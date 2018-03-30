Nail Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323544337, 9780323544344

Nail Disorders

1st Edition

Authors: Antonella Tosti
eBook ISBN: 9780323544344
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323544337
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th March 2018
Page Count: 172
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of nail diseases and procedures with this concise, practical resource. Dr. Antonella Tosti covers high-interest clinical topics including anatomy and physiology of the nail, benefits and side effects of nail cosmetics, nail diseases in children and the elderly, and much more.

Key Features

  • Covers key topics such as nail psoriasis, nail lichen planus, onychomycosis, traumatic toenail disorders, self-induced nail disorders, the nail in systemic disorders, nail disorders in patients of color, and more.

  • Includes basic nail procedures useful to students, residents, fellows, and practitioners.

  • Consolidates today’s available information and experience in this important area into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

  1. Anatomy and Physiology of the Nail

  2. Nail Psoriasis

  3. Nail Lichen Planus

  4. Onychomycosis

  5. Nail Disease in Children

  6. Nail Diseases in the Elderly

  7. Traumatic Toenail Disorders

  8. Self-Induced Nail Disorders

  9. Nail Cosmetics Benefits and Side Effects

  10. Nail in Systemic Disorders

  11. Melanonychia

  12. Non Melanocytic Nail Tumors

  13. Nail Fragility

  14. Nail Dermoscopy

  15. Nail Disorders in Patients of Color

  16. Basic Nail Procedures

  17. Ingrowing Toenails

About the Author

Antonella Tosti

Affiliations and Expertise

Fredric Brandt, MD Professor of Clinical Dermatology, University of Miami Health System, Miami, Florida

