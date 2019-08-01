Nano Design for Smart Gels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128148259

Nano Design for Smart Gels

1st Edition

Editors: Rebeca Bacani Fabiane Trindade Mario Jose Politi Eduardo Rezende Triboni
Paperback ISBN: 9780128148259
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Page Count: 262
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
181.77
154.50
148.00
125.80
170.00
144.50
130.00
110.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Supramolecular Gels
    3. Chemical Gel
    4. Solvents
    5. Thermodynamic modulators
    6. Characterization
    7. Applications and Perspectives

Description

Nano Design for Smart Gels addresses the formation and application of technological gels and how nanostructural prospects are fundamental to gelling. Topics focus on the classification of gels based on small molecules and polymer gellers, biogels, stimulation conditions, topological, thermodynamic and kinetic aspects and characterization techniques. The book outlines structure and characterization concepts in order to provide pragmatic tools for the design and tailoring of new functional gel architectures. It provides an important source for readers and researchers who are currently or may soon be in research with gels, presenting an overview of fundamental topics.

Key Features

  • Highlights the building-blocks that make up the main functional groups that result in gelator compounds
  • Provides an accessible source to the most common responses of gels, classified in their functional groups
  • Outlines major characterization techniques, showing how they can be combined

Readership

Graduate students, researchers, professors, and industrial experts working in the fields of gelator design and formulation

Details

No. of pages:
262
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128148259

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Rebeca Bacani Editor

Rebeca Bacani has a PhD in physics and currently is a postdoc fellow in Engineering Chemistry department at Universidade de São Paulo College Engineering in Lorena (EEL-USP) in Brazil, former temporary professor in Material Engineering Department at EEL-USP. Currently, interests are in mesoporous nanomaterials and ceramics, inorganic nanoparticles, organics/inorganic gels, advanced X-ray based characterization with applications in catalysis and photocatalysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Engineering Chemistry department at Universidade de Sao Paulo, Lorena/SP

Fabiane Trindade Editor

Fabiane J. Trindade is based at the Department of Fundamental Chemistry of University of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Dr. Trindade research experience and interests include sol-gel synthesis, characterization, assembly and properties of novel controlled organic–inorganic hybrid nanostructured materials, such as mesostructured silica, graphene, aromatic imides, yolk-shell nanoparticles and photochemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sao Paulo (EEL-USP), Butanta, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Mario Jose Politi Editor

Mário José Politi is Professor of Biochemistry at the Chemistry Institute of the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil. His current interests are in new materials, colloid polymers, silanes, siloxanes and nanostructured colloids. Mostly in the areas of Colloids, e Surfaces and Surfactants, Photo chemistry and Photo physics and Organic Physical Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Biochemistry, Chemistry Institute, University of Sao Paulo, Butanta, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Eduardo Rezende Triboni Editor

Eduardo Rezende Triboni is currently a Professor of Organic Chemistry and Supramolecular Chemistry at the Chemistry Engineering Department of the School of Engineering of the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil. His current interests are in chemistry of materials, colloids, naphthalimides, silsesquioxanes, nanoparticles and nanostructured colloids.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Organic Chemistry and Supramolecular Chemistry, Chemistry Engineering Department, School of Engineering, University of Sao Paulo (EEL-USP), Brazil

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.