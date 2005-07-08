Nails
3rd Edition
Diagnosis, Therapy, Surgery
Description
The thoroughly updated 3rd Edition of this highly regarded text continues to provide the latest therapeutic and surgical information on nail disease. A new signs-oriented section guides you to disease-specific information and simplifies diagnosis. The new, streamlined format includes bullet lists · cross-references · "Therapy" and Key points" highlights for easy reference · and full-color artwork throughout, as well as a larger page size that accommodates bigger photographs. In addition, many illustrations have been added to elucidate complex basic science.
Key Features
- Provides the most reliable and comprehensive treatment information available—fully revised to include the latest therapeutic and surgical knowledge.
- Uses a disease-oriented chapter format.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Signs and Symptoms
Section 2: The Normal Nail:
1-Historical Aspects
2-Structure and Function
3-Basic Science (incorporating embryology and with a look into the future)
Section 3: Diagnostic Techniques:
4-Initial Approach to Examination
5-Exostoses, Radiology, MRIs
6-Histopath
Section 4: The Abnormal Nail:
7-Pigmentation Abnormalities
8- Brittle Nails
9-Onycholysis
10-Chronic Paronychia
11-Dermatological Disease
12-Onychomycosis
13-Podiatric approach to Onychomycosis
14-Infection, Non Fungal
15-Nails in Systemic Disease
16-Systemic Drugs
17-Tumors
18-Occupational
19-Biomechanical
20-Cosmetics and/Dangers of nail Salons
21-Pediatric Disease
22-Nails in Older Individuals
Section 5: Therapeutic Techniques:
23-Basic Surgery
24-Advanced Surgery
25-Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 8th July 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416023562
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710557
About the Author
Richard Scher
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Clinical Dermatology, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, NY
C. Ralph Daniel
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology), University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS
