Music, Neurology, and Neuroscience: Evolution, the Musical Brain, Medical Conditions, and Therapies, Volume 217
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- PART 1: Evolutionary Considerations
- Chapter 1: Darwin and Spencer on the origin of music: is music the food of love?
- Abstract
- 1 Herbert Spencer: “On the Origin and Function of Music”
- 2 Charles Darwin: Sexual Selection
- 3 Spencer's Rejoinder
- 4 Assessing the Opposing Views
- 5 Current Work on the Origin of Music
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Music evolution and neuroscience
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theories of Music Origins
- 3 Music Is Adaptive
- 4 Music and Phylogeny
- 5 Music and Emotion in Human Speech and Parallels in Other Species
- 6 Are There Emotional Universals in Human Music?
- 7 Are There Emotional Universals in Animal Calls?
- 8 How Do Animals Respond to Species-Relevant Music?
- 9 Summary and Conclusions
- PART 2: The Musical Brain
- Chapter 3: Musicians and music making as a model for the study of brain plasticity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Behavioral Studies: The Effects of Musical Training on Cognitive Performance
- 3 Imaging Studies: The Effects of Musical Training on Brain Organization
- 4 Auditory–Motor Interactions Underlie Music and Language Learning
- 5 Music-Based Treatments to Modulate Brain Plasticity: Melodic Intonation Therapy and Auditory–Motor Mapping Training
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: Expert music performance: cognitive, neural, and developmental bases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 What Is Expert Performance?
- 3 How Is Expert Performance Achieved?
- 4 How Does Expert Performance Come About?
- 5 Outlook
- PART 3: New Perspectives on Neurological and Mental Disorders
- Chapter 5: Apollo's curse: neurological causes of motor impairments in musicians
- Abstract
- 1 Becoming a Horowitz: Challenges in Acquiring Superior Motor Skills in Musical Performance
- 2 Apollo's Curse: Loss of Motor Control in Musicians
- 3 A Heuristic Model of Motor Disturbances in Musicians
- 4 Curing Apollo's Curse: Treatment of Motor Disturbances in Musicians
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 6: Music and its association with epileptic disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Musical Processing in the Human Brain
- 3 Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Treatment and prevention of music performance anxiety
- Abstract
- 1 Definition
- 2 Phenomenology
- 3 Theoretical Concepts
- 4 Epidemiology
- 5 Treatment
- 6 Prevention
- 7 Conclusion
- PART 4: Music Therapies then and Now
- Chapter 8: Music as therapy in early history
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Archeological Evidence of Music as a Biological Language
- 3 Music Therapy in Preliterate Cultures
- 4 Music Therapy in Early Civilizations
- 5 Ancient Greece
- 6 Middle Ages, Renaissance, and Baroque
- 7 Summary
- Chapter 9: An Enlightenment proposal for music therapy: Richard Brocklesby on music, spirit, and the passions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Brocklesby's Life and Principal Works
- 2 Education and Training
- 3 Brocklesby's Reflections in Contemporary Context
- 4 An Enlightenment Perspective on Antiquity
- 5 Music, Mind, and Body in Brocklesby's Thought
- 6 Music's Power to Cure Diseases of the Mind
- 7 The Cure of Diseases Compounded of Affections of the Body and Mind
- 8 Music and the Retardation of Old Age
- 9 Ancients and Moderns Compared
- 10 Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Neurological implications and neuropsychological considerations on folk music and dance
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cathartic and Therapeutic Role of Dance in the Ancient World
- 3 From the Middle Ages to the Early Modern Era: St. Vitus and Choreomania
- 4 Between the Enlightenment and Romanticism: Dance and Insanity
- 5 Choreic and Musical Displays in Southern Italy Between the 1800s and 1900s
- 6 Folk Music and Dances in Non-western Cultures
- 7 Modern Folk Dance and Music
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Music and dementia
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Musical Functions in Dementia
- 3 Impact of Music in Dementia
- 4 Music Expertise, Aging Cognition, and Risk of Dementia
- 5 Conclusion and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 12: Apollo's gift: new aspects of neurologic music therapy
- Abstract
- 1 Music as a Driver of Brain Plasticity
- 2 Some Mechanisms of Music-Induced Brain Plasticity
- 3 The Role of Music-Induced Emotions for Brain Plasticity
- 4 Facilitating Recovery from Nonfluent Aphasia Through a Form of Singing
- 5 Music-Supported Motor Therapy in Stroke Patients
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 13: The discovery of human auditory–motor entrainment and its role in the development of neurologic music therapy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 What is Entrainment?
