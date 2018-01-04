Myogenesis in Development and Disease, Volume 126
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. "What Did Maxwell’s Equations Really Have to Do With Edison’s Invention?": Addressing the Complexity of Developing Clinical Interventions for Skeletal Muscle Disease
Jonathan Dando
2. The Muscle Stem Cell Niche in Health and Disease
Omid Mashinchian, Addolorata Pisconti, Emmeran Le Moal and C. Florian Bentzinger
3. Translational Control of the Myogenic Program in Developing, Regenerating, and Diseased Skeletal Muscle
Ryo Fujita and Colin Crist
4. The Composition, Development, and Regeneration of Neuromuscular Junctions
Wenxuan Liu and Joe V. Chakkalakal
5. Cellular Biomechanics in Skeletal Muscle Regeneration
Edward W. Li, Olivia C. McKee-Muir and Penney M. Gilbert
6. Satellite Cell Self-Renewal
Lorenzo Giordani, Alice Parisi and Fabien Le Grand
7. "Known Unknowns": Current Questions in Muscle Satellite Cell Biology
Dawn D.W. Cornelison
8. Epigenetic Regulation of Adult Myogenesis
Daniel C.L. Robinson and Francis J. Dilworth
9. Dysregulated Myogenesis in Rhabdomyosarcoma
Peter Y. Yu and Denis C. Guttridge
10. Muscle Stem Cells and Aging
Andrew Brack and Ara B. Hwang
Description
Myogenesis in Development and Disease, Volume 126, the latest volume in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, covers major topics of research in myogenesis, with a particular emphasis on regeneration and muscle disease. It includes contributions from an international board of authors, providing a comprehensive set of reviews.
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Sassoon Serial Volume Editor
Dr. David Sassoon received his Ph.D.in Biology from Columbia University (New York, NY) in 1986 for his studies on behavior and muscle/brain function. He subsequently performed his postdoctoral research at the Pasteur Institute (Paris, France) where he worked on the molecular and developmental pathway by which early lineage commitment occurs for skeletal muscle. In 1988, he was appointed Assistant Professor at Boston University Medical School (Boston, MA) and in 1992, he joined the Brookdale Center for Developmental Biology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine-NYU where he became Full Professor. In 2006, he became a Unit Head (Chair) of an new department focused upon regenerative medicine at the INSERM-University of Pierre and Marie Curie-Sorbonne at the Pitié Hospital and continues to run a research team focused upon adult stem cells in heart, muscle and vascular tissues. He has coordinated several large multipartner consortiums based in Europe and the USA and presently is a coordinator of a Leducq Trans-Atlantic Network.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pierre and Marie Curie, Paris, France