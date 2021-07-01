Myxomycetes: Biology, Systematics, Biogeography and Ecology, Second Edition is the most complete collection of general and technical information available for any group of microorganisms. Its broad scope takes an integrated approach to the knowledge of this organismal group, considering a number of important aspects of their genetics and molecular phylogeny. It also treats myxomycetes as a distinct group from fungi and includes molecular information that discusses the systematics and evolutionary pathways of the group.

Written and developed by an international team of specialists, this second edition contains updated information on all aspects of myxomycetes and incorporates relevant and new material on current barcoding developments, plasmodial network experimentation, and non-STEM disciplinary assimilation of myxomycete information. When considered in an integrated manner, myxomycetes have the potential of being expanded to include multiple disciplines of human knowledge, including serving as a source of substances with medical applications and even being used to produce biofuel.

Myxomycetes: Biology, Systematics, Biogeography and Ecology, Second Edition is a unique and authoritative resource for researchers in organismal biology and ecology disciplines, as well as students and academics in biology, ecology, microbiology, and similar subject areas.