systems based on nanoparticles, microparticles, liposomes, self-assembling Micelles, and block copolymer micelles
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students, pharmacologists, bioinformaticians
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: An Overview of the Anatomy and Physiology of Different Cancers
2. New Chapter: Novel Treatment Approaches and Conventional Therapies for Effective Treatment to Cancers
3. Nanoparticles and Brain Cancers
4. Nanoparticles and Mouth And Throat Cancer
5. Nanoparticles and Breast Cancer
6. Nanoparticles and Lung Cancer
7. Nanoparticles and Liver Cancer
8. Nanoparticles and Pancreas Cancer
9. Nanoparticles and Stomach Cancer
10. Nanoparticles and Colon Cancer
11. Nanoparticles and Blood Cancer
12. Nanoparticles and Skin Cancer
13. Nanoparticles and Prostate Cancer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128197936
About the Editor
Awesh Yadav
Dr. Awesh K Yadav has completed his B. Pharm, M. Pharm and Ph.D. at Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr. Hari Singh Gour University Sagar. Currently working as Professor and Principal at Bhagyoday Tirth Pharmacy College, Sagar (MP). He has written several quality research publications in journals of national and international repute, 2 books and 1 book chapter. He has been awarded a best citation award of International Journal of Pharmaceutics in 2005. Dr. Yadav is Principal Investigator of various research projects. He completed one research project funded by MPCST and two research projects by DBT and DST are on-going. Dr. Yadav is also awarded for Outstanding Contribution in Reviewing by International Journal of Biological Macromolecules.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bhagyoday Tirth Pharmacy College, Sagar India
Umesh Gupta
Currently working as Assistant Professor at Department of Pharmacy, Central University of Rajasthan, India, received his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Dr. H. S. Gour University, India under the mentorship of Prof. N K Jain. He has experience as Research Scientist at Ranbaxy Research Laboratories, India and Post-Doctoral Research Associate at South Dakota State University, USA. He has more than ten years of research and academic experience. His area of research is mainly focused on dendrimer mediated drug delivery, solubilization and targeting. He has more than 49 publications and six book chapters to his credit with total citations of more than 2855. Recently he has also published a book with Elsevier as Editor entitled “Nanotechnology-Based Targeted Drug Delivery Systems for Brain Tumors”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacy, Central University of Rajasthan, India
Rajeev Sharma
Rajeev Sharma earned his B. Pharm and M. Pharm (Pharmaceutical Biotechnology) at Dr. Hari Singh Gour Central University, Sagar University, India. As Assistant Professor, he served in academia at Guru Ramdas Khalsa Institute of Science and Technology Jabalpur (M.P.). Currently, he is working as a CSIR-Research Associate & pursuing a doctorate program at the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr. Hari Singh Gour Central University, Sagar, India. He has authored 1 book; more than 20 research & review papers in peer reviewed International Journals and 18 book chapters in reference books. His current research interests include surface engineering, conjugation, novel controlled and targeted drug delivery system(s) for cancer immunotherapy.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Research Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr. Hari Singh Gour Central University, Sagar, India