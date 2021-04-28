Nail Disorders: Diagnosis and Management, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323709231

Nail Disorders: Diagnosis and Management, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 39-2

1st Edition

Editor: Shari Lipner
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323709231
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2021
Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Shari Lipner will cover a number of important topics related to Nail Disorders. This issue is one of four each year selected by longtime series Consulting Editor, Dr. Bruce Thiers. Topics discussion include, but are not limited to: Nails and Systemic Disease, Pediatric Nail Disorders, Bacterial and Viral Infections of the Nail Unit, Nail Psoriasis, Lichen Planus, Diagnosis of Melanonychia, Management of Nail Unit Melanoma, Nail Tumors, Dermoscopy of the Nail Unit, Nail Surgery, Pathology of the Nail Unit, Nail Imaging, Nail Cosmetics, and Nail psoriasis in the elderly, among others. 

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323709231

About the Editor

Shari Lipner

