Mycobacteriosis, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739516, 9781455743223

Mycobacteriosis, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 15-1

1st Edition

Authors: Miguel Saggese
eBook ISBN: 9781455743223
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739516
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th September 2012
Description

A comprehensive review of mycobacteriosis for the exotic animal practitioner! The issue will cover: treatment of mycobacteriosis in the exotic animal patient, followed by specific, individual chapters on mycobacteriosis associated with reptiles, amphibians, avians, and more!

About the Authors

Miguel Saggese Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Microbiology and Avian Diseases, Western University of Health Sciences, Pomona, CA

