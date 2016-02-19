Mycobacteria - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723605959, 9781483183473

Mycobacteria

1st Edition

Institute of Medical Laboratory Sciences Monographs

Authors: Maureen V. Chadwick
Editors: F. J. Baker
eBook ISBN: 9781483183473
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th September 1981
Page Count: 124
Description

Mycobacteria covers some aspects of mycobacterial identification. The book starts by describing a historical review of tuberculosis, including topics about searching for its causes and cure and about the use of chemotherapy for treating tuberculosis. The text describes the different species of Mycobacteriaceae, including Mycobacterium tuberculosis, M. africanum, M. bovis, M. microti, and M. ulcerans. Safety precautions in pathology laboratories; the preparation of good culture media and sensitivity test media; and the treatment of specimens are also considered. The book further tackles sensitivity testing of Mycobacteria using the resistance ratio method, the proportional method and the absolute concentration method, and methods of identifying mycobacteria. The text also describes assay methods for anti-tuberculosis drugs. Pathologists, medical technologists, and other people working in pathology laboratories will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


1 Tuberculosis—the Killer Disease

2 Mycobacteriaceae

3 Safety Precautions

4 Culture Media

5 The Treatment of Specimens

6 Sensitivity Testing of Mycobacteria

7 Methods for Identifying Mycobacteria

8 Identification of Mycobacterial Isolates

9 Antituberculosis Drugs

References and Bibliography

Index




About the Author

Maureen V. Chadwick

About the Editor

F. J. Baker

