Myles Textbook for Midwives

SECTION 1 THE MIDWIFE IN CONTEXT

1 The midwife in contemporary midwifery practice

2 Professional issues concerning the midwife and midwifery practice

SECTION 2 HUMAN ANATOMY AND REPRODUCTION

3 The female pelvis and the reproductive organs

4 The female urinary tract

5 Hormonal cycles: fertilization and early development

6 The placenta

7 The fetus

SECTION 3 PREGNANCY

8 Antenatal education for birth and parenting

9 Change and adaptation in pregnancy

10 Antenatal care

11 Antenatal screening of the mother and fetus

12 Common problems associated with early and advanced pregnancy

13 Medical conditions of significance to midwifery practice

14 Multiple pregnancy

SECTION 4 LABOUR

15 Care of the perineum, repair and female genital mutilation

16 Physiology and care during the first stage of labour

17 Physiology and care during the transition and second stage phases of labour

18 Physiology and care during the third stage of labour

19 Prolonged pregnancy and disorders of uterine action

20 Malpositions of the occiput and malpresentations

21 Operative births

22 Midwifery and obstetric emergencies

SECTION 5 PUERPERIUM

23 Physiology and care during the puerperium

24 Physical health problems and complications in the puerperium

25 Perinatal mental health

26 Bereavement and loss in maternity care

27 Contraception and sexual health in a global society

SECTION 6 THE NEONATE

28 Recognizing the healthy baby at term through examination of the newborn screening

29 Resuscitation of the healthy baby at birth: the importance of drying, airway management and establishment of breathing

30 The healthy low birth weight baby

31 Trauma during birth, haemorrhages and convulsions

32 Congenital malformations

33 Significant problems in the newborn baby

34 Infant feeding

Glossary of selected terms