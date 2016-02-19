Music Projects
1st Edition
Description
Music Projects contains a collection of projects based on music applications. Components are widely available and the circuits form the basis for further experiments. Circuit diagrams are provided, as are photographs of the main circuits. Parts lists are also given.
Robert Penfold's reputation for innovative circuit designs and well-thought out projects is firmly established. His work has been featured regularly in the popular 'Bob's Mini Circuits' section of Electronics, the Maplin magazine. This is a collection of his best ideas from the magazine. Projects include an accented metronome, a tremolo unit, a guitar compressor, a bass fuzz, and a chorus unit.
Readership
Electronics constructors and experimenters; students
Table of Contents
Accented metronome; Bass fuzz; Chorus unit; Dynamic treble booster; Envelope tremolo; Fuzz unit; Guitar compressor; Guitar headphone amplifier; Lowpass filter effects unit; Microphone preamp limiter; Midi lead box; Midi through box; Parametric equaliser; Stylus organ; Treble booster; Tremolo unit; Woodblock synthesiser
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1995
- Published:
- 26th September 1994
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080512327
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750621199