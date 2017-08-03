Myxomycetes
1st Edition
Biology, Systematics, Biogeography and Ecology
Description
Myxomycetes: Biology, Systematics, Biogeography, and Ecology is a comprehensive overview of the body of accumulated knowledge that now exists on myxomycetes. Its broad scope takes an integrated approach to the knowledge of this organismal group, considering a number of important aspects of their genetics and molecular phylogeny. It also treats myxomycetes as a distinct group from fungi, and includes molecular information that discusses the systematics and evolutionary pathways of the group. Additionally, biomedical and engineering applicability is discussed, thus expanding the audience and use of the book in a multidisciplinary context.
The book provides an authoritative resource for students, researchers and educators interested in the fields of protistology, microbial ecology, molecular microbiology, biogeography, mycology, biodiversity, and evolutionary biology, and will also interest the amateur naturalist and biologist.
Key Features
- Written in a simple, concise, and relatively non-technical style, allowing for a broad readership within biological, environmental and life science programs at academic and research institutions
- Contains the comprehensive body of information available on myxomycetes under one cover, with contributions from the leading authorities in their respective topics
- Provides straightforward, compiled information about myxomycetes and the potential of this group for basic and applied research
Readership
Researchers, students and academics working or studying in the areas of biology, ecology, biodiversity, microbiology, comparative molecular biology, environmental science
Table of Contents
Introduction –Steven L. Stephenson & Carlos Rojas (Senior Author Email: slsteph@uark.edu)
Chapter 1. The myxomycetes
Harold Keller, Sidney Everhart & Courtney M. Kilgore
Chapter 2. Historical and study of myxomycetes
Bruce Ing & Steven L. Stephenson
Chapter 3. Phylogeny and evolution
Dmitry Leontiev & Martin Schnittler
Chapter 4. Cell and Molecular Biology of Myxomycetes
Dennis Miller
Chapter 5. Molecular Techniques and Current Research Approaches
Margaret Silliker, Thomas Hoppe & Laura Walker
Chapter 6. Biochemistry and Physiology
Pu Liu, Qi Wang & Yu Li
Chapter 7. Taxonomy and systematics
Carlos Lado & Uno Eliasson
Chapter 8. Ecology and distribution
Yura Novozhilov & Adam W. Rollins
Chapter 9. Biogeographical patterns
Martin Schnittler & Yura Novozhilov
Chapter 10. Recording and isolation techniques
Diana Wrigley de Basanta & Arturo Estrada-Torres
Chapter 11. Uses and potential
Hanh Tran, Andrew Adamatzky & Thida Win Ko Ko
Chapter 12. Myxomycetes in education
Katherine Winsett, Diana Wrigley de Basanta & Thomas de la Cruz
Chapter 13. Myxomycete research in the XXI Century
Carlos Rojas & Tatyana Krivomaz
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 3rd August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134276
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128050897
About the Editor
Carlos Alvarado
Dr. Rojas is the most active researcher currently studying the biology of myxomycetes in all of Central America. His studies of the ecology of the group have taken him to North, Central and South America as well as Northern Africa, Europe and Southeast Asia. He has published more than 30 scientific articles on myxomycetes and coedited a book on forest ecology. He is currently the editor of the journal Revista Ingeniería based at the University of Costa Rica and associate editor of Mycologia and several other journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forest Resources Unit and Biosystems Engineering Department, University of Costa Rica
Steven Stephenson
Dr. Stephenson is one of the world’s leading authorities on the myxomycetes. His research on the group for more than 35 years has taken him to all seven continents and to every major type of terrestrial ecosystem. He is the author or co-author of more than 300 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters along with seven books on myxomycetes, fungi and forest ecology. His field guide Myxomycetes: a Handbook of Slime Molds (Timber Press, 1994) has sold more copies than any other book on these organisms. He served as editor-in-chief of the major international journal Fungal Diversity and has been or is an associate editor of a number of journals, including Mycologia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biological Sciences, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK, USA
Reviews
"This book opens with an introduction to the basic biology of myxomycetes, with striking images of their morphology. The following chapter, on the history of myxomycete study, is fascinating - it is extremely rare to find this information compiled in a single place." --The Quarterly Review of Biology