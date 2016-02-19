N-Benzoylphenylhydroxylamine and Its Analogues
1st Edition
Description
International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 50: N-Benzoylphenylhydroxylamine and its Analogues covers the analytical applications of the organic hydroxylamine derivatives.
This book is composed of seven chapters, and starts with a brief historical account of the uses of organic reagents in inorganic analysis. The next chapter discusses some basic physico-chemical factors associated with the constitution of a good reagent, including some fundamental ideas about the type and nature of the principal reactive and other groupings in the ligand. A chapter deals with the inclusion of the methods of preparation and properties of N-benzoylphenylhydroxylamine (BPHA) and its analogues and derivatives, and their reactions with different metal ions. These topics are followed by descriptions of the various types of analytical applications of BPHA and its analogues, such as gravimetry, spectrophotometry, and solvent extraction, as well as their applications in titrimetry and paper chromatography.
This book is of value to analytical and organic chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
Organic Reagents in Inorganic Analysis
References
2. The Effect of Atomic Groupings and Substituents on Reagents
Cupferrons
Hydroxytriazenes
Hydroxamic Acids
Hydroxylamines
References
3. Preparation and Properties of N-Benzoylphenylhydroxylamine and its Analogues 30
N-Benzoylphenylhydroxy lamine {BPHA)
N-Substituted Phenylhydroxylamines
N-Acetylphenylhydroxylamine
N-2-Thiophenecarbonyl-p-tolylhydroxylamine
Spectral Characteristics of p-TTHA and PTHA
N-Benzoyl-o-tolylhydroxylamine
H-Benzoyl-p-tolylhydroxylamine and N-benzoyl-m-tolylhydroxylamine
N-Cinnamoylphenylhydroxylamine
N-Phenylacetylphenylhydroxylamine
N-Benzoyl-p-chlorophenylhydroxylamine
N-Salicylphenylhydroxylamine
N-Acetylsalicylphenylhydroxylamine
N-Benzoylmethylhydroxylamine
N-Substituted Arylhydroxylamines
N-Thiobenzoylphenylhydroxylamine (TBPHA)
References
4. Gravimetric Determination of the Elements with N-Benzoylphenylhydroxylamine and its Analogues
1. Applications of N-Benzoylphenylhydroxylamine
2. Applications of N-Cinnamoylphenylhydroxylamine
3. Applications of N-Benzoyl-o-tolylhydroxylamine
4. Application of N-Salicylphenylhydroxylamine
5. Application of N-Acetylsalicylphenylhydroxylamine
6. Applications of Thiobenzoylphenylhydroxylamine
References
5. Spectrophotometric Determination of the Elements with N-Benzoylphenylhydroxylamine and its Analogues
1. N-Benzoylphenylhydroxyfamine as a Spectrophotometric Reagent
2. N-Acetylphenylhydrïxyfamine as a Spectrophotometric Reagent
3. N-Benzoylmethylhydroxylamine as a Spectrophotometric Reagent
4. N-2-Thiophenecarbonyl-p-tolylhydroxylamine and N-2-thiophenecarbonylphenylhydroxylamine as Spectrophotometric Reagents
5. N-Cinnamoylphenylhydroxylamine as a Spectrophotometric Reagent
6. N-Benzoyl-p-tolylhydroxylamine as a Spectrophotometric Reagent
7. N-Benzoyl-o-tolylhydroxylamine as a Spectrophotometric Reagent
8. N-Benzoyl-p-chlorophenylhydroxyfamine as a Spectrophotometric Reagent
9. N-Benzoyl-o-tolylhydroxy famine and Other Aromatic Hydroxylamines as Spectrophotometric Reagents
10. N-Furoylphenylhydroxylamine as a Spectrophotometric Reagent
11. N-Acetylsalicylphenylhydroxyfamine as a Spectrophotometric Reagent
12. N-Arylhydroxyfamines as Spectrophotometric Reagents
References
6. Separation of Elements by Solvent Extraction with N-Benzoylphenylhydroxylamine
The Separation of Thorium and Uranium from Lanthanum
Simultaneous Separation of Iron and Small Amounts of Titanium from Aluminium
Separation of Scandium from the Lanthanides, Zirconium and Titanium
Extraction of Aluminium from Complex Mixtures including Uranium-based Fuels and Stainless Steels
Extraction of Thorium and Separation from the Lanthanides
Extraction of Tungsten
Extraction of Zirconium
Separation of Niobium from Tantalum
The Separation of Niobium and Tantalum Extraction of Niobium, Tantalum, Titanium, Zircoaium and Vanadium from Sulphuric Acid
Separation of Protactinium from Niobium, Titanium, Zirconium and Hafnium
Separation of Protactinium from Other Elements
Separation of Niobium from Zirconium
Separation of Tin and Antimony from Indium
Separation of Gallium, Indium, Thallium, Germanium, Tin and Lead
Separation of Protactinium from Niobium, Tantalum and Other Elements
Separation of Niobium and Tantalum Fluorocomplexes
Separation of Plutonium from Uranium, Americium, Zirconium and Other Fission Products
Separation of Protactinium from Neutron-irradiated Thorium
Separation of Arsenic, Antimony, Bismuth and Tin
Extraction of Thallium as a Function of pH and BPHA Concentration
Separation of Bismuth from Lead
Extraction of Copper, Iron, Lead, Nickel, Cobalt and Cadmium
Extraction of Zinc, Mercury, Bismuth, Manganese, Aluminium, Chromium and Silver
Extraction of Several Common Metal Ions
Extraction and Determination of Beryllium in Silicates
Separation of Elements from Hydrochloric Acid. Application to the Extraction of Niobium and Zirconium from Uranium
Separation of Cations by Extraction
Extraction of Germanium and Separation from Gallium
References
7. Titrimetric and Paper Chromatographic Applications of N-Benzoylphenylhydroxylamine
Determination of Iron
Determination of Scandium and Zirconium
Determination of Vanadium(V) in the Presence of Fluoride, Phosphate, Titanium, Molybdenum and Manganese
Determination of Iron and Copper in the Presence of Many Other Ions by Using an Extractive End-point Procedure
Determination of Indium, Thallium and Thorium with Iron-BPHA as a Metallochromic Indicator
N-Benzoylphenylhydroxylamine as a Titrant for the Determination of Zirconium
Amperometric Determination of Titanium, Zirconium, Gallium, Scandium and Other Elements
Amperometric Determination of Gallium in Arsenides and Phosphides
Amperometric Determination of Niobium
Paper Chromatographic Separation of Metal Ions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278636