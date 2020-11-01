"My Child is Not Acting Herself!"
1st Edition
Complex Cases in Pediatric Neuropsychiatry
Description
Differential Diagnosis in Pediatric Neuropsychiatry: Complex Case Studies provides basic diagnosis and treatment tactics, along with the tools that clinicians need to perform both a psychiatric and neurological “consultation,” including differential diagnoses and questions to ask. Readers are then offered the neuropsychiatric details of the particular illness that has afflicted sample patients, along with treatment guidelines offered to said patient and their parents. Cases presented include the following topics: Absence Seizures, ESES, Myotonic Dystrophy, Adrenal Leukodystrophy, ADHD with Comorbidities, Wilson’s Disease, ASD, Schizophrenia, Astrocytoma with Hypoactive Delirium, Systemic Lupus Erythematous, Traumatic Brain Injury, OCD, Tourette’s, Klein Levin Syndrome, and more.
Key Features
- Presents the most complexes cases in pediatric neuropsychiatry
- Reviews the neuroimaging and neuropsychological tests for each case
- Highlights the difficulties in conveying the complexity of the diagnosis to patients and families and provides strategies for clinicians
- Provides reviews of pertinent literature from both neurological and psychiatric perspectives to discussed cases
- Includes questions at the end of each chapter on the illness and closely related conditions
Readership
Psychiatrist, neurologists, neuropsychiatrist, psychiatry and neuropsychiatric fellows, neurosurgeons. Neurology and psychiatry faculty, pediatricians, family practitioners
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. “My Child Cannot Pay Attention”
A. Absence Seizures
B. Adrenal Leukodystrophy
C. ESES
D. Narcolepsy
E. Myotonic Dystrophy
F. ADHD with Comorbidities
G. Lead Exposure
3. “My Child is Acting Very Strangely”
A. NMDA receptor Encephalitis-
B. Synthetic Marijuana-
C. Post-ictal psychosis
D. Wilson’s Disease
E. Hypoparathyroidism
F. ASD
G. Schizophrenia
H. Anticholinergic vs. serotonin syndrome
4. “My Child Won’t Get Out of Bed”
A. Systemic Lupus Erythematus
B. Astrocytoma with Hypoactive Delirium
C. Catatonia in a Patient with Intellectual Disability
D. Adjustment Reaction to Multiple Sclerosis
E. Major Depressive Disorder in a Patient with Epilepsy
5. “My Child Has Turned Into the Hulk”
A. Traumatic Brain Injury
B. Mood Dysregulation with Levetiracetam-
C. Aggression with steroid treatment
D. Oppositional Defiant Disorder as Response to Neurological Disease
6. “My Child is Stuck”
A. Tourettes vs. OCD
B. PANDAS/ PANS
7. “My Child Can’t Sleep”
A. Primary Insomnia
B. Klein Levin Syndrome
C. Anxiety
D. Obstructive Sleep Apnea leading to Behavioral Problems
8. “My Child Has Been Making Strange Movements”
A. Functional Tremor
B. Chorea After Major Stressor (initially thought conversion but found to have SLE)
C. Epilepsy and PNES
D. Frontal Lobe Seizure
E. Extrapyramidal symptoms from Antipsychotic Withdrawal
9. “My Child Can No Longer…”
A. Functional Vision Loss
B. Functional Paralysis
C. Transient Global Amnesia
D. Functional Aphasia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184288
About the Author
Ayol Samuels
Ayol Samuels works in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, USA
David Myland Kaufman
David M. Kaufman, Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, graduated from the medical school of the University of Chicago and completed training in internal medicine and then neurology at Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine (AECOM) hospitals. During his residency, Dr. Kaufman originated the nation-wide course, which he still directs, Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists. More than 25,500 psychiatry residents and attendings have attended the course, which has served as the basis for his classic textbook, Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists, (Elsevier) currently in its eighth edition and available in Italian, Japanese, and Spanish translations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Audrey Walker
Audrey Walker M.D. is a child and adolescent psychiatrist with an interest in pediatric psychosomatic medicine, pediatric integrated behavioral care and medical student education in psychiatry. Dr Walker is the division chief and program director in child and adolescent psychiatry at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center. Dr Walker is also director of medical student education in psychiatry at Einstein/Montefiore.Dr Walker triple boarded in neurology and psychiatry , child and adolescent psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine and is a fellow in the Academy of Psychosomatic Medicine. Dr Walker completed her psychiatric residency and fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at the New York Hospital/Cornell University Medical Center after receiving her M.D.degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and her B.A. with honors from Harvard University. Dr Walker has published and presented at national meetings in the areas of pediatric psychosomatic medicine and medical student education in psychiatry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
