Myles Midwifery Anatomy & Physiology Workbook
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
How to use this book; Acknowledgements
Questions
1. The female pelvis and pelvic floor. 2. The reproductive systems. 3. The female urinary tract. 4. Hormonal cycles: fertilization and early development. 5. The placenta. 6. The fetus. 7. Anatomy and physiology: body systems revision. 8. Changing and adaptation in pregnancy. 9. Antenatal care and problems in pregnancy. 10. Conditions in pregnancy. 11. Labour: first and second stages. 12. Third stage of labour. 13. Complicated labour and birth. 14. Midwifery and obstetrics emergencies. 15. The puerperium. 16. Miscellaneous topics. 17. The baby at birth. 18. The newborn baby. 19.Jaundice and blood group incompatibility. 20. Congenital abnormalities and metabolic disorders.
Answers
1. The female pelvis and pelvic floor. 2. The reproductive systems. 3. The female urinary tract. 4. Hormonal cycles: fertilization and early development. 5. The placenta. 6. The fetus. 7. Anatomy and physiology: body systems revision. 8. Changing and adaptation in pregnancy. 9. Antenatal care and problems in pregnancy. 10. Conditions in pregnancy. 11. Labour: first and second stages. 12. Third stage of labour. 13. Complicated labour and birth. 14. Midwifery and obstetrics emergencies. 15. The puerperium. 16. Miscellaneous topics. 17. The baby at birth. 18. The newborn baby. 19.Jaundice and blood group incompatibility. 20. Congenital abnormalities and metabolic disorders.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 15th February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702076480
About the Author
Jean Rankin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor (Maternal, Child and Family Health), Head of Division (Midwifery and Specialist Nursing), School of Health and Life Science, University of the West of Scotland, Paisley, UK; Adjunct Professor of Midwifery, Auckland University of Technology, Auckland, New Zealand.