Myxomycetes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128050897, 9780128134276

Myxomycetes

1st Edition

Biology, Systematics, Biogeography and Ecology

Editors: Carlos Alvarado Steven Stephenson
eBook ISBN: 9780128134276
Paperback ISBN: 9780128050897
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd August 2017
Page Count: 474
Description

Myxomycetes: Biology, Systematics, Biogeography, and Ecology is a comprehensive overview of the body of accumulated knowledge that now exists on myxomycetes. Its broad scope takes an integrated approach to the knowledge of this organismal group, considering a number of important aspects of their genetics and molecular phylogeny. It also treats myxomycetes as a distinct group from fungi, and includes molecular information that discusses the systematics and evolutionary pathways of the group. Additionally, biomedical and engineering applicability is discussed, thus expanding the audience and use of the book in a multidisciplinary context.

The book provides an authoritative resource for students, researchers and educators interested in the fields of protistology, microbial ecology, molecular microbiology, biogeography, mycology, biodiversity, and evolutionary biology, and will also interest the amateur naturalist and biologist.

Key Features

  • Written in a simple, concise, and relatively non-technical style, allowing for a broad readership within biological, environmental and life science programs at academic and research institutions
  • Contains the comprehensive body of information available on myxomycetes under one cover, with contributions from the leading authorities in their respective topics
  • Provides straightforward, compiled information about myxomycetes and the potential of this group for basic and applied research

Readership

Researchers, students and academics working or studying in the areas of biology, ecology, biodiversity, microbiology, comparative molecular biology, environmental science

Table of Contents

Introduction –Steven L. Stephenson & Carlos Rojas (Senior Author Email: slsteph@uark.edu)

Chapter 1. The myxomycetes

Harold Keller, Sidney Everhart & Courtney M. Kilgore

Chapter 2. Historical and study of myxomycetes

Bruce Ing & Steven L. Stephenson

Chapter 3. Phylogeny and evolution

Dmitry Leontiev & Martin Schnittler

Chapter 4. Cell and Molecular Biology of Myxomycetes

Dennis Miller

Chapter 5. Molecular Techniques and Current Research Approaches

Margaret Silliker, Thomas Hoppe & Laura Walker

Chapter 6. Biochemistry and Physiology

Pu Liu, Qi Wang & Yu Li

Chapter 7. Taxonomy and systematics

Carlos Lado & Uno Eliasson

Chapter 8. Ecology and distribution

Yura Novozhilov & Adam W. Rollins

Chapter 9. Biogeographical patterns

Martin Schnittler & Yura Novozhilov

Chapter 10. Recording and isolation techniques

Diana Wrigley de Basanta & Arturo Estrada-Torres

Chapter 11. Uses and potential

Hanh Tran, Andrew Adamatzky & Thida Win Ko Ko

Chapter 12. Myxomycetes in education

Katherine Winsett, Diana Wrigley de Basanta & Thomas de la Cruz

Chapter 13. Myxomycete research in the XXI Century

Carlos Rojas & Tatyana Krivomaz

About the Editor

Carlos Alvarado

Dr. Rojas is the most active researcher currently studying the biology of myxomycetes in all of Central America. His studies of the ecology of the group have taken him to North, Central and South America as well as Northern Africa, Europe and Southeast Asia. He has published more than 30 scientific articles on myxomycetes and coedited a book on forest ecology. He is currently the editor of the journal Revista Ingeniería based at the University of Costa Rica and associate editor of Mycologia and several other journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Forest Resources Unit and Biosystems Engineering Department, University of Costa Rica

Steven Stephenson

Dr. Stephenson is one of the world’s leading authorities on the myxomycetes. His research on the group for more than 35 years has taken him to all seven continents and to every major type of terrestrial ecosystem. He is the author or co-author of more than 300 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters along with seven books on myxomycetes, fungi and forest ecology. His field guide Myxomycetes: a Handbook of Slime Molds (Timber Press, 1994) has sold more copies than any other book on these organisms. He served as editor-in-chief of the major international journal Fungal Diversity and has been or is an associate editor of a number of journals, including Mycologia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biological Sciences, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK, USA

Reviews

"This book opens with an introduction to the basic biology of myxomycetes, with striking images of their morphology. The following chapter, on the history of myxomycete study, is fascinating - it is extremely rare to find this information compiled in a single place." --The Quarterly Review of Biology

