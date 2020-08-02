Nano Drug Delivery Strategies for the Treatment of Cancers discusses several current and promising approaches for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer by using the most recent developments in nanomedical technologies.

This book presents in its first chapters introductory information about the biology of different types of cancer, in order to provide the reader with knowledge on their specificities to make a better decision on which treatment to choose for each case. It also discusses various novel drug delivery systems, detailing their functionalities, expected outcomes and future developments of the field, focusing on brain, mouth and throat, breast, lung, liver, pancreas, stomach, colon, bool, skin, and prostate cancers.

The book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists, pharmacologists and nanotechnologists who are interested in novel drug delivery systems and devices for treatment of various types of cancer that take advantage of recent advances in this exciting field.