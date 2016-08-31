Na Channels from Phyla to Function - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128053867, 9780128092538

Na Channels from Phyla to Function, Volume 78

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Sergei Noskov Robert J French
eBook ISBN: 9780128092538
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128053867
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st August 2016
Page Count: 678
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
219.94
186.95
142.00
120.70
205.00
174.25
147.00
124.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
147.00
124.95
124.00
105.40
287.23
244.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. On the Natural and Unnatural History of the Voltage-Gated Na+ Channel
    Edward G. Moczydlowski
  2. Biophysical Adaptations of Prokaryotic Voltage Gated Sodium Channels
    Thuy N. Vien and Paul G. DeCaen
  3. Venom Peptides from Cone Snails: Pharmacological Probes for Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels
    Brad R. Green and Baldomero M. Olivera
  4. Convergent Evolution of Tetrodotoxin-Resistant Sodium Channels in Predators and Prey
    Gabriela Toledo, Charles Hanifin, Shana Geffeney and Edmund D. Brodie III
  5. Computational Structural Pharmacology and Toxicology of Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels
    Boris S. Zhorov and Denis B. Tikhonov
  6. Understanding Sodium Channel Function and Modulation Using Atomistic Simulations of Bacterial Channel Structures
    Céline Boiteux and Toby W. Allen
  7. Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels: Mechanistic Insights from Atomistic Molecular Dynamics Simulations
    Victoria Oakes, Simone Furini and Carmen Domene
  8. Simulation Studies of Ion Permeation and Selectivity in Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels
    Christopher Ing and Régis Pomès
  9. Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels: Evolutionary History and Distinctive Sequence Features
    Marina A. Kasimova, Daniele Granata and Vincenzo Carnevale
  10. Cardiac Na Channels: Structure to Function
    Kevin R. DeMarco and Colleen E. Clancy
  11. Developmental and Regulatory Functions of Na+ Channel Non-pore-forming  Subunits
    Jesse J. Winters and Lori L. Isom
  12. Lipid Regulation of Sodium Channels
    Nazzareno D’Avanzo
  13. Mechanism of Inactivation in Voltage-Gated Na+ Channels
    Vaibhavkumar S. Gawali and Hannes Todt
  14. Current-Voltage Relationship for Late Na+ Current in Adult Rat Ventricular Myocytes
    R. B. Clark and Wayne R. Giles
  15. Physiology and Pathophysiology of Sodium Channel Inactivation
    Mohammad-Reza Ghovanloo, Kelsey Aimar, Rouzbeh Ghadiry-Tavi, Alec Yu and Peter C. Ruben
  16. Cardiac Sodium Channel Mutations: Why So Many Phenotypes?
    Man Liu, Kai-Chien Yang and Samuel C. Dudley Jr.
  17. Nav Channels in Damaged Membranes
    Catherine E. Morris and Béla Joos
  18. Unusual Voltage-Gated Sodium Currents as Targets for Pain
    Cindy Barbosa and Theodore R. Cummins

Description

Na Channels from Phyla to Function, the latest volume in the Current Topics in Membranes series, is targeted toward scientists and researchers in biochemistry and molecular and cellular biology, providing the necessary membrane research to assist them in discovering the current state of a particular field and in learning where that field is heading. This volume offers an up-to-date presentation of the current knowledge in the field of Na Channels.

Key Features

  • Written by leading experts in the field of Na Channels
  • Contains original material, both textual and illustrative, that make it a very relevant reference
  • Presented in a very comprehensive manner
  • Both researchers in the field and general readers will find this book relevant and up-to-date with regard to its information

Readership

Scientists and researchers in biochemistry and molecular and cellular biology

Details

No. of pages:
678
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128092538
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128053867

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Sergei Noskov Serial Volume Editor

Prof. Sergei Noskov works at the Department of Biological Sciences, University of Calgary, Canada.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biological Sciences, University of Calgary, Canada.

Robert J French Serial Volume Editor

Professor Robert French works at the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, and is a Member of the Hotchkiss Brain Institute, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary,

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology & Pharmacology, University of Calgary, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.