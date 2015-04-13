Nail Disorders: Practical Tips for Diagnosis and Treatment, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 33-2

Expert on diseases of the nails and also disorders of the nail that indicate systemic disease, Dr Antonella Tosti leads this issue of Dermatologic Clinics. In the article "Tips to Treat 5 Most Common Nail Disorders" readers will find treatment options for brittle nails, onycholysis, paronychia, psoriasis, and onychomycosis, with a practical treatment algorithm. In the article "Tips for Diagnosis and Treatment of Nail Pigmentation" physicians will be able to determine when to wait and see, when to biopsy, and when to excise a pigmented nail lesion. In "Tips to Diagnose Uncommon Nail Disorders" physicians will understand nail disorders that are not very common and should be able to easily diagnose after reading this article. A novel and unique approach in "Tips to Diagnose Nail Diseases from Localization" covers Proximal and lateral nail folds, Nail matrix, and Nail bed/hyponichium. The section on "Tips that Make Nail Surgery Easy" presents practical and simple methods to Obtain a good anesthesia, Perform a punch biopsy; Treat an ingrown toenail, and Best way to remove a subungual tumor; each is accompanied by a technique video. The issue concludes with "Tips to Obtain the Best from your Lab," addressing submitting specimens the right way and using nail clippings for diagnosis beyond fungal diseases; topics are What can be diagnosed with a nail clipping and How to submit a nail specimen.