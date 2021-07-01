COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Myxomycetes - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128242810

Myxomycetes

2nd Edition

Biology, Systematics, Biogeography and Ecology

Editors: Carlos Alvarado Steven Stephenson
Paperback ISBN: 9780128242810
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 566
Description

Myxomycetes: Biology, Systematics, Biogeography and Ecology, Second Edition is the most complete collection of general and technical information available for any group of microorganisms. Its broad scope takes an integrated approach to the knowledge of this organismal group, considering a number of important aspects of their genetics and molecular phylogeny. It also treats myxomycetes as a distinct group from fungi and includes molecular information that discusses the systematics and evolutionary pathways of the group.

Written and developed by an international team of specialists, this second edition contains updated information on all aspects of myxomycetes and incorporates relevant and new material on current barcoding developments, plasmodial network experimentation, and non-STEM disciplinary assimilation of myxomycete information. When considered in an integrated manner, myxomycetes have the potential of being expanded to include multiple disciplines of human knowledge, including serving as a source of substances with medical applications and even being used to produce biofuel.

Myxomycetes: Biology, Systematics, Biogeography and Ecology, Second Edition is a unique and authoritative resource for researchers in organismal biology and ecology disciplines, as well as students and academics in biology, ecology, microbiology, and similar subject areas.

Key Features

  • Written in a simple, concise, and relatively non-technical style, allowing for a broad readership within biological, environmental and life science programs at academic and research institutions
  • Contains the comprehensive body of information available on myxomycetes under one cover, with contributions from the leading authorities in their respective topics
  • Provides straightforward, compiled information about myxomycetes and the potential of this group for basic and applied research
  • Offers completely updated material in every chapter, including new material on barcoding and Physarum polycephalum biological factors

Readership

Researchers in disciplines such as organismal biology, general biology, biodiversity, ecology, microbiology, or environmental science. Advanced students and academics in biology, ecology, microbiology, and similar subject area courses

Table of Contents

Introduction
Steven L. Stephenson and Carlos Rojas
1. The Myxomycetes: Introduction, Basic Biology, Life Cycles, Genetics, and Reproduction
Harold W. Keller, Sidney E. Everhard and Courtney M. Kilgore
2. The History of the Study of Myxomycetes
Bruce Ing and Steven L. Stephenson
3. The Phylogeny of Myxomycetes
Dmitry V. Leontyev and Martin Schnittler
4. The Barcoding of Myxomycetes
Oleg Shchepin 
5. Genomics and Gene Expression in Myxomycetes
Dennis Miller, Ramesh Padmanabhan and Subha N. Sarcar
6. Molecular Techniques and Current Research Approaches
Laura Walker, Margaret Silliker and Thomas Hoppe
7. Physiology and Biochemistry of Myxomycetes
Qi Wang, Yu Li and Pu Liu
8. Taxonomy and Systematics: Current Knowledge and Approaches on the Taxonomic Treatment of Myxomycetes
Carlos Lado and Uno Eliasson 
9. Ecology and Distribution of Myxomycetes
Yura Novozhilov, Adam W. Rollins and Martin Schnittler
10. Biogeographical Patterns in Myxomycetes
Martin Schnittler, Nikki H.A. Dagamac and Yura Novozhilov
11. Techniques for Recording and Isolating Myxomycetes
Diana Wrigley de Basanta and Arturo Estrada-Torres
12. Integrated Biology of Physarum polycephalum: Ultrastructure, cell biology, cellular cognition and behavior of plasmodial networks
Christina Oettmeier and Hans-Günther Döbereiner
13. Uses, Applications and Disciplinary Integration using Myxomycetes
Hanh T.M. Tran, Carlos Rojas  and Tatyana Krivomaz
14. Myxomycetes in Education: The Use of These Organisms in Promoting Active and Engaged Learning
Solange Xavier dos Santos, Diana Wrigley de Basanta, Thomas de la Cruz and Katherine E. Winsett

About the Editors

Carlos Alvarado

Carlos Rojas is the most active researcher currently studying the biology of myxomycetes in all of Central America. His studies of the ecology of the group have taken him to North, Central and South America as well as Northern Africa, Europe and Southeast Asia. He has published more than 30 scientific articles on myxomycetes and coedited a book on forest ecology. He is currently the editor of the journal Revista Ingeniería based at the University of Costa Rica and associate editor of Mycologia and several other journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor, Revista Ingenieria, University of Costa Rica; Associate Editor, Mycologia

Steven Stephenson

Dr. Stephenson is one of the world’s leading authorities on the myxomycetes. His research on the group for more than 35 years has taken him to all seven continents and to every major type of terrestrial ecosystem. He is the author or co-author of more than 300 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters along with seven books on myxomycetes, fungi and forest ecology. His field guide Myxomycetes: a Handbook of Slime Molds (Timber Press, 1994) has sold more copies than any other book on these organisms. He served as editor-in-chief of the major international journal Fungal Diversity and has been or is an associate editor of a number of journals, including Mycologia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biological Sciences, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK, USA

