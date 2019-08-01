Nano Design for Smart Gels
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Supramolecular Gels
3. Chemical Gel
4. Solvents
5. Thermodynamic modulators
6. Characterization
7. Applications and Perspectives
Description
Nano Design for Smart Gels addresses the formation and application of technological gels and how nanostructural prospects are fundamental to gelling. Topics focus on the classification of gels based on small molecules and polymer gellers, biogels, stimulation conditions, topological, thermodynamic and kinetic aspects and characterization techniques. The book outlines structure and characterization concepts in order to provide pragmatic tools for the design and tailoring of new functional gel architectures. It provides an important source for readers and researchers who are currently or may soon be in research with gels, presenting an overview of fundamental topics.
Key Features
- Highlights the building-blocks that make up the main functional groups that result in gelator compounds
- Provides an accessible source to the most common responses of gels, classified in their functional groups
- Outlines major characterization techniques, showing how they can be combined
Readership
Graduate students, researchers, professors, and industrial experts working in the fields of gelator design and formulation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148259
About the Editors
Rebeca Bacani Editor
Rebeca Bacani has a PhD in physics and currently is a postdoc fellow in Engineering Chemistry department at Universidade de São Paulo College Engineering in Lorena (EEL-USP) in Brazil, former temporary professor in Material Engineering Department at EEL-USP. Currently, interests are in mesoporous nanomaterials and ceramics, inorganic nanoparticles, organics/inorganic gels, advanced X-ray based characterization with applications in catalysis and photocatalysis.
Engineering Chemistry department at Universidade de Sao Paulo, Lorena/SP
Fabiane Trindade Editor
Fabiane J. Trindade is based at the Department of Fundamental Chemistry of University of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Dr. Trindade research experience and interests include sol-gel synthesis, characterization, assembly and properties of novel controlled organic–inorganic hybrid nanostructured materials, such as mesostructured silica, graphene, aromatic imides, yolk-shell nanoparticles and photochemistry.
University of Sao Paulo (EEL-USP), Butanta, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Mario Jose Politi Editor
Mário José Politi is Professor of Biochemistry at the Chemistry Institute of the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil. His current interests are in new materials, colloid polymers, silanes, siloxanes and nanostructured colloids. Mostly in the areas of Colloids, e Surfaces and Surfactants, Photo chemistry and Photo physics and Organic Physical Chemistry.
Professor of Biochemistry, Chemistry Institute, University of Sao Paulo, Butanta, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Eduardo Rezende Triboni Editor
Eduardo Rezende Triboni is currently a Professor of Organic Chemistry and Supramolecular Chemistry at the Chemistry Engineering Department of the School of Engineering of the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil. His current interests are in chemistry of materials, colloids, naphthalimides, silsesquioxanes, nanoparticles and nanostructured colloids.
Professor of Organic Chemistry and Supramolecular Chemistry, Chemistry Engineering Department, School of Engineering, University of Sao Paulo (EEL-USP), Brazil