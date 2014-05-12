Myles Textbook for Midwives - 16th Edition - ISBN: 9780702051456, 9780702057458

Myles Textbook for Midwives

16th Edition

Editors: Jayne Marshall Maureen Raynor
Paperback ISBN: 9780702051456
Paperback ISBN: 9780702051463
eBook ISBN: 9780702057458
eBook ISBN: 9780702065590
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 12th May 2014
Page Count: 796
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The sixteenth edition of this seminal textbook, Myles Textbook for Midwives, has been extensively revised and restructured to ensure that it reflects current midwifery practice, with an increased focus on topics that are fundamental to midwifery practice today. The book comes with Elsevier EVOLVE ancillaries – an online learning package which consists of 500 self-assessment questions and answers and a fully downloadable image bank.

Key Features

  • Designed to enable midwifery practitioners to provide safe and competent care, which is tailored to the patient’s individual needs

  • Extensively illustrated to assist visual learning with additional ‘pull out’ textboxes to highlight key information

  • Streamlined chapters with similar themes and approach help consolidate learning

  • Reflects all modern midwifery curricula by presenting a strong emphasis on evidenced-based practice and the use of technology

  • Over 500 on-line multiple-choice questions to enable readers to test their knowledge

  • Offers a full image bank of downloadable illustrations to assist with personal projects and/or further learning

  • References, Further Reading and Useful Websites promote further learning

  • Glossary of Terms and Acronyms provide simple definitions of more complex terminologies

Table of Contents

SECTION 1 THE MIDWIFE IN CONTEXT

1 The midwife in contemporary midwifery practice

2 Professional issues concerning the midwife and midwifery practice

SECTION 2 HUMAN ANATOMY AND REPRODUCTION

3 The female pelvis and the reproductive organs

4 The female urinary tract

5 Hormonal cycles: fertilization and early development

6 The placenta

7 The fetus

SECTION 3 PREGNANCY

8 Antenatal education for birth and parenting

9 Change and adaptation in pregnancy

10 Antenatal care

11 Antenatal screening of the mother and fetus

12 Common problems associated with early and advanced pregnancy

13 Medical conditions of significance to midwifery practice

14 Multiple pregnancy

SECTION 4 LABOUR

15 Care of the perineum, repair and female genital mutilation

16 Physiology and care during the first stage of labour

17 Physiology and care during the transition and second stage phases of labour

18 Physiology and care during the third stage of labour

19 Prolonged pregnancy and disorders of uterine action

20 Malpositions of the occiput and malpresentations

21 Operative births

22 Midwifery and obstetric emergencies

SECTION 5 PUERPERIUM

23 Physiology and care during the puerperium

24 Physical health problems and complications in the puerperium

25 Perinatal mental health

26 Bereavement and loss in maternity care

27 Contraception and sexual health in a global society

SECTION 6 THE NEONATE

28 Recognizing the healthy baby at term through examination of the newborn screening

29 Resuscitation of the healthy baby at birth: the importance of drying, airway management and establishment of breathing

30 The healthy low birth weight baby

31 Trauma during birth, haemorrhages and convulsions

32 Congenital malformations

33 Significant problems in the newborn baby

34 Infant feeding

Glossary of selected terms

Details

No. of pages:
796
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780702051456
Paperback ISBN:
9780702051463
eBook ISBN:
9780702057458
eBook ISBN:
9780702065590

About the Editor

Jayne Marshall

Affiliations and Expertise

Foundation Professor of Midwifery and NMC Lead Midwife for Education, School of Allied Health Professions, College of Life Sciences, George Davies Centre, University of Leicester, UK

Maureen Raynor

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer (Midwifery), De Montfort University, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Leicester, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.