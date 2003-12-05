Nano and Microstructural Design of Advanced Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080443737, 9780080537238

Nano and Microstructural Design of Advanced Materials

1st Edition

Editors: M. Meyers M Sarikaya R. Ritchie
eBook ISBN: 9780080537238
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080443737
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th December 2003
Page Count: 316
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
21000.00
17850.00
160.00
136.00
260.00
221.00
269.09
228.73
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
250.00
212.50
150.00
127.50
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The importance of the nanoscale effects has been recognized in materials research for over fifty years, but it is only recently that advanced characterization and fabrication methods are enabling scientists to build structures atom-by-atom or molecule-by molecule. The understanding and control of the nanostructure has been, to a large extent, made possible by new atomistic analysis and characterization methods pioneered by transmission electron microscopy. Nano and Microstructural Design of Advanced Materials focuses on the effective use of such advanced analysis and characterization techniques in the design of materials.

Key Features

  • Teaches effective use of advanced analysis and characterization methods at an atomistic level
  • Contains many supporting examples of materials in which such design concepts have been successfully applied

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080537238
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080443737

About the Editor

M. Meyers

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Diego, USA

M Sarikaya

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington, USA

R. Ritchie

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, USA

Reviews

"Reading this book is very much like attending a conference in the field of inorganic advanced materials, faithful to the sources of the papers which it contains." --David A. Schiraldi, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Ohio

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.