- 3 The Auditory System and Rhythm Perception
- 4 Clinical Applications of Entrainment
- 5 Mechanisms of Entrainment in Motor Control
- 6 More Clinical Applications of Entrainment
- 7 Other Musical Elements as Therapeutic Drivers
- 8 Conclusions
- Index
- Volume in Series
Description
Did you ever ask whether music makes people smart, why a Parkinson patient's gait is improved with marching tunes, and whether Robert Schumann was suffering from schizophrenia or Alzheimer's disease? This broad but comprehensive book deals with history and new discoveries about music and the brain. It provides a multi-disciplinary overview on music processing, its effects on brain plasticity, and the healing power of music in neurological and psychiatric disorders. In this context, the disorders the plagued famous musicians and how they affected both performance and composition are critically discussed, and music as medicine, as well as music as a potential health hazard are examined. Among the other topics covered are: how music fit into early conceptions of localization of function in the brain, the cultural roots of music in evolution, and the important roles played by music in societies and educational systems.
Key Features
- Topic: Music is interesting to almost everybody
- Orientation: This book looks at music and the brain both historically and in the light of the latest research findings
- Comprehensiveness: This is the largest and most comprehensive volume on "music and neurology" ever written!
- Quality of authors: This volume is written by a unique group of real world experts representing a variety of fields, ranging from history of science and medicine to neurology and musicology
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 19th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635525
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444635518
About the Serial Editors
Eckart Altenmüller Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien, Hannover, Germany
Stanley Finger Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University, St. Louis, MO, USA
Francois Boller Serial Editor
François Boller, M.D., Ph.D. has been co-Series Editor of the Handbook of Clinical Neurology since 2002. He.is a board-certified neurologist currently Professor of Neurology at the George Washington University Medical School (GW) in Washington, DC. He was born in Switzerland and educated in Italy where he obtained a Medical Degree at the University of Pisa. After specializing in Neurology at the University of Milan, Dr. Boller spent several years at the Boston VA and Boston University Medical School, including a fellowship under the direction of Dr. Norman Geschwind. He obtained a Ph.D. in Experimental Psychology from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio where he was in charge of Neuroscience teaching at the Medical School and was nominated Teacher of the Year. In 1983, Dr. Boller became Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh where he founded and directed one of the first NIH funded Alzheimer Disease Research Centers in the country. In 1989, he was put in charge of a Paris-based INSERM Unit dedicated to the neuropsychology and neurobiology of cerebral aging. He returned to the United States and joined the NIH in 2005, before coming to GW in July 2014.
Dr. Boller’s initial area of interest was aphasia and related disorders; he later became primarily interested in cognitive disorders and dementia with emphasis on the correlates of cognitive disorders with pathology, neurophysiology and imaging. He was one of the first to study the relation between Parkinson and Alzheimer disease, two processes that were thought to be unrelated. His current area of interest is Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders with emphasis on the early and late stages of the disease. He is also interested in the history of Neurosciences and is Past President of the International Society for the History of Neurosciences. He was the founding Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal of Neurology, the official Journal of the European Federation of Neurological Societies (now European Academy of Neurology). He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and a member of the American Neurological Association. In addition, he has chaired Committees within the International Neuropsychological Society, the International Neuropsychology Symposium, and the World Federation of Neurology (WFN). He has authored over 200 papers and books including the Handbook of Neuropsychology (Elsevier).
Affiliations and Expertise
George Washington University Medical School, Washington, DC, USA