Myogenesis in Development and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128092156, 9780128094945

Myogenesis in Development and Disease, Volume 126

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: David Sassoon
eBook ISBN: 9780128094945
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128092156
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th January 2018
Page Count: 334
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
138.00
117.30
165.00
140.25
215.41
183.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
128.00
108.80
150.00
127.50
210.00
178.50
293.59
249.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. "What Did Maxwell’s Equations Really Have to Do With Edison’s Invention?": Addressing the Complexity of Developing Clinical Interventions for Skeletal Muscle Disease
Jonathan Dando
2. The Muscle Stem Cell Niche in Health and Disease
Omid Mashinchian, Addolorata Pisconti, Emmeran Le Moal and C. Florian Bentzinger
3. Translational Control of the Myogenic Program in Developing, Regenerating, and Diseased Skeletal Muscle
Ryo Fujita and Colin Crist
4. The Composition, Development, and Regeneration of Neuromuscular Junctions
Wenxuan Liu and Joe V. Chakkalakal
5. Cellular Biomechanics in Skeletal Muscle Regeneration
Edward W. Li, Olivia C. McKee-Muir and Penney M. Gilbert
6. Satellite Cell Self-Renewal
Lorenzo Giordani, Alice Parisi and Fabien Le Grand
7. "Known Unknowns": Current Questions in Muscle Satellite Cell Biology
Dawn D.W. Cornelison
8. Epigenetic Regulation of Adult Myogenesis
Daniel C.L. Robinson and Francis J. Dilworth
9. Dysregulated Myogenesis in Rhabdomyosarcoma
Peter Y. Yu and Denis C. Guttridge
10. Muscle Stem Cells and Aging
Andrew Brack and Ara B. Hwang

Description

Myogenesis in Development and Disease, Volume 126, the latest volume in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, covers major topics of research in myogenesis, with a particular emphasis on regeneration and muscle disease. It includes contributions from an international board of authors, providing a comprehensive set of reviews.

Key Features

  • Covers major topics of research in myogenesis
  • Contains invaluable contributions from an international board of authors
  • Provides a comprehensive set of reviews

Readership

Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128094945
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128092156

Reviews

Praise for the Series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." --Nature

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

David Sassoon

David Sassoon Serial Volume Editor

Dr. David Sassoon received his Ph.D.in Biology from Columbia University (New York, NY) in 1986 for his studies on behavior and muscle/brain function. He subsequently performed his postdoctoral research at the Pasteur Institute (Paris, France) where he worked on the molecular and developmental pathway by which early lineage commitment occurs for skeletal muscle. In 1988, he was appointed Assistant Professor at Boston University Medical School (Boston, MA) and in 1992, he joined the Brookdale Center for Developmental Biology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine-NYU where he became Full Professor. In 2006, he became a Unit Head (Chair) of an new department focused upon regenerative medicine at the INSERM-University of Pierre and Marie Curie-Sorbonne at the Pitié Hospital and continues to run a research team focused upon adult stem cells in heart, muscle and vascular tissues. He has coordinated several large multipartner consortiums based in Europe and the USA and presently is a coordinator of a Leducq Trans-Atlantic Network.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pierre and Marie Curie, Paris, France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.