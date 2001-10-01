Music Engineering - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750650403, 9780080479576

Music Engineering

2nd Edition

Authors: Richard Brice
eBook ISBN: 9780080479576
Paperback ISBN: 9780750650403
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st October 2001
Page Count: 512
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5700.00
4845.00
72.73
61.82
70.95
60.31
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
41.99
35.69
52.95
45.01
61.95
52.66
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Music Engineering is a hands-on guide to the practical aspects of electric and electronic music. It is both a compelling read and an essential reference guide for anyone using, choosing, designing or studying the technology of modern music. The technology and underpinning science are introduced through the real life demands of playing and recording, and illustrated with references to well known classic recordings to show how a particular effect is obtained thanks to the ingenuity of the engineer as well as the musician.

Written by a music enthusiast and electronic engineer, this book covers the electronics and physics of the subject as well as the more subjective aspects. The second edition includes an updated Digital section including MPEG3 and fact sheets at the end of each chapter to summarise the key electronics and science. In addition to instruments and recording technology, this book covers essential kit such as microphones, sequencers, amplifiers and loudspeakers.

Key Features

  • Discover the potential of electronics and computers to transform your performances and recordings
  • Develop an understanding of the engineering behind state of the art instruments, amplifiers and recording equipment

Readership

Electronic engineers (mostly working in audio field), electronics enthusiasts, students, musicians - involved with electronic / electrical music

Table of Contents

Jilted generation - science and sensibility
Good vibrations - the nature of sound
Stand by me - microphones and their applications
Message in a bottle - valve technology
Roll over Beethoven - electric instruments
Wild thing - electronic effects
Pet sounds - electronic synthesis
Silver machine - sequencers & MIDI
Got to get you into my life - sound recording
Bits 'n' pieces - digital audio
Space odyssey - stereo and spatial sound
Let's stick together - recording consoles
Unchained melody - amplifiers
Shout - loudspeakers
Synchronicity - video and synchronization

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080479576
Paperback ISBN:
9780750650403

About the Author

Richard Brice

Commercial Director of Miranda Technologies, a global company specialising in television and channel-branding equipment. Worked previously as a senior designer in several of Britain’s top broadcast companies. Previously Richard worked for Pro Bel where he designed the Freeway product series. For this he was cited in Post Update magazine as “one of the twelve disciples of TV design”. Richard was also responsible for the stereo enhancement system `Francinstien’ and the ‘OM’ three-dimensional stereo system. Both these systems have been used on many records, tapes and CDs as well as on television and film scores.Richard is author of Multimedia and Virtual Reality, Music Engineering and Newnes Guide to Digital Television.Director, Electric Perception Ltd

Affiliations and Expertise

Commercial Director of Miranda Technologies, a global company specialising in television and channel-branding equipment in Saint-Laurent, Canada

Reviews

"A worthwhile reference book for anyone involved in, or even just interested in, the intersection of electronics and music." --Electronics Australia

"Music Engineering is an all-encompasing book that delivers a broad range of information needed to understand many aspects of music technology, all in a style that is light enough to be enjoyable, but contains enough detail to be a worthwhile learning resource." --Audio Media

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.