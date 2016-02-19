Music and the Brain
1st Edition
Studies in the Neurology of Music
Music and the Brain: Studies in the Neurology of Music is a collaborative work that discusses musical perception in the context of medical science. The book is comprised of 24 chapters that are organized into two parts. The first part of the text details the various aspects of nervous function involved in musical activity, which include neural and mechanicals aspects of singing; neurophysiological interpretation of musical ability; and ecstatic and synesthetic experiences during musical perception. The second part deals with the effects of nervous disease on musical function, such as musicogenic epilepsy, the amusias, and occupational palsies. The book will be of great interest to students, researchers, and practitioners of disciplines that deal with the nervous system, such as psychology, neurology, and psychiatry.
Part I
Chapter 1. Neurological Aspects of Musical Experience
Chapter 2. The Inheritance of Musicality
Chapter 3. Psychological and Physiological Aspects of Hearing
Chapter 4. Brains and Hands
Chapter 5. Anatomy and Physiology of Voice Production: The Phenomenal Voice
Chapter 6. Some Neural and Mechanical Aspects of Singing
Chapter 7. Memory and Attention in Music
Chapter 8. The Timing and Time of Musicians
Chapter 9. Musical Faculty and Cerebral Dominance
Chapter 10. Musical Ability: A Neuropsychological Interpretation
Chapter 11. The Development of Early Musical Talent in Famous Composers: A Biographical Review
Chapter 12. Music, Emotion and Autonomic Function
Chapter 13. Ecstatic and Synesthetic Experiences during Musical Perception
Chapter 14. The Language of Music
Chapter 15. The Search for a Morphological Substrate in the Brains of Eminent Persons including Musicians: A Historical Review
Chapter 16. Is There an Anatomical Localization for Musical Faculties?
Part II
Chapter 17. Neurological Disorders in Performing Musicians
Chapter 18. Deafness and Musical Appreciation
Chapter 19. Musicogenic Epilepsy. (1) The Beginnings Macdonald Critchley
Chapter 20. Musicogenic Epilepsy. (2) The Later Story: Its Relation to Auditory Hallucinatory Phenomena
Chapter 21. Occupational Palsies in Musical Performers
Chapter 22. The Amusias
Chapter 23. Music and Mental Disorder
Chapter 24. Musical Therapy in the Field of Psychiatry and Neurology
Index
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192796