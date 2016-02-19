Music and the Brain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433067030, 9781483192796

Music and the Brain

1st Edition

Studies in the Neurology of Music

Editors: Macdonald Critchley R. A. Henson
eBook ISBN: 9781483192796
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 474
Description

Music and the Brain: Studies in the Neurology of Music is a collaborative work that discusses musical perception in the context of medical science. The book is comprised of 24 chapters that are organized into two parts. The first part of the text details the various aspects of nervous function involved in musical activity, which include neural and mechanicals aspects of singing; neurophysiological interpretation of musical ability; and ecstatic and synesthetic experiences during musical perception. The second part deals with the effects of nervous disease on musical function, such as musicogenic epilepsy, the amusias, and occupational palsies. The book will be of great interest to students, researchers, and practitioners of disciplines that deal with the nervous system, such as psychology, neurology, and psychiatry.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Acknowledgments

Preface

Foreword

Part I

Chapter 1. Neurological Aspects of Musical Experience

Chapter 2. The Inheritance of Musicality

Chapter 3. Psychological and Physiological Aspects of Hearing

Chapter 4. Brains and Hands

Chapter 5. Anatomy and Physiology of Voice Production: The Phenomenal Voice

Chapter 6. Some Neural and Mechanical Aspects of Singing

Chapter 7. Memory and Attention in Music

Chapter 8. The Timing and Time of Musicians

Chapter 9. Musical Faculty and Cerebral Dominance

Chapter 10. Musical Ability: A Neuropsychological Interpretation

Chapter 11. The Development of Early Musical Talent in Famous Composers: A Biographical Review

Chapter 12. Music, Emotion and Autonomic Function

Chapter 13. Ecstatic and Synesthetic Experiences during Musical Perception

Chapter 14. The Language of Music

Chapter 15. The Search for a Morphological Substrate in the Brains of Eminent Persons including Musicians: A Historical Review

Chapter 16. Is There an Anatomical Localization for Musical Faculties?

Part II

Chapter 17. Neurological Disorders in Performing Musicians

Chapter 18. Deafness and Musical Appreciation

Chapter 19. Musicogenic Epilepsy. (1) The Beginnings Macdonald Critchley

Chapter 20. Musicogenic Epilepsy. (2) The Later Story: Its Relation to Auditory Hallucinatory Phenomena

Chapter 21. Occupational Palsies in Musical Performers

Chapter 22. The Amusias

Chapter 23. Music and Mental Disorder

Chapter 24. Musical Therapy in the Field of Psychiatry and Neurology

Index


About the Editor

Macdonald Critchley

R. A. Henson

