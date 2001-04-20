Myofascial Pain and Fibromyalgia Syndromes

Part 1 The Myofascial Pain Syndrome

The evolution of current concepts. Nocigenic pain-producing and pain-modulating mechanisms. The emotional aspects of pain. Myofascial trigger points. Neurogenic pain disorders and the myofascial pain syndrome the differential diagnosis. Concomitant reflex sympathetic dystrophy syndrome and the myofascial pain syndrome. Treatment of the myofascial pain syndrome.

Part 2 Regional Myofascial Trigger Point Pain

Pain from the myofascial trigger points: in the neck; in the shoulder region; in the arm; in the scalp and face; in the lower back; in the leg; in the chest wall; in the abdominal wall and pelvic floor