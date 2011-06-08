Myogenesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123859402, 9780123859419

Myogenesis, Volume 96

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Grace Pavlath
eBook ISBN: 9780123859419
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123859402
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th June 2011
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

  1. Origin of Vertebrate Limb Muscle: The Role of Progenitor and Myoblast Populations

    2. Gabrielle Kardon

  2. Developmental Origins of Fusion-Negative Rhabdomyosarcomas

    3. Charles Keller

  3. Sculpting Chromatin Beyond the Double Helix: Epigenetic Control of Skeletal Myogenesis

    4. Vittorio Sartorelli

  4. NF-kB Signaling in Skeletal Muscle Health and Disease

    5. Denis C. Guttridge

  5. Blood vessels and the satellite cell niche

    6. Bénédicte Chazaud

  6. Non-Myogenic Cells in Skeletal Muscle Regeneration

    7. Fabio Rossi

  7. Cellular and molecular mechanisms regulating fibrosis in skeletal muscle repair and disease

    8. Pura Muñoz-Cánoves

  8. Ferlin proteins in myoblast fusion and muscle growth

    9. Elizabeth M McNally

  9. Circadian rhythms, the molecular clock and skeletal muscle

    10. Karyn A. Esser

  10. Regulation of nucleocytoplasmic transport in skeletal muscle

Grace K. Pavlath

 

Description

Myogenesis is the formation of muscular tissue, in particular during embryonic development. This new volume in the "Current topics in Developmental Biology" series covers chapters on such topics as Control of nuclear import during myogenesis, Pathways contributing to fibrosis in skeletal muscle, and Ferlin family members in myogenesis.  With an international team of authors, this volume is a must-have addition for researchers and students alike.

Key Features

  • This new volume in the "Current topics in Developmental Biology" series covers chapters on such topics as Control of nuclear import during myogenesis, Pathways contributing to fibrosis in skeletal muscle, and Ferlin family members in myogenesis
  • With an international team of authors, this volume is a must-have addition for researchers and students alike

Readership

Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123859419
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123859402

About the Serial Volume Editors

Grace Pavlath Serial Volume Editor

