Nano and Giga Challenges in Microelectronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514943, 9780080537214

Nano and Giga Challenges in Microelectronics

1st Edition

Authors: J. Greer A. Korkin J. Labanowski
eBook ISBN: 9780080537214
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444514943
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th October 2003
Page Count: 264
Description

The book is designed as an introduction for engineers and researchers wishing to obtain a fundamental knowledge and a snapshot in time of the cutting edge in technology research. As a natural consequence, Nano and Giga Challenges is also an essential reference for the "gurus" wishing to keep abreast of the latest directions and challenges in microelectronic technology development and future trends. The combination of viewpoints presented within the book can help to foster further research and cross-disciplinary interaction needed to surmount the barriers facing future generations of technology design.

Key Features:

• Quickly becoming the hottest topic of the new millennium (2.4 billion dollars funding in US alone

• Current status and future trends of micro and nanoelectronics research

• Written by leading experts in the corresponding research areas

• Excellent tutorial for graduate students and reference for "gurus"

Readership

Graduate students and Professors in Materials Science, Applied Physics, Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Table of Contents

Preface.

  1. Integrated Circuit Technologies: From Conventional CMOS to the nanoscale era (P. M. Zeitzoff, J. A. Hutchby, G. Bersuker, H. R. Huff).

  1. Electronics Below 10 nm (K. Likharev).

  1. Lithography: Concepts, Challenges, and Prospects (K. Lucas, S. Postnikov, C. Henderson, S. Hector).

  1. Experimental Investigations of the Stability of Candidate Materials for High-K Gate Dielectrics in Silicon-Based MOSFETs (S. Stemmer and D. G. Schlom).

  1. Defects in wide-gap oxides: Computer modelling and challenges (A. L Shluger, A. Foster, J.L. Gavartin, P.V. Sushko).

  1. Tunneling Through Single Molecules (J. Tomfohr, Jun Li, O. Sankey).

  1. Practical Quantum Computing (P. M. Lenahan).

Subject. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080537214
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444514943

About the Author

J. Greer

Affiliations and Expertise

National Microelectronic Research Centre, Cork, Ireland

A. Korkin

Affiliations and Expertise

Motorola, Inc., Phoenix, USA

J. Labanowski

Affiliations and Expertise

Ohio Supercomputing Centre, Columbus, OH, USA

