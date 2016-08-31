Na Channels from Phyla to Function, Volume 78
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- On the Natural and Unnatural History of the Voltage-Gated Na+ Channel
Edward G. Moczydlowski
- Biophysical Adaptations of Prokaryotic Voltage Gated Sodium Channels
Thuy N. Vien and Paul G. DeCaen
- Venom Peptides from Cone Snails: Pharmacological Probes for Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels
Brad R. Green and Baldomero M. Olivera
- Convergent Evolution of Tetrodotoxin-Resistant Sodium Channels in Predators and Prey
Gabriela Toledo, Charles Hanifin, Shana Geffeney and Edmund D. Brodie III
- Computational Structural Pharmacology and Toxicology of Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels
Boris S. Zhorov and Denis B. Tikhonov
- Understanding Sodium Channel Function and Modulation Using Atomistic Simulations of Bacterial Channel Structures
Céline Boiteux and Toby W. Allen
- Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels: Mechanistic Insights from Atomistic Molecular Dynamics Simulations
Victoria Oakes, Simone Furini and Carmen Domene
- Simulation Studies of Ion Permeation and Selectivity in Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels
Christopher Ing and Régis Pomès
- Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels: Evolutionary History and Distinctive Sequence Features
Marina A. Kasimova, Daniele Granata and Vincenzo Carnevale
- Cardiac Na Channels: Structure to Function
Kevin R. DeMarco and Colleen E. Clancy
- Developmental and Regulatory Functions of Na+ Channel Non-pore-forming Subunits
Jesse J. Winters and Lori L. Isom
- Lipid Regulation of Sodium Channels
Nazzareno D’Avanzo
- Mechanism of Inactivation in Voltage-Gated Na+ Channels
Vaibhavkumar S. Gawali and Hannes Todt
- Current-Voltage Relationship for Late Na+ Current in Adult Rat Ventricular Myocytes
R. B. Clark and Wayne R. Giles
- Physiology and Pathophysiology of Sodium Channel Inactivation
Mohammad-Reza Ghovanloo, Kelsey Aimar, Rouzbeh Ghadiry-Tavi, Alec Yu and Peter C. Ruben
- Cardiac Sodium Channel Mutations: Why So Many Phenotypes?
Man Liu, Kai-Chien Yang and Samuel C. Dudley Jr.
- Nav Channels in Damaged Membranes
Catherine E. Morris and Béla Joos
- Unusual Voltage-Gated Sodium Currents as Targets for Pain
Cindy Barbosa and Theodore R. Cummins
Description
Na Channels from Phyla to Function, the latest volume in the Current Topics in Membranes series, is targeted toward scientists and researchers in biochemistry and molecular and cellular biology, providing the necessary membrane research to assist them in discovering the current state of a particular field and in learning where that field is heading. This volume offers an up-to-date presentation of the current knowledge in the field of Na Channels.
- Written by leading experts in the field of Na Channels
- Contains original material, both textual and illustrative, that make it a very relevant reference
Scientists and researchers in biochemistry and molecular and cellular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 678
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 31st August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092538
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128053867
About the Serial Volume Editors
Sergei Noskov Serial Volume Editor
Prof. Sergei Noskov works at the Department of Biological Sciences, University of Calgary, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biological Sciences, University of Calgary, Canada.
Robert J French Serial Volume Editor
Professor Robert French works at the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, and is a Member of the Hotchkiss Brain Institute, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary,
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiology & Pharmacology, University of Calgary, Canada