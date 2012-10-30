Nails - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729582162

Nails

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729582162
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nails - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series. Nails are important for adornment. Smooth, lustrous nails are considered a sign of health and beauty. The rapid growth of nail salons demonstrates the value that women in particular assign to their nails. Fingernails are also important for fine touch and manipulation.

Toenails are protective, especially the large toenails, which bear the brunt of force from jogging, footballing and many other sports. The nail sits right on the bone of the terminal phalanx, and is closely associated with the distal interpha langeal joint. Toenails especially are prone to repeated microtrauma over the years from footwear, sporting injuries and changes due to arthritis.

Fingernails suffer from whatever traumas we put our hands through—chemicals, soaps and detergents and, for some, the added insults of nail salons cutting and dissolving cuticles, using harsh chemicals to apply and remove polishes, false nails, acrylics and so on.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729582162

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.