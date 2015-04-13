Nail Disorders: Practical Tips for Diagnosis and Treatment, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323359733, 9780323359917

Nail Disorders: Practical Tips for Diagnosis and Treatment, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 33-2

1st Edition

Authors: Antonella Tosti
eBook ISBN: 9780323359917
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323359733
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Expert on diseases of the nails and also disorders of the nail that indicate systemic disease, Dr Antonella Tosti leads this issue of Dermatologic Clinics. In the article "Tips to Treat 5 Most Common Nail Disorders" readers will find treatment options for brittle nails, onycholysis, paronychia, psoriasis, and onychomycosis, with a practical treatment algorithm. In the article "Tips for Diagnosis and Treatment of Nail Pigmentation" physicians will be able to determine when to wait and see, when to biopsy, and when to excise a pigmented nail lesion. In "Tips to Diagnose Uncommon Nail Disorders" physicians will understand nail disorders that are not very common and should be able to easily diagnose after reading this article. A novel and unique approach in "Tips to Diagnose Nail Diseases from Localization" covers Proximal and lateral nail folds, Nail matrix, and Nail bed/hyponichium. The section on "Tips that Make Nail Surgery Easy" presents practical and simple methods to Obtain a good anesthesia, Perform a punch biopsy; Treat an ingrown toenail, and Best way to remove a subungual tumor; each is accompanied by a technique video. The issue concludes with "Tips to Obtain the Best from your Lab," addressing  submitting specimens the right way and using nail clippings for diagnosis beyond fungal diseases; topics are What can be diagnosed with a nail clipping and How to submit a nail specimen.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323359917
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323359733

About the Authors

Antonella Tosti Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Fredric Brandt, MD Professor of Clinical Dermatology, University of Miami Health System, Miami, Florida

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.