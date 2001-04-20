Myofascial Pain and Fibromyalgia Syndromes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443070037, 9780702036262

Myofascial Pain and Fibromyalgia Syndromes

1st Edition

A Clinical Guide to Diagnosis and Management

Authors: Peter Baldry
eBook ISBN: 9780702036262
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443070037
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th April 2001
Page Count: 432
Description

This book is a clear and comprehensive review of current knowledge concerning the myofascial trigger point pain syndrome and fibromyalgia. It covers the pathogenesis, pathophysiology, clinical manifestations and differential diagnosis of these two closely associated muscle pain disorders. A guide to specific treatment involving trigger points is outlined in detail and supported with clear illustrations.

Table of Contents

Part 1 The Myofascial Pain Syndrome
The evolution of current concepts. Nocigenic pain-producing and pain-modulating mechanisms. The emotional aspects of pain. Myofascial trigger points. Neurogenic pain disorders and the myofascial pain syndrome the differential diagnosis. Concomitant reflex sympathetic dystrophy syndrome and the myofascial pain syndrome. Treatment of the myofascial pain syndrome.
Part 2 Regional Myofascial Trigger Point Pain
Pain from the myofascial trigger points: in the neck; in the shoulder region; in the arm; in the scalp and face; in the lower back; in the leg; in the chest wall; in the abdominal wall and pelvic floor

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036262
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443070037

About the Author

Peter Baldry

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Consultant Physician and Postgraduate Clinical Tutor, Ashford Hospital, London, UK; Member of the British and Irish Chapter of the International Association for the Study of Pain; Member of the International Myopain Society

