Mycotoxins in Foodstuffs—3 is a collection of invited lectures presented at the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry's Third International Symposium on Mycotoxins in Foodstuffs, held in Paris, France, on September 16-18, 1976. The papers explore the health hazards posed by mycotoxins found in foodstuffs, including aflatoxins and trichothecenes, as well as ways of addressing the problem. This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with a discussion on how to design a program for monitoring problem foods and surveying potential problem foods for a number of mycotoxins. The next chapter describes a methodology for the design and evaluation of testing programs to estimate aflatoxin concentrations in granular foodstuffs. The action taken by various countries regarding mycotoxins in foodstuffs (food and feed), under legislative provision or code of practice, is then examined. Subsequent chapters deal with the metabolism of aflatoxin and other mycotoxins in relation to their toxicity and the accumulation of residues in animal tissues; mode of action of trichothecenes; and mode of action and human health aspects of aflatoxin carcinogenesis. The human health hazards associated with mycotoxins are also considered, along with prevention, elimination, and detoxification of aflatoxins. This monograph will be a useful resource for chemists, nutritionists, food scientists, and toxicologists.