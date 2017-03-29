Nano- and Microscale Drug Delivery Systems
1st Edition
Design and Fabrication
Description
Nano- and Microscale Drug Delivery Systems: Design and Fabrication presents the developments that have taken place in recent years in the field of micro- and nanoscale drug delivery systems. Particular attention is assigned to the fabrication and design of drug delivery systems in order to i) reduce the side effects of therapeutic agents, ii) increase their pharmacological effect, and iii) improve aqueous solubility and chemical stability of different therapeutic agents.
This book is designed to offer a cogent, concise overview of current scholarship in this important area of research through its focus on the characterization and fabrication of a variety of nanomaterials for drug delivery applications. It is an invaluable reference source for both biomaterials scientists and biomedical engineers who want to learn more about how nanomaterials are engineered and used in the design of drug delivery nanosystems.
Key Features
- Shows how micro- and nanomaterials can be engineered to create more effective drug delivery systems
- Summarizes current nanotechnology research in the field of drug delivery systems
- Explores the pros and cons of using particular nanomaterials as therapeutic agents
- Serves as a valuable reference for both biomaterials scientists and biomedical engineers who want to learn more about how nanomaterials are engineered and used in the design of drug delivery nanosystems
Readership
Biomaterials scientists, materials scientists, biomedical engineers, medicinal chemists and postgraduate students specializing in the areas of nanomedicine, bionanomaterials and nanotechnology applications in healthcare
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Microscale Drug Delivery Systems: Current Perspectives and Novel Approaches
Valentina Grumezescu
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Microscale Drug Delivery Systems
- 3. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
Chapter 2: Sustainable Delivery Systems Through Green Nanotechnology
Kiruba Krishnaswamy
- Abstract
- 1. History and Development of Nanotechnology
- 2. Different Forms of Nanostructures
- 3. Synthesis of Gold Nanoparticles (AuNP)
- 4. Transition Toward Green Nanotechnology
- 5. Green Synthesis of Gold Nanoparticles From Plant Extracts
- 6. Sustainable Gold Nanoparticles
- 7. Summary
Chapter 3: Polymer Therapeutics: Design, Application, and Pharmacokinetics
B. A. Atim Aderibigbe
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Polymeric Therapeutics for Treatment of Cancer
- 3. Polymeric Therapeutics for Treatment of Viral Infections
- 4. Polymeric Therapeutics for Treatment of Diabetes
- 5. Polymeric Therapeutics for Treatment of Osteoporosis
- 6. Polymer Therapeutics for Treatment of Digestive Tract Diseases
- 7. Polymeric Therapeutics for Wound Dressing and Tissue Regeneration
- 8. Polymeric Therapeutics for Treatment of Sepsis
- 9. Polymer Therapeutics for Treatment of Bacterial Infections
- 10. Polymer Therapeutics for Treatment of Fungal Infections
- 11. Polymer Therapeutics for Treatment of Malaria
- 12. Polymer Therapeutics for Treatment of Inflammation
- 13. Polymer Therapeutics for Treatment of Ocular Diseases
- 14. Polymer Therapeutics for Treatment of Leishmaniasis
- 15. Polymer Therapeutics for Treatment of Hypertension
- 16. Conclusions
- 17. Websites
Chapter 4: Fibonacci Nanostructures for Novel Nanotherapeutical Approach
Lidija Matija
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Motivation
- 3. Biomolecular Signaling and Fibonacci Nanostructures
- 4. Fibonacci Nanostructures/C60
- 5. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter 5: Dendrimers and Dendrimers-Grafted Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Nanoparticles: Synthesis, Characterization, Functionalization, and Biological Applications in Drug Delivery Systems
Hamidreza Shirzadfar
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Dendrimers as Nanoscale Containers
- 3. Dendrimers in Gene Transfection
- 4. Dendrimers in Drug Delivery
- 5. Dendrimers Modified Magnetic Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery
- 6. Conclusions
Chapter 6: Nanotechnology and the New Frontiers of Drug Delivery in Cerebral Gliomas
Gerardo Caruso
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Glioma
- 3. Nanoparticles: New Therapeutic Potentials
- 4. Nanotoxicology
- 5. Applications in Brain Tumors
- 6. Conclusion
Chapter 7: Nanoparticles: A Novel Approach to Target Tumors
Gaurav Verma
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Types of Nanoformulations for Therapeutic Delivery
- 3. Modern Trends in Therapeutic Nanoformulations
- 4. Polymers and Methods Concerned in Nanodrug Delivery Systems
- 5. Challenges in the Fabrication of Nanoparticles as Targeted Delivery
- 6. Toxicity Control Process During Fabrication of Nanoparticles
- 7. Future Prospects
- 8. Conclusions
Chapter 8: Therapeutic Nanostructures for Dermal and Transdermal Drug Delivery
Yousef Javadzadeh
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanocarriers in Skin Delivery
- 3. Nanoparticles in Skin Delivery
- 4. Conclusions
Chapter 9: Electrospun Nanofibrous Scaffold as a Potential Carrier of Antimicrobial Therapeutics for Diabetic Wound Healing and Tissue Regeneration
Charu Dwivedi Sr.
