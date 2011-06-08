Myogenesis, Volume 96
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Origin of Vertebrate Limb Muscle: The Role of Progenitor and Myoblast Populations
- Developmental Origins of Fusion-Negative Rhabdomyosarcomas
- Sculpting Chromatin Beyond the Double Helix: Epigenetic Control of Skeletal Myogenesis
- NF-kB Signaling in Skeletal Muscle Health and Disease
- Blood vessels and the satellite cell niche
- Non-Myogenic Cells in Skeletal Muscle Regeneration
- Cellular and molecular mechanisms regulating fibrosis in skeletal muscle repair and disease
- Ferlin proteins in myoblast fusion and muscle growth
- Circadian rhythms, the molecular clock and skeletal muscle
- Regulation of nucleocytoplasmic transport in skeletal muscle
Gabrielle Kardon
Charles Keller
Vittorio Sartorelli
Denis C. Guttridge
Bénédicte Chazaud
Fabio Rossi
Pura Muñoz-Cánoves
Elizabeth M McNally
Karyn A. Esser
Grace K. Pavlath
Description
Myogenesis is the formation of muscular tissue, in particular during embryonic development. This new volume in the "Current topics in Developmental Biology" series covers chapters on such topics as Control of nuclear import during myogenesis, Pathways contributing to fibrosis in skeletal muscle, and Ferlin family members in myogenesis. With an international team of authors, this volume is a must-have addition for researchers and students alike.
Key Features
