Mycobacteria covers some aspects of mycobacterial identification. The book starts by describing a historical review of tuberculosis, including topics about searching for its causes and cure and about the use of chemotherapy for treating tuberculosis. The text describes the different species of Mycobacteriaceae, including Mycobacterium tuberculosis, M. africanum, M. bovis, M. microti, and M. ulcerans. Safety precautions in pathology laboratories; the preparation of good culture media and sensitivity test media; and the treatment of specimens are also considered. The book further tackles sensitivity testing of Mycobacteria using the resistance ratio method, the proportional method and the absolute concentration method, and methods of identifying mycobacteria. The text also describes assay methods for anti-tuberculosis drugs. Pathologists, medical technologists, and other people working in pathology laboratories will find the book useful.