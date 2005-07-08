Nails - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416023562, 9781437710557

Nails

3rd Edition

Diagnosis, Therapy, Surgery

Authors: Richard Scher C. Ralph Daniel Richard Scher C. Ralph Daniel
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416023562
eBook ISBN: 9781437710557
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th July 2005
Page Count: 352
Description

The thoroughly updated 3rd Edition of this highly regarded text continues to provide the latest therapeutic and surgical information on nail disease. A new signs-oriented section guides you to disease-specific information and simplifies diagnosis. The new, streamlined format includes bullet lists · cross-references · "Therapy" and Key points" highlights for easy reference · and full-color artwork throughout, as well as a larger page size that accommodates bigger photographs. In addition, many illustrations have been added to elucidate complex basic science.

Key Features

  • Provides the most reliable and comprehensive treatment information available—fully revised to include the latest therapeutic and surgical knowledge.
  • Uses a disease-oriented chapter format.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Signs and Symptoms

Section 2: The Normal Nail:

1-Historical Aspects

2-Structure and Function

3-Basic Science (incorporating embryology and with a look into the future)

Section 3: Diagnostic Techniques:

4-Initial Approach to Examination

5-Exostoses, Radiology, MRIs

6-Histopath

Section 4: The Abnormal Nail:

7-Pigmentation Abnormalities

8- Brittle Nails

9-Onycholysis

10-Chronic Paronychia

11-Dermatological Disease

12-Onychomycosis

13-Podiatric approach to Onychomycosis

14-Infection, Non Fungal

15-Nails in Systemic Disease

16-Systemic Drugs

17-Tumors

18-Occupational

19-Biomechanical

20-Cosmetics and/Dangers of nail Salons

21-Pediatric Disease

22-Nails in Older Individuals

Section 5: Therapeutic Techniques:

23-Basic Surgery

24-Advanced Surgery

25-Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416023562
eBook ISBN:
9781437710557

About the Author

Richard Scher

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Clinical Dermatology, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, NY

C. Ralph Daniel

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology), University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS

