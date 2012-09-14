Mycobacteriosis, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 15-1
1st Edition
Authors: Miguel Saggese
eBook ISBN: 9781455743223
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739516
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th September 2012
Description
A comprehensive review of mycobacteriosis for the exotic animal practitioner! The issue will cover: treatment of mycobacteriosis in the exotic animal patient, followed by specific, individual chapters on mycobacteriosis associated with reptiles, amphibians, avians, and more!
Details
About the Authors
Miguel Saggese Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Microbiology and Avian Diseases, Western University of Health Sciences, Pomona, CA
