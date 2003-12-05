Nano and Microstructural Design of Advanced Materials
1st Edition
Description
The importance of the nanoscale effects has been recognized in materials research for over fifty years, but it is only recently that advanced characterization and fabrication methods are enabling scientists to build structures atom-by-atom or molecule-by molecule. The understanding and control of the nanostructure has been, to a large extent, made possible by new atomistic analysis and characterization methods pioneered by transmission electron microscopy. Nano and Microstructural Design of Advanced Materials focuses on the effective use of such advanced analysis and characterization techniques in the design of materials.
Key Features
- Teaches effective use of advanced analysis and characterization methods at an atomistic level
- Contains many supporting examples of materials in which such design concepts have been successfully applied
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 5th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537238
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080443737
About the Editor
M. Meyers
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Diego, USA
M Sarikaya
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, USA
R. Ritchie
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Reviews
"Reading this book is very much like attending a conference in the field of inorganic advanced materials, faithful to the sources of the papers which it contains." --David A. Schiraldi, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Ohio