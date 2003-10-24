Nano and Giga Challenges in Microelectronics
1st Edition
Description
The book is designed as an introduction for engineers and researchers wishing to obtain a fundamental knowledge and a snapshot in time of the cutting edge in technology research. As a natural consequence, Nano and Giga Challenges is also an essential reference for the "gurus" wishing to keep abreast of the latest directions and challenges in microelectronic technology development and future trends. The combination of viewpoints presented within the book can help to foster further research and cross-disciplinary interaction needed to surmount the barriers facing future generations of technology design.
Key Features:
• Quickly becoming the hottest topic of the new millennium (2.4 billion dollars funding in US alone
• Current status and future trends of micro and nanoelectronics research
• Written by leading experts in the corresponding research areas
• Excellent tutorial for graduate students and reference for "gurus"
Readership
Graduate students and Professors in Materials Science, Applied Physics, Electrical and Electronic Engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface.
- Integrated Circuit Technologies: From Conventional CMOS to the nanoscale era (P. M. Zeitzoff, J. A. Hutchby, G. Bersuker, H. R. Huff).
- Electronics Below 10 nm (K. Likharev).
- Lithography: Concepts, Challenges, and Prospects (K. Lucas, S. Postnikov, C. Henderson, S. Hector).
- Experimental Investigations of the Stability of Candidate Materials for High-K Gate Dielectrics in Silicon-Based MOSFETs (S. Stemmer and D. G. Schlom).
- Defects in wide-gap oxides: Computer modelling and challenges (A. L Shluger, A. Foster, J.L. Gavartin, P.V. Sushko).
- Tunneling Through Single Molecules (J. Tomfohr, Jun Li, O. Sankey).
- Practical Quantum Computing (P. M. Lenahan).
Subject. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 24th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537214
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444514943
About the Author
J. Greer
Affiliations and Expertise
National Microelectronic Research Centre, Cork, Ireland
A. Korkin
Affiliations and Expertise
Motorola, Inc., Phoenix, USA
J. Labanowski
Affiliations and Expertise
Ohio Supercomputing Centre, Columbus, OH, USA