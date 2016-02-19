Mycotoxins in Foodstuffs — 3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080211947, 9781483157801

Mycotoxins in Foodstuffs — 3

1st Edition

Invited Lectures Presented at the Third International IUPAC Symposium on Mycotoxins in Foodstuffs, Paris, France, 16 - 18 September, 1976

Editors: M. Jemmali
eBook ISBN: 9781483157801
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 81
Description

Mycotoxins in Foodstuffs—3 is a collection of invited lectures presented at the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry's Third International Symposium on Mycotoxins in Foodstuffs, held in Paris, France, on September 16-18, 1976. The papers explore the health hazards posed by mycotoxins found in foodstuffs, including aflatoxins and trichothecenes, as well as ways of addressing the problem. This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with a discussion on how to design a program for monitoring problem foods and surveying potential problem foods for a number of mycotoxins. The next chapter describes a methodology for the design and evaluation of testing programs to estimate aflatoxin concentrations in granular foodstuffs. The action taken by various countries regarding mycotoxins in foodstuffs (food and feed), under legislative provision or code of practice, is then examined. Subsequent chapters deal with the metabolism of aflatoxin and other mycotoxins in relation to their toxicity and the accumulation of residues in animal tissues; mode of action of trichothecenes; and mode of action and human health aspects of aflatoxin carcinogenesis. The human health hazards associated with mycotoxins are also considered, along with prevention, elimination, and detoxification of aflatoxins. This monograph will be a useful resource for chemists, nutritionists, food scientists, and toxicologists.

Table of Contents


Contents

Food Mycotoxins Survey and Monitoring Programs

Sampling Granular Foodstuffs for Aflatoxin

Mycotoxin Tolerances in Foodstuffs

Metabolism of Aflatoxin and Other Mycotoxins in Relation to Their Toxicity and the Accumulation of Residues in Animal Tissues

Mode d'action des mycotoxines

Mode of Action of Trichothecenes

Mode of Action and Human Health Aspects of Aflatoxin Carcinogenesis

Short-Term Tests and Mycotoxins

Review of Prevention, Elimination and Detoxification of Aflatoxins

The Mycotoxins and Human Health Hazards

Some New Mycotoxins

Details

No. of pages:
81
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483157801

About the Editor

M. Jemmali

