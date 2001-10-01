Music Engineering
2nd Edition
Description
Music Engineering is a hands-on guide to the practical aspects of electric and electronic music. It is both a compelling read and an essential reference guide for anyone using, choosing, designing or studying the technology of modern music. The technology and underpinning science are introduced through the real life demands of playing and recording, and illustrated with references to well known classic recordings to show how a particular effect is obtained thanks to the ingenuity of the engineer as well as the musician.
Written by a music enthusiast and electronic engineer, this book covers the electronics and physics of the subject as well as the more subjective aspects. The second edition includes an updated Digital section including MPEG3 and fact sheets at the end of each chapter to summarise the key electronics and science. In addition to instruments and recording technology, this book covers essential kit such as microphones, sequencers, amplifiers and loudspeakers.
Key Features
- Discover the potential of electronics and computers to transform your performances and recordings
- Develop an understanding of the engineering behind state of the art instruments, amplifiers and recording equipment
Readership
Electronic engineers (mostly working in audio field), electronics enthusiasts, students, musicians - involved with electronic / electrical music
Table of Contents
Jilted generation - science and sensibility
Good vibrations - the nature of sound
Stand by me - microphones and their applications
Message in a bottle - valve technology
Roll over Beethoven - electric instruments
Wild thing - electronic effects
Pet sounds - electronic synthesis
Silver machine - sequencers & MIDI
Got to get you into my life - sound recording
Bits 'n' pieces - digital audio
Space odyssey - stereo and spatial sound
Let's stick together - recording consoles
Unchained melody - amplifiers
Shout - loudspeakers
Synchronicity - video and synchronization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 1st October 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479576
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750650403
About the Author
Richard Brice
Commercial Director of Miranda Technologies, a global company specialising in television and channel-branding equipment. Worked previously as a senior designer in several of Britain’s top broadcast companies. Previously Richard worked for Pro Bel where he designed the Freeway product series. For this he was cited in Post Update magazine as “one of the twelve disciples of TV design”. Richard was also responsible for the stereo enhancement system `Francinstien’ and the ‘OM’ three-dimensional stereo system. Both these systems have been used on many records, tapes and CDs as well as on television and film scores.Richard is author of Multimedia and Virtual Reality, Music Engineering and Newnes Guide to Digital Television.Director, Electric Perception Ltd
Affiliations and Expertise
Commercial Director of Miranda Technologies, a global company specialising in television and channel-branding equipment in Saint-Laurent, Canada
Reviews
"A worthwhile reference book for anyone involved in, or even just interested in, the intersection of electronics and music." --Electronics Australia
"Music Engineering is an all-encompasing book that delivers a broad range of information needed to understand many aspects of music technology, all in a style that is light enough to be enjoyable, but contains enough detail to be a worthwhile learning resource." --Audio Media