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Materials for the Fabrication of Antimicrobial Nanofibrous Scaffolds
- 3. Methods of Fabrication of Nanofibrous Scaffolds
- 4. Antimicrobial Applications of Nanofibrous Scaffolds
- 5. Physicochemical Characterization of Antimicrobial Nanofibrous Scaffolds
- 6. Detecting Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents
- 7. Evaluation of Antimicrobial Efficacy of Antimicrobial Nanofibrous Scaffolds
- 8. Strategies for the Incorporation of Antimicrobial Compounds on Nanofibrous Scaffolds
- 9. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
Chapter 10: Nanosized Drug Carriers for Oral Delivery of Anticancer Compounds and the Importance of the Chromatographic Techniques
Sibel A. Ozkan
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanocarrier-Based Approaches for Oral Delivery of Anticancer Compounds
- 3. The Place of Chromatographic Techniques in Cancer Drugs
- 4. Conclusions
Chapter 11: Promising Novel Nanopharmaceuticals for Improving Topical Antifungal Drug Delivery
Nagendra Singh Chauhan and Madhu Gupta
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Skin Structure and Penetration Route
- 3. Topical Drug Delivery System and Skin
- 4. Topical Antifungal Drugs and Available Dosage Forms
- 5. Need for Novel Nanopharmaceuticals for Topical Delivery
- 6. Conclusions
Chapter 12: Nanoconstructs Based on Cyclodextrins for Antimicrobial Applications
Antonino Mazzaglia
- Abstract
- 1. Cyclodextrins and Their Nanoconstructs
- 2. CD-Ns and Antibacterial/Antibiotic Drugs
- 3. CD-Ns and Antiviral Agents
- 4. CD-Ns and Antifungal Agents
- 5. CD-Ns, Disinfectants, and Antiseptics
- 6. Photodynamic Antimicrobial Chemotherapy by Using CD-Ns
- 7. CD-Capped AgNPs for Antimicrobial Applications
- 8. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
Chapter 13: Nanoemulsions: A Novel Antimicrobial Delivery System
Mojdeh -. Hakemi –Vala
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Definitions
- 3. Preparation Techniques
- 4. Fundamental Concepts on the Formation of Nanoemulsions
- 5. Thermo Dynamical Concept
- 6. Applications of Nanoemulsions in Pharmaceuticals
- 7. Pharmaceutical Applications
- 8. Mechanism of Antimicrobial Action of Nanoemulsions
- 9. Anticancer Nanoemulsions
- 10. Food Applications of Nanoemulsions
- 11. Microbial Food Spoilage
- 12. Microbial Products as Preservative
- 13. Food-Borne Diseases
- 14. Microbial Fermented Foods
- 15. Nanoemulsions as Food Preservative
- 16. Nanoemulsions as a Food Antimicrobial Delivery System
- 17. Food Marketing
- 18. Cosmetics
- 19. Conclusions
Chapter 14: Nanodrug Delivery Systems for Dermal and Transdermal Photosensitizer Drugs
Antonio Claudio Tedesco Sr.
