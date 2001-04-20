Myofascial Pain and Fibromyalgia Syndromes
1st Edition
A Clinical Guide to Diagnosis and Management
Description
This book is a clear and comprehensive review of current knowledge concerning the myofascial trigger point pain syndrome and fibromyalgia. It covers the pathogenesis, pathophysiology, clinical manifestations and differential diagnosis of these two closely associated muscle pain disorders. A guide to specific treatment involving trigger points is outlined in detail and supported with clear illustrations.
Table of Contents
Part 1 The Myofascial Pain Syndrome
The evolution of current concepts. Nocigenic pain-producing and pain-modulating mechanisms. The emotional aspects of pain. Myofascial trigger points. Neurogenic pain disorders and the myofascial pain syndrome the differential diagnosis. Concomitant reflex sympathetic dystrophy syndrome and the myofascial pain syndrome. Treatment of the myofascial pain syndrome.
Part 2 Regional Myofascial Trigger Point Pain
Pain from the myofascial trigger points: in the neck; in the shoulder region; in the arm; in the scalp and face; in the lower back; in the leg; in the chest wall; in the abdominal wall and pelvic floor
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2001
- Published:
- 20th April 2001
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036262
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443070037
About the Author
Peter Baldry
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Consultant Physician and Postgraduate Clinical Tutor, Ashford Hospital, London, UK; Member of the British and Irish Chapter of the International Association for the Study of Pain; Member of the International Myopain Society