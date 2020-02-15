Myles Midwifery Anatomy & Physiology Workbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702076480

Myles Midwifery Anatomy & Physiology Workbook

2nd Edition

Authors: Jean Rankin
Paperback ISBN: 9780702076480
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th February 2020
Page Count: 320
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

How to use this book; Acknowledgements

Questions

1. The female pelvis and pelvic floor.  2. The reproductive systems.  3. The female urinary tract.  4. Hormonal cycles: fertilization and early development.  5. The placenta.  6. The fetus.  7. Anatomy and physiology: body systems revision.  8. Changing and adaptation in pregnancy.  9. Antenatal care and problems in pregnancy.  10. Conditions in pregnancy.  11. Labour: first and second stages.  12. Third stage of labour.  13. Complicated labour and birth.  14. Midwifery and obstetrics emergencies.  15. The puerperium.  16. Miscellaneous topics.  17. The baby at birth.  18. The newborn baby.  19.Jaundice and blood group incompatibility.  20. Congenital abnormalities and metabolic disorders.

Answers

1. The female pelvis and pelvic floor.  2. The reproductive systems.  3. The female urinary tract.  4. Hormonal cycles: fertilization and early development.  5. The placenta.  6. The fetus.  7. Anatomy and physiology: body systems revision.  8. Changing and adaptation in pregnancy.  9. Antenatal care and problems in pregnancy.  10. Conditions in pregnancy.  11. Labour: first and second stages.  12. Third stage of labour.  13. Complicated labour and birth.  14. Midwifery and obstetrics emergencies.  15. The puerperium.  16. Miscellaneous topics.  17. The baby at birth.  18. The newborn baby.  19.Jaundice and blood group incompatibility.  20. Congenital abnormalities and metabolic disorders.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702076480

About the Author

Jean Rankin

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor (Maternal, Child and Family Health), Head of Division (Midwifery and Specialist Nursing), School of Health and Life Science, University of the West of Scotland, Paisley, UK; Adjunct Professor of Midwifery, Auckland University of Technology, Auckland, New Zealand.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.