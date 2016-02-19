Music Projects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750621199, 9780080512327

Music Projects

1st Edition

Authors: R A Penfold
eBook ISBN: 9780080512327
Paperback ISBN: 9780750621199
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 26th September 1994
Page Count: 160
Description

Music Projects contains a collection of projects based on music applications. Components are widely available and the circuits form the basis for further experiments. Circuit diagrams are provided, as are photographs of the main circuits. Parts lists are also given.

Robert Penfold's reputation for innovative circuit designs and well-thought out projects is firmly established. His work has been featured regularly in the popular 'Bob's Mini Circuits' section of Electronics, the Maplin magazine. This is a collection of his best ideas from the magazine. Projects include an accented metronome, a tremolo unit, a guitar compressor, a bass fuzz, and a chorus unit.

Readership

Electronics constructors and experimenters; students

Table of Contents

Accented metronome; Bass fuzz; Chorus unit; Dynamic treble booster; Envelope tremolo; Fuzz unit; Guitar compressor; Guitar headphone amplifier; Lowpass filter effects unit; Microphone preamp limiter; Midi lead box; Midi through box; Parametric equaliser; Stylus organ; Treble booster; Tremolo unit; Woodblock synthesiser

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080512327
Paperback ISBN:
9780750621199

About the Author

R A Penfold

Ratings and Reviews

