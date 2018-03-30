Nail Disorders
1st Edition
Authors: Antonella Tosti
eBook ISBN: 9780323544344
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323544337
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th March 2018
Page Count: 172
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of nail diseases and procedures with this concise, practical resource. Dr. Antonella Tosti covers high-interest clinical topics including anatomy and physiology of the nail, benefits and side effects of nail cosmetics, nail diseases in children and the elderly, and much more.
Key Features
- Covers key topics such as nail psoriasis, nail lichen planus, onychomycosis, traumatic toenail disorders, self-induced nail disorders, the nail in systemic disorders, nail disorders in patients of color, and more.
- Includes basic nail procedures useful to students, residents, fellows, and practitioners.
- Consolidates today’s available information and experience in this important area into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
- Anatomy and Physiology of the Nail
- Nail Psoriasis
- Nail Lichen Planus
- Onychomycosis
- Nail Disease in Children
- Nail Diseases in the Elderly
- Traumatic Toenail Disorders
- Self-Induced Nail Disorders
- Nail Cosmetics Benefits and Side Effects
- Nail in Systemic Disorders
- Melanonychia
- Non Melanocytic Nail Tumors
- Nail Fragility
- Nail Dermoscopy
- Nail Disorders in Patients of Color
- Basic Nail Procedures
- Ingrowing Toenails
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 30th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544344
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323544337
About the Author
Antonella Tosti
Affiliations and Expertise
Fredric Brandt, MD Professor of Clinical Dermatology, University of Miami Health System, Miami, Florida
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.