- Abstract
- 1. Dermal and Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems: Concepts and Classification
- 2. Photosensitizer Drugs and Drug Delivery Systems
- 3. Biological Studies of Dermal and Transdermal Photosensitized Nanomaterials
- 4. Tissue Engineering and Dermal/Transdermal Photosensitized Nanomaterials
- 5. Conclusion and Future Directions
Chapter 15: Recent Advances in the Delivery of Chemotherapeutic Agents
Swarnali Das Paul
- Abstract
- 1. Background
- 2. Overview of New Generation Cancer Chemotherapeutics
- 3. Targeted Therapies
- 4. Cancer Vaccine
- 5. Chemoprevention
- 6. Patent Information
- 7. Conclusions
Chapter 16: Polyurethane Nanostructures for Drug Delivery Applications
Murthy Chavali
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biocompatibility
- 3. Processing of Polyurethanes
- 4. Drug Delivery Applications of Polyurethanes
- 5. Conclusions
Chapter 17: Nanoemulsion as a Valuable Nanostructure Platform for Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery
Rashmin Bharatbhai Patel
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanoemulsion for Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery
- 3. Research in Nanoemulsion in the 21st Century
- 4. Conclusions
- Conflicts of Interest
- List of Abbreviations
- Acknowledgment
Chapter 18: The Supramolecular Complex of Sertraline With Cyclodextrins: Physicochemical and Pharmacological Properties
Vyacheslav Buko
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Sertraline and β-Cyclodextrin Supramolecular Complex: Thermodynamic Parameters
- 3. Cyclodextrins as Drug Carriers
- 4. Cyclodextrins as Hypodlycemic Agents
- 5. Sertraline as a Hypoglycemic Agent
- 6. The Efficacy of the HPβCD: Sertraline Complex in Prevention of Alloxan-Induced Diabetic Lesions in Rats
- 7. Conclusions
Chapter 19: Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Modulations of Therapeutically Active Constituents From Orally Administered Nanocarriers Along With a Glimpse of Their Advantages and Limitations
Biswajit Mukherjee
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanocarriers in Oral Drug Delivery
- 3. Various Types of Oral Nanocarrier Systems
- 4. Major Obstacles in Successful Oral Delivery of Nanocarriers
- 5. Transport Across the Intestinal Epithelium
- 6. PK/PD Modulation of Orally Administered Drugs Loaded in Nanocarriers Based on Recent Research Findings
- 7. Critical Factors Affecting the PK/PD and Fate of Orally Administered Nanocarriers
- 8. Some Strategies to Enhance Bioavailability of Oral Nanocarriers
- 9. Challenges in Clinical Feasibility of Oral Nanocarriers
- 10. Conclusions and Future Prospects
Chapter 20: Nanostructured Propolis as Therapeutic Systems With Antimicrobial Activity
Marcos Luciano Bruschi
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Terminology and Identification
- 3. Historical and Current Uses of Propolis
- 4. Botanical Origin and Composition
- 5. Therapeutic Activity and Biological Properties
- 6. Micro/Nanotherapeutic Systems Containing Propolis
- 7. Strategies to Release Propolis
- 8. Conclusions and Remarks
Chapter 21: Nanostructures for Curcumin Delivery: Possibilities and Challenges
Venkata Ramireddy Narala
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction and Background of Curcumin
- 2. Photophysical and Photochemical Properties of Curcumin
- 3. Antimicrobial Properties of Curcumin
- 4. Bioavailability of Curcumin
- 5. Nanostructures for the Delivery of Curcumin
- 6. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter 22: Nanostructures for Improved Antimonial Therapy of Leishmaniasis
Frederic Frezard
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Chemistry and Pharmacology of Pentavalent Antimonials
- 3. Injectable Liposomal Formulations of Antimonial Drugs
- 4. Injectable Nonlipid-Based Nanocarriers for Antimonial Drugs
- 5. Oral Formulations for Antimonial Drugs
- 6. Topical Formulations of Antimonial Drugs for Cutaneous Leishmaniasis
- 7. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter 23: Nanoarchitectures for Neglected Tropical Protozoal Diseases: Challenges and State of the Art
Swati Pund
- Abstract
- 1. Neglected Protozoal Diseases: A Treatment Challenge
- 2. Nanoarchitectures and Classification
- 3. Chagas Disease (American Trypanosomiasis)
- 4. Leishmaniasis
- 5. African Trypanosomiasis and Nanodelivery of Trypanocidal Agents
- 6. Concluding Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 29th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527286
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323527279
About the Author
Alexandru Grumezescu